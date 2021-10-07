Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Motorsport Network names Oliver Ciesla Chief Executive Officer
General News

Magazine: McLaren's F1 resurgence, MotoGP Americas and WRC Finland

By:

Two of Formula 1’s legendary teams are the focus of this week’s Autosport magazine, out today (7 October).

Magazine: McLaren's F1 resurgence, MotoGP Americas and WRC Finland

McLaren is second only to Ferrari in terms of world championship race victories and it was painful to see the Woking team fall so far after 2012. The recovery has been under way for a while and the brilliant 1-2 at the Italian Grand Prix, not to mention Lando Norris’s near miss in Russia, shows that the team is now ready to fight at the front.

Team principal Andreas Seidl talks about his approach, the changes he’s seen and his confidence for the future in Alex Kalinauckas’s analysis.

Lotus has long since fallen out of F1, where it was almost certainly the championship’s greatest innovator under founder Colin Chapman.

It is 60 years this week since Innes Ireland scored the team’s (as opposed to marque’s) first world championship grand prix victory, so we’ve taken a look back at Lotus’s time in F1 and selected the top 10 Lotus F1 cars.

Dennis Hauger bounced back from a tough 2020 to win this season’s FIA Formula 3 title. Megan White hears how he rebuilt his confidence with Prema Racing.

Perhaps the most impressive performance over the past week was that of Elfyn Evans on Rally Finland. Tom Howard reports on a hard-fought contest and suggests the speed Evans showed on one of the World Rally Championship’s greatest events indicates he has raised his game for this year’s title contest.

The leading runners of the British Hillclimb Championship are similarly dramatic and 2021 champion Wallace Menzies outlines his path to the top in our National section. We also report on the club events from Spa, Castle Combe, Silverstone, Snetterton, Oulton Park and Mondello Park.

It’s also our final Engineering supplement of 2021. A farewell to the unloved BMW M6 GT3 racer, a look at the arrival of the British Touring Car Championship’s new hybrid system and the next NASCAR Cup era are part of our free 28-page special.

Want Autosport magazine delivered to your door each week? Subscribe today and never miss your weekly fix of motorsport: www.autosportmedia.com/offer/article

shares
comments

Related video

Motorsport Network names Oliver Ciesla Chief Executive Officer

Previous article

Motorsport Network names Oliver Ciesla Chief Executive Officer

Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Red Bull and Honda confirm collaboration plans from 2022

57 min
2
Formula 1

Red Bull reveals white Honda thank you F1 livery for Turkish GP

2 h
3
Formula 1

Why F1's restricted 2022 rules won't make cars all look-alikes

2 d
4
IndyCar

Grosjean keen to learn from Castroneves and new Andretti team-mates

19 min
5
MotoGP

Why Marc Marquez has to reinvent himself as a MotoGP rider

21 h
Latest news
Magazine: McLaren's F1 resurgence, MotoGP Americas and WRC Finland
MISC

Magazine: McLaren's F1 resurgence, MotoGP Americas and WRC Finland

38m
Motorsport Network names Oliver Ciesla Chief Executive Officer
MISC

Motorsport Network names Oliver Ciesla Chief Executive Officer

19 h
Magazine: Lewis Hamilton 100 F1 wins special, Russian GP review
MISC

Magazine: Lewis Hamilton 100 F1 wins special, Russian GP review

Sep 30, 2021
Motorsport Stats relaunches with new look and features
MISC

Motorsport Stats relaunches with new look and features

Sep 29, 2021
Monza track guide for round one of the Le Mans Virtual Series
Video Inside
ESPT

Monza track guide for round one of the Le Mans Virtual Series

Sep 23, 2021
Latest videos
This Week with Will Buxton: Episode 9 53:56
General
Oct 6, 2021

This Week with Will Buxton: Episode 9

This Week with Will Buxton: Episode 8 54:36
General
Sep 29, 2021

This Week with Will Buxton: Episode 8

Juan Pablo Montoya the past weekends racing 13:10
General
Sep 27, 2021

Juan Pablo Montoya the past weekends racing

LEGO® Technic™ Monza Track Guide 00:58
General
Sep 23, 2021

LEGO® Technic™ Monza Track Guide

This Week with Will Buxton: Episode 7 48:16
General
Sep 22, 2021

This Week with Will Buxton: Episode 7

More
Kevin Turner
Finalists revealed for 2021 Aston Martin Autosport BRDC Young Driver Award
Autosport Awards

Finalists revealed for 2021 Aston Martin Autosport BRDC Young Driver Award

Magazine: Lewis Hamilton 100 F1 wins special, Russian GP review
General

Magazine: Lewis Hamilton 100 F1 wins special, Russian GP review

How Verstappen is ruining his F1 title battle with Hamilton Italian GP Plus
Formula 1

How Verstappen is ruining his F1 title battle with Hamilton

Trending Today

Red Bull and Honda confirm collaboration plans from 2022
Formula 1 Formula 1

Red Bull and Honda confirm collaboration plans from 2022

Red Bull reveals white Honda thank you F1 livery for Turkish GP
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Red Bull reveals white Honda thank you F1 livery for Turkish GP

Why F1's restricted 2022 rules won't make cars all look-alikes
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why F1's restricted 2022 rules won't make cars all look-alikes

Grosjean keen to learn from Castroneves and new Andretti team-mates
IndyCar IndyCar

Grosjean keen to learn from Castroneves and new Andretti team-mates

Why Marc Marquez has to reinvent himself as a MotoGP rider Plus
MotoGP MotoGP

Why Marc Marquez has to reinvent himself as a MotoGP rider

MotoGP set for longest season ever as provisional 2022 calendar finalised
MotoGP MotoGP

MotoGP set for longest season ever as provisional 2022 calendar finalised

Jorge Martin critical of ‘senseless’ COTA MotoGP penalty
MotoGP MotoGP

Jorge Martin critical of ‘senseless’ COTA MotoGP penalty

Red Bull to race with white Honda tribute livery in F1 Turkish GP
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Red Bull to race with white Honda tribute livery in F1 Turkish GP

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The one-time Schumacher rival rebooting his career Down Under Plus

The one-time Schumacher rival rebooting his career Down Under

Joey Mawson made waves in the middle of the last decade, beating future Haas Formula 1 driver Mick Schumacher - among other highly-rated talents - to the 2016 German F4 title. A run in F1's feeder GP3 category only caused his career to stall, but now back in Australia Mawson's S5000 title success has set that to rights

General
May 8, 2021
The lesson football’s would-be wreckers could learn from racing Plus

The lesson football’s would-be wreckers could learn from racing

OPINION: The greed-driven push for a European Super League that threatened to tear football apart is collapsing at the seams. Motor racing's equivalent, the football-themed Superleague Formula series of 2008-11, was everything that the proposed ESL never could be

General
Apr 21, 2021
The F1 and Indy 'nearly man' that found contentment in Japan Plus

The F1 and Indy 'nearly man' that found contentment in Japan

Having had the door to F1 slammed in his face and come within three laps of winning the Indianapolis 500, the collapse of a Peugeot LMP1 shot meant Japan was Bertrand Baguette's last chance of a career. But it's one which he has grasped with both hands

General
Feb 27, 2021
The female all-rounder who arrived "too early" Plus

The female all-rounder who arrived "too early"

From Formula 3 to truck racing, Dakar and EuroNASCAR via a winning stint in the DTM, there's not much Ellen Lohr hasn't seen in a stellar racing career that highlights the merit in being a generalist. But she believes her career came too early...

General
Feb 17, 2021
How Radical's latest machines fare on track Plus

How Radical's latest machines fare on track

The lightweight sportscar manufacturer has not rewritten the rulebook with its latest machines, but the new SR3 XX and SR10 still provide a step forward on its previous successful models

General
Feb 8, 2021
The real-life racing rogues stranger than fiction Plus

The real-life racing rogues stranger than fiction

The forthcoming Netflix film linking the world of underworld crime and motorsport plays on a theme that isn't exactly new. Over the years, several shady figures have attempted to make it in racing before their dubious dealings caught up with them

General
Jan 31, 2021
How a GP is thriving in a COVID-free territory Plus

How a GP is thriving in a COVID-free territory

The New Zealand Grand Prix's mix of rising talent and big-name stars thrilled the crowds (yes, remember crowds?) assembled for the Toyota Racing Series meeting at Hampton Downs last weekend and left distant observers craving a repeat

General
Jan 26, 2021
How a much-changed Macau GP kept the party going Plus

How a much-changed Macau GP kept the party going

OPINION: The 67th edition of the Macau Grand Prix might have been a largely muted affair to the outside world without its international influx and star line-ups, another victim to the COVID-19 pandemic, but organisers deserve huge credit for keeping the party going

General
Nov 24, 2020

Latest news

Magazine: McLaren's F1 resurgence, MotoGP Americas and WRC Finland
General General

Magazine: McLaren's F1 resurgence, MotoGP Americas and WRC Finland

Motorsport Network names Oliver Ciesla Chief Executive Officer
General General

Motorsport Network names Oliver Ciesla Chief Executive Officer

Magazine: Lewis Hamilton 100 F1 wins special, Russian GP review
General General

Magazine: Lewis Hamilton 100 F1 wins special, Russian GP review

Motorsport Stats relaunches with new look and features
General General

Motorsport Stats relaunches with new look and features

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.