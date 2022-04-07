Tickets Subscribe
Magazine: Can Mercedes join Ferrari and Red Bull in F1 2022 contention?

Can Mercedes get back into contention with Ferrari and Red Bull? That’s one of several Formula 1 questions we take on in this week’s Autosport magazine, out today (7 April).

Few doubt that the Silver Arrows will return to the battle at the front of F1, the question is more about whether the progress can come soon enough to make it a three-way title fight.

As James Allison and Andrew Shovlin explain in Alex Kalinauckas’s cover article this week, the technical problems of the team’s 2022 machine are more complex than those of its predecessor 12 months ago. And the scope for improvement is more limited thanks to the cost cap and windtunnel restrictions.

Nevertheless, the squad’s record over the past decade, not to mention the strengths of Lewis Hamilton and George Russell, suggests Mercedes will surely overcome the problems. F1’s new era has made a promising start – having a third team battling at the front to keep everyone guessing would really continue that momentum.

Elsewhere in this issue, we hear from F1 supersub Nico Hulkenberg on his two 2022 outings with Aston Martin and why he’s open-minded about what could be next in his career.

China’s rising star Yifei Ye could be on course for a Porsche Hypercar drive in 2023. He talks to Gary Watkins about his journey so far, including that last-lap retirement at Le Mans in 2021.

James Newbold speaks to ex-F1 racer Tarso Marques to find out why the Brazilian is making a racing comeback in NASCAR, while Marcus Pye is your guide to this weekend’s Goodwood Members’ Meeting.

The UK racing season is now truly up and running, with the new GB4 series kicking off at Snetterton last weekend. Stefan Mackley was there to see how the initiative is shaping up, plus we have further reports from Brands Hatch, Oulton Park and Donington Park.

Club racing features some incredible machines and few are more impressive than Richard Chamberlain’s self-developed Porsche 935. Mark Paulson outlines the car’s long and challenging history, which includes a fire and GT3-slaying performances.

For the best motorsport coverage, from F1 to Britain’s club-racing scene, why not get Autosport magazine delivered to your door each week? Subscribe today and never miss your weekly fix of motorsport: www.autosportmedia.com/offer/article

