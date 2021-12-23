Tickets Subscribe
Previous / Castroneves and Guerra confirmed for Race of Champions
General News

Magazine: Christmas special and 2021 F1 season review

Our 124-page Christmas special and free Formula 1 season review form a bumper issue of this week’s Autosport magazine, out today (23 December).

Magazine: Christmas special and 2021 F1 season review

There were many remarkable moments in motorsport in 2021. There were some great passing moves, incredible finishes and, of course, lots of controversy – both on the track and behind closed doors.

We’ve picked out the best and worst moments in a special feature, an article that was in part inspired by an email to Autosport from 2016 Formula 1 world champion Nico Rosberg about his (newly crowned) Extreme E star Johan Kristoffersson!

As well as selecting the top 10 drivers from the Formula 2 and F3 championships this year, we look back at the first time a Verstappen raced (and beat) Lewis Hamilton, while Gary Watkins talks to some drivers who seemed to have missed their chance in motorsport, only to bounce back years later.

There’s the traditional Pictures of the year feature and World of Sport review covering series such as the DTM, NASCAR and Australian Supercars. We’ve got a bumper 27-page National section, looking back on an incredibly successful UK season, including a run through the best club drivers and rivalries. Club racing guru Marcus Pye also picks out his 2021 highlights.

The FIA presidential election took place last week and James Allen takes a look at what the arrival of Mohammed Ben Sulayem as FIA president means for global motorsport.

Thanks to the incredibly late finish to the F1 schedule and deadlines during the festive season, we’ve done our traditional review as a free 60-page supplement with this week’s double issue.

It contains all that you would expect from our F1 reviews, including the top 10 drivers, technical analysis, best drives of the year, key stats. Alex Kalinauckas also explains how Max Verstappen finally ended Hamilton’s reign, while Luke Smith delves into the Ferrari versus McLaren battle and asks how much it could have prepared the two legendary teams to fight for world titles in the future.

All those 184 pages are available for £4.99, with 6 January 2022 being the date for our next issue.

Want Autosport magazine delivered to your door each week? Subscribe today and never miss your weekly fix of motorsport: www.autosportmedia.com/offer/article

