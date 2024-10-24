Magazine: Ferrari domination amid F1 controversy

Charles Leclerc’s superb United States Grand Prix victory and the latest spat between Max Verstappen and Lando Norris lead this week’s Autosport magazine, out today (24 October).

Let’s start with the positives. Ferrari’s form in last weekend’s Austin event showed that there are three teams currently in contention at the front of F1, a situation nobody but the most optimistic fan would have predicted back in March. Leclerc’s eighth GP win was well taken.

But it was also disappointing that the title fight between Verstappen and Norris once again ended in controversy. Alex Kalinauckas takes an in-depth look at the reigning world champion’s on-track tactics as part of our extensive US GP coverage.

Speaking of wheel-to-wheel action, it’s also time for our British Touring Car review. It really says something when the BTCC frontrunners could teach F1 a thing or two about clean contests and sportsmanship, but the title fight between Jake Hill and Tom Ingram displayed the sort of class Autosport likes to see.

Marcus Simmons talks to some of the key figures to find out how Hill took his first crown – and picks out his top 10 drivers of the season – while Stephen Lickorish does likewise in his TOCA supports review.

The World Rally Championship will go down to the wire thanks to Ott Tanak’s victory on the brutal Central European Rally last weekend. Tom Howard explains why Thierry Neuville has to wait a little bit longer before securing his first WRC crown.

The Formula Ford Festival provided the usual thrills and spills at Brands Hatch last weekend – and continued to do so after the final had finished! Stefan Mackley was there to witness a dramatic finale.

Apart from the Mexican GP, this weekend will also feature the return of the FIA Motorsport Games. Tom Jeffries is your guide to the third edition in our preview and speaks to Stephane Ratel about what happens next.

