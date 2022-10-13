Tickets Subscribe
General News

Magazine: F1 Japanese GP review, Verstappen's road to the title

‘Champion!’ shouts our cover this week as we celebrate Max Verstappen’s second Formula 1 crown in a special edition of Autosport magazine, out today (13 October).

Yet more confusion hung over Verstappen’s world title clincher last weekend. But, unlike in 2021, there can be absolutely no doubt about who the star performer has been this season. Verstappen has been brilliant and took the title in fine style as F1 finally got going in the wet at Suzuka.

Matt Kew is your guide through the bizarre events in Japan, as well as Verstappen’s sublime performance as the Dutchman scored his 12th victory of the campaign, in our in-depth report.

We also outline the 10 key moments that led to Verstappen securing the 2022 crown with four races still to go.

Verstappen aside, the events of last weekend raised more questions about how F1 is run and the wording of certain rules, not to mention recovery vehicles being on-track. Alex Kalinauckas takes a look at what the FIA has to do next to restore confidence. Dealing with cost-cap breaches is high on the list of challenges…

Rising British star Zak O’Sullivan will get his first taste of F1 machinery later this month as his prize for winning the Aston Martin Autosport BRDC Young Driver of the Year Award. He talks about the prospect and his rollercoaster rookie FIA F3 season in this week’s guest column.

Away from single-seaters, the feel-good story of the UK racing weekend was surely Tom Ingram taking an emotional first British Touring Car crown at Brands Hatch.

The championship has had a reputation in the past for dubious driving standards but the respect shown by the leading protagonists was a pleasure to watch. Any one of Ingram, Ash Sutton, Jake Hill and Colin Turkington would have made a worthy 2022 champion, but it was Ingram who delivered. Marcus Simmons was there to watch Ingram follow in the footsteps of tin-top hero Laurent Aiello.

Many other championships were clinched at Brands and they are covered in our 17-page National section. Stefan Mackley also looks ahead to the British GT, GB3 and GB4 title deciders at Donington Park this weekend.

For the best motorsport coverage, from F1 to Britain’s club-racing scene, why not get Autosport magazine delivered to your door each week? Subscribe today and never miss your weekly fix of motorsport: www.autosportmedia.com/offer/article

