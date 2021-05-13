Magazine: Hamilton's Spanish GP masterclass, Formula E redemption

Many in the Formula 1 paddock felt that Red Bull could even the score in the tight 2021 battle at the Barcelona circuit, but Hamilton set a new benchmark with his 100th pole position.

Despite a charging pass by Verstappen at the first corner, Hamilton recovered to take his third win from four races this season. Our Grand Prix Editor Alex Kalinauckas explains how Mercedes and Hamilton managed to pull it off after taking a strategic gamble.

Has Red Bull missed its chance? We look at the races coming up to assess which ones could provide opportunities for Verstappen – and highlight the issues Red Bull needs to focus on.

The F1 battle moves to Monaco next, but the famous streets have already hosted an epic motorsport contest this year. Formula E’s first race on the full GP circuit proved to be an absolute classic last weekend and Matt Kew was there to see how Antonio Felix da Costa snatched victory on the final lap, giving the all-electric series a much-needed boost.

Drama is never far away in the British Touring Car Championship, which kicked off at Thruxton. Marcus Simmons was on hand to see BTC Racing’s Josh Cook take a double before reigning champion Ash Sutton scored a hard-fought victory in a damp-drying-damp finale.

It was another busy weekend for UK motorsport and our revamped National section reflects that. We cover the club racing from Snetterton, Donington Park and Brands Hatch – as well as the BTCC supports at Thruxton – and bring you the latest news, including Isle of Man TT legend John McGuinness making his car racing debut.

We also pick out the top five drivers who switched from F1 to Indycars (Jim Clark, Emerson Fittipaldi or Nigel Mansell?!), while Autosport.com Editor Haydn Cobb steps up to make the case for track limits in our latest ‘In defence of’.

Want Autosport magazine delivered to your door each week? Subscribe today and never miss your weekly fix of motorsport: www.autosportmedia.com/offer/article

shares