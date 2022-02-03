Magazine: Ferrari's route back to the top in F1

Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz Jr are certainly among the current advantages of the famous Italian squad and this week we hear from them and other key players at Ferrari about how they have learned to work together to push the team forward.

As well as looking at one of F1’s best driver line-ups, Alex Kalinauckas points out that Ferrari made good gains the last time there was a significant rule change for 2017 – and how it made progress last year after its dismal 2020 showing.

On the downside, it’s nearly 14 years since Ferrari’s last F1 title and it hasn’t got recent experience of being in a championship fight. But if the progress of 2021 can be continued into F1’s new rules era, Ferrari could finally take its first drivers’ crown since Kimi Raikkonen in 2007.

Formula E kicked off in Saudi Arabia last weekend and Jake Boxall-Legge was there to see Mercedes set the pace – and Venturi driver Edoardo Mortara emerge with the early points lead. He also assesses the new qualifying format, with the help of the leading drivers.

Marcus Simmons talks to one of the most popular – and most experienced – figures in the British Touring Car paddock. Marvin Humphries has worked with some of motorsport’s greats and has stories from Formula 1 to Le Mans, as well as the BTCC.

Stephen Lickorish and Stefan Mackley look at the new club series of 2021 and rate them, as well as previewing the fresh initiatives coming in 2022.

The Autosport Awards will take place this weekend, including honours voted for by you. We’ll have full coverage of Sunday night’s event on Autosport.com and in next week’s magazine, but first we look at the four finalists battling for £200,000 in the Aston Martin Autosport BRDC Young Driver of the Year Award, as well as those charged with the hardest job at the Silverstone assessments…

Want Autosport magazine delivered to your door each week? Subscribe today and never miss your weekly fix of motorsport.