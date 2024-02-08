Mazepin withdraws from Asian Le Mans Series finale due to illness
Ex-Formula 1 driver Nikita Mazepin has withdrawn from this weekend's Asian Le Mans Series double-header finale due to illness and will be replaced at 99 Racing by Filipe Albuquerque.
#99 99 Racing Oreca 07 - Gibson: Al Harty Ahmad, Nikita Mazepin, Louis Deletraz
Photo by: Asian Le Mans Series
