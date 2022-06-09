Magazine: Le Mans 24 Hours preview special

While Toyota is favourite to extend its run of wins in the world’s greatest endurance race, it’s not quite so clear-cut as it might appear. Gary Watkins explains why balance of performance tweaks could bring Glickenhaus and Alpine into the mix.

Looking at the classes, we also talk to the leading players in single-seater giant Prema’s switch to LMP2, look back at some of the classic GTE Pro Le Mans episodes as this division bows out, and profile some of the talented young Brits making their 24 Hours debuts in GTE Am. And for a bit of Glickenhaus-induced nostalgia, we put the microscope of some of the top garagiste entries of the past such as Rondeau, De Cadenet and Gulf.

Of course, the Formula 1 season goes on, and our focus this week is on the Haas team. Alex Kalinauckas talks to Gunther Steiner about the American-owned, Brackley-based squad’s turnaround in fortunes. And he also interviews Mick Schumacher, for whom it really is time to step up and score points.

Elsewhere, Tom Howard was at Rally Sardinia to see Hyundai’s Ott Tanak end his win drought, Jake Boxall-Legge witnessed a superb Mitch Evans success for Jaguar at the Jakarta Formula E round, and David Malsher-Lopez reports from IndyCar’s farewell to Detroit Belle Isle, where Will Power took victory.

As ever, we include a wealth of coverage from the national scene in the UK. Together with all the news and reports from the action over the weekend, we’ve collected some of the world’s most outrageous Minis – and commandeered a Mini graduate and Le Mans 24 Hours winner to put them through their paces. That’s none other than Nick Tandy, who by the time you read this will already be on track at the Circuit de la Sarthe with the Corvette team.

