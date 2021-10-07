Magazine: McLaren's F1 resurgence, MotoGP Americas and WRC Finland

McLaren is second only to Ferrari in terms of world championship race victories and it was painful to see the Woking team fall so far after 2012. The recovery has been under way for a while and the brilliant 1-2 at the Italian Grand Prix, not to mention Lando Norris’s near miss in Russia, shows that the team is now ready to fight at the front.

Team principal Andreas Seidl talks about his approach, the changes he’s seen and his confidence for the future in Alex Kalinauckas’s analysis.

Lotus has long since fallen out of F1, where it was almost certainly the championship’s greatest innovator under founder Colin Chapman.

It is 60 years this week since Innes Ireland scored the team’s (as opposed to marque’s) first world championship grand prix victory, so we’ve taken a look back at Lotus’s time in F1 and selected the top 10 Lotus F1 cars.

Dennis Hauger bounced back from a tough 2020 to win this season’s FIA Formula 3 title. Megan White hears how he rebuilt his confidence with Prema Racing.

Perhaps the most impressive performance over the past week was that of Elfyn Evans on Rally Finland. Tom Howard reports on a hard-fought contest and suggests the speed Evans showed on one of the World Rally Championship’s greatest events indicates he has raised his game for this year’s title contest.

The leading runners of the British Hillclimb Championship are similarly dramatic and 2021 champion Wallace Menzies outlines his path to the top in our National section. We also report on the club events from Spa, Castle Combe, Silverstone, Snetterton, Oulton Park and Mondello Park.

It’s also our final Engineering supplement of 2021. A farewell to the unloved BMW M6 GT3 racer, a look at the arrival of the British Touring Car Championship’s new hybrid system and the next NASCAR Cup era are part of our free 28-page special.

