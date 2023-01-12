Tickets Subscribe
General Livefeed

Live: Autosport International Show 2023 – Day 1

Watch the live action from the main stage at the 2023 Autosport International Show.

Autosport International returns following a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19, with a packed schedule and plenty on show.

More: Nine reasons to attend the 2023 Autosport International Show

For info and tickets to the Autosport International Show 2023, please visit: www.autosportinternational.com

Latest news

Stanaway joins Triple Eight for Supercars enduros in 2023
Supercars

Stanaway joins Triple Eight for Supercars enduros in 2023

Richie Stanaway will partner Shane van Gisbergen at Triple Eight for the Supercars endurance races in 2023.

Retiring Harvick "genuinely looking forward" to final NASCAR season
NASCAR

Retiring Harvick "genuinely looking forward" to final NASCAR season

Kevin Harvick says he is "genuinely looking forward to" his final season of competition in the NASCAR Cup Series after announcing plans to retire at the end of 2023.

Kyle Larson to race for McLaren-Hendrick in 2024 Indy 500
IndyCar

Kyle Larson to race for McLaren-Hendrick in 2024 Indy 500

The 2021 NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Larson will join McLaren Racing for the 2024 Indianapolis 500, racing a car co-owned by Rick Hendrick.

Juncos Hollinger expands IndyCar entry to two cars for 2023
IndyCar

Juncos Hollinger expands IndyCar entry to two cars for 2023

Juncos Hollinger Racing has expanded its IndyCar programme to two cars for the 2023 season, signing Argentine touring car ace Agustin Canapino to partner Callum Illot.

The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right Plus

The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right

Nyck de Vries’s Italian GP exploits weren’t the first post-eleventh-hour call-up in motorsport history, and won’t be the last either. Here are some offbeat tales from the past

General
Dec 26, 2022
Porsche’s hopeful Le Mans future meets its illustrious past Plus

Porsche’s hopeful Le Mans future meets its illustrious past

Rising sportscar star Adam Smalley had to pinch himself when offered the chance to drive the car that won the world’s most famous enduro in 1987

Historics
Sep 6, 2022
Why romanticism isn't the key factor in Lola’s racing return Plus

Why romanticism isn't the key factor in Lola’s racing return

The iconic Lola name is being relaunched after it was taken over by new ownership. Part of that reboot is a planned return to racing, though the exact details of this are still to be finalised - though its new owner does have a desire to bring the brand back to the Le Mans 24 Hours. But romanticism doesn't appear to be the driving force behind this renewed project...

General
Jul 14, 2022
Rating the best drivers of the century so far Plus

Rating the best drivers of the century so far

Autosport's Top 50 feature has been a staple of the magazine for the past two decades since its first appearance in 2002. Here are the drivers that have featured most prevalently during that time

General
Jan 7, 2022
The best motorsport moments of 2021 Plus

The best motorsport moments of 2021

Motorsport produced one of its greatest years of all-time in 2021 despite a backdrop of ongoing COVID-19 challenges and an ever-changing racing landscape. Through the non-stop action Autosport has collected the finest moments from the past 12 months to highlight the incredible drama and joy motorsport generates

General
Dec 31, 2021
The racing comeback artists who resurrected long-dormant careers Plus

The racing comeback artists who resurrected long-dormant careers

Making it in motorsport can be tough, and sometimes drivers move elsewhere before their best chance arrives. Here are some of those who made it back

General
Dec 26, 2021
The hidden racing gem attracting ex-F1 heroes Plus

The hidden racing gem attracting ex-F1 heroes

It’s rarely mentioned when it comes to assessing the best national contests, but the Brazilian Stock Car series that reaches its climax this weekend has an ever-growing appeal. Its expanding roster of ex-Formula 1 names has helped to draw in new fans, but it's the closeness of competition that keeps them watching

General
Dec 10, 2021
The one-time Schumacher rival rebooting his career Down Under Plus

The one-time Schumacher rival rebooting his career Down Under

Joey Mawson made waves in the middle of the last decade, beating future Haas Formula 1 driver Mick Schumacher - among other highly-rated talents - to the 2016 German F4 title. A run in F1's feeder GP3 category only caused his career to stall, but now back in Australia Mawson's S5000 title success has set that to rights

General
May 8, 2021
