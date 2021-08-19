Magazine: Schumacher special, Jordan 191 track test and FE finale

A full interview with Haas F1 rookie Mick is accompanied by a lookback at his father Michael’s first 12 months in the top echelon of the sport, and a track test of a Jordan 191 driven by the future seven-time world champion on his F1 debut at the 1991 Belgian Grand Prix.

On the eve of that landmark Spa anniversary, the personable Schumacher Jr is interviewed by Alex Kalinauckas, who hears that he only wanted to get to F1 on merit rather than his surname. And he certainly did that, by winning European Formula 3 and then FIA Formula 2 titles. It was always going to be a struggle with an undeveloped Haas in 2021, but the focus is very much upon next season.

Adam Cooper delves into Michael Schumacher’s path from that sensational 1991 debut to his first victory – coincidentally also at Spa one year later. The veteran journo speaks to leading figures who worked with Schuey at Benetton, including Ross Brawn and Pat Symonds.

Sky Sports F1 expert analyst Karun Chandhok, as a keen student of the sport’s history, was always keen to get his hands on a Jordan 191. He found not only an ex-Schumacher runner, but invited Mick to the party too for a test at Silverstone. It was an emotional day and Chandhok tells us all about it.

Outside F1, it was a busy weekend. Nyck de Vries clinched the Formula E title for Mercedes in Berlin, only for news to arrive that the Three-Pointed Star is exiting the series at the end of 2022. Matt Kew describes events in Germany, and analyses de Vries’s F1 prospects.

The British Touring Car Championship was at its best at Knockhill, with Ash Sutton denying Colin Turkington a double, and Tom Ingram playing the series’ rules to perfection to claim the other win. Marcus Simmons reports from Scotland, while Tom Howard is on hand to detail Thierry Neuville’s home win for Hyundai on the Ypres Rally, which finished off at… Spa.

As ever, it’s a busy National scene, this week comprising 18 pages of coverage. Race action was topped by the ever-frantic BTCC support bill at Knockhill and GB3 at Silverstone, while the latter series unveiled its new-for-2022 contender, which tops the National news pages.

