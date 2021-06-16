Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / FIA Intercontinental Drifting Cup returns with strong entry in Riga
General News

Kimi Raikkonen: How the Iceman became an F1 legend

2021 marks the 20th anniversary of Kimi Raikkonen’s arrival in Formula 1, and what makes his story more compelling is that he is once again racing for the team with which he started his career.

Kimi Raikkonen: How the Iceman became an F1 legend

Working closely with Carrera and its #DRIVEYOURSTORY campaign, it is easy to see that Raikkonen’s rise shares similarities to the eyewear manufacturer’s brand identity; championing free spirits, embracing a daring attitude and possessing a boldness to succeed. It is these personal attributes that have driven Kimi in his motorsport journey from karting sensation to F1 legend.

Raikkonen started his F1 journey at the Sauber-run team and two decades later there are still people in the Hinwil camp who worked with Kimi first time around, notably sporting director Beat Zehnder.

Raikkonen’s story is an inspiring one, of living by his own rules and not being afraid to take the unconventional route. He came from a humble background, and his family could only offer limited support in order to kickstart his career. Nevertheless, Kimi stood out on the Finnish karting scene and his progress caught the attention of father and son management team David and Steve Robertson – who helped Jenson Button on his way. They enabled Kimi to make the step up to car racing in Formula Renault, and in 2000 he set the pace, but at that stage F1 appeared to be a long way away.

However, perhaps inspired by Button’s jump from F3 to F1 with Williams, Peter Sauber was receptive to Raikkonen’s potential and he offered Kimi an F1 test in September 2000. A further test convinced Sauber that Raikkonen could make the switch to F1 but the next task was to convince the FIA that it was possible. Kimi was given a provisional superlicence on the basis that he would have to prove himself over the first few races of the 2001 season.

Once in F1 Kimi defied convention from the start. He didn’t put a foot wrong on his debut in Australia, crossing the line in seventh but gaining sixth place – and a world championship point – when a rival was penalised. It was a brilliant debut season for the 21-year-old, who would add two fourth places and a fifth place to his tally.

Kimi Raikkonen , McLaren Mercedes MP4/17D, crosses the finishing line to take his debut F1 win

Kimi Raikkonen , McLaren Mercedes MP4/17D, crosses the finishing line to take his debut F1 win

Photo by: Motorsport Images

His pace had caught the eye of rival teams, notably McLaren. With Mika Hakkinen set to retire Kimi became the target for the British team and he became a McLaren driver for 2002. Kimi continued developing, claiming four podiums in 2002. In 2003 he scored his first win in Malaysia and came close to winning the championship. He also finished second in the championship in 2005.

Kimi continued to forge his own path and in 2007 his career took another step forward when he moved to Scuderia Ferrari. That year’s title fight between McLaren’s Fernando Alonso and Lewis Hamilton was turned on its head when, after a brilliant end to his year, Raikkonen took the F1 driver’s crown at the Brazil finale.

Living by his own rules and endearing himself to a legion of fans who saw Kimi standing for something different in an overtly traditionalist sport, he continued win races with Ferrari until the end of 2009 when he was sensationally dropped to make way for Alonso.

It was a bitter blow for the Finn, but accepting he wasn’t wanted Kimi again showed his daring attitude by immersing himself in the highly technical world of rally driving. Here Kimi demonstrated that, even as an F1 world champion, he was not afraid to learn by doing things differently.

Kimi Raikkonen and Kaj Lindstrom, Citroën DS3 WRC, ICE 1 Racing

Kimi Raikkonen and Kaj Lindstrom, Citroën DS3 WRC, ICE 1 Racing

Photo by: McKlein / Motorsport Images

The adventure continued and Kimi’s journey took him into the heartland of American motorsport, to NASCAR, where he made two guest race starts, one in the Nationwide Series and the other in the iconic Truck Series.

Kimi, always one step ahead, never closed the door on the part of his life where he had enjoyed the most success. For 2012 he returned to Formula One with Lotus and immediately reinforced his own personal brand traits of daring and living without fear. He won the season finale in Abu Dhabi and again in Australia in 2013.

Against expectations Kimi once more took an unexpected path and returned to Scuderia Ferrari for 2014. It says a lot about his personality and the respect he had from the team that a reunion was possible after their earlier split. Kimi would race for the Italian team for five more years, scoring many podiums but just one win, in the 2018 US GP. By then the team’s protege Charles Leclerc was ready to graduate from Sauber, and Kimi left the team.

Many thought that would be the end for his career, but Kimi had other ideas and returned to his former team, Sauber – now called Alfa Romeo Racing ORLEN – to help raise the level of the team and chase points. He still loved driving F1 cars, and simply saw no reason to stop.

Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing C41

Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing C41

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Kimi is now in the third season of his second stint with the Swiss team. He turns 42 in October and remains fully motivated, showing no sign of slowing down any time soon.

As the Official Eyewear Partner to Alfa Romeo Racing ORLEN Carrera is giving you and a guest the chance to win two places at an exclusive driving experience at Silverstone Circuit in the UK. As part of the experience, you will be driving a variety of high-performance road cars, prepared for the racetrack, under the guidance of expert instructors, around iconic parts of Silverstone Circuit’s famous racetrack such as the Hamilton Straight, the Hangar Straight & Stowe Corner.

*You and your guest will enjoy a money-can’t-buy day of high-octane excitement including an opportunity to meet Alfa Romeo Racing ORLEN F1 driver Antonio Giovinazzi.

To enter go to: motorsport.com/competition

*Terms and conditions apply

shares
comments

Related video

FIA Intercontinental Drifting Cup returns with strong entry in Riga

Previous article

FIA Intercontinental Drifting Cup returns with strong entry in Riga
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

The F1 tyre tricks that the new clampdown will stamp out

5h
2
IndyCar

Kevin Magnussen to make IndyCar debut at Road America

2h
3
Formula 1

Esteban Ocon signs new Alpine F1 deal until 2024

1h
4
Formula 1

The conflicts at the heart of F1's TV graphics push

7h
5
Formula 1

The figures Red Bull and Mercedes can't afford to see again in F1 2021

6h
Latest news
Kimi Raikkonen: How the Iceman became an F1 legend
MISC

Kimi Raikkonen: How the Iceman became an F1 legend

7h
FIA Intercontinental Drifting Cup returns with strong entry in Riga
MISC

FIA Intercontinental Drifting Cup returns with strong entry in Riga

Jun 11, 2021
Best F1 and motorsport gifts for father's day - books, DVDs and more
MISC

Best F1 and motorsport gifts for father's day - books, DVDs and more

Jun 10, 2021
Motorsport Tickets agrees to acquire European Sport Communication, Rally Sport’s leading hospitality provider
MISC

Motorsport Tickets agrees to acquire European Sport Communication, Rally Sport’s leading hospitality provider

Jun 10, 2021
Magazine: Baku F1 review, WRC Rally Sardinia and more
MISC

Magazine: Baku F1 review, WRC Rally Sardinia and more

Jun 10, 2021
Latest videos
Motorsport Network signs Juan Pablo Montoya as new presenter on Motorsport.tv 01:07
General
May 27, 2021

Motorsport Network signs Juan Pablo Montoya as new presenter on Motorsport.tv

Bulletin - May 13 15:00 GMT 11:29
General
May 14, 2021

Bulletin - May 13 15:00 GMT

Electric GT timeline revealed 00:35
General
May 6, 2021

Electric GT timeline revealed

LEGO Ferrari 488 GTE 00:09
General
Mar 11, 2021

LEGO Ferrari 488 GTE

Why did Sainz Drive a 2018 Car at the Ferrari F1 Super Test? 06:22
General
Feb 1, 2021

Why did Sainz Drive a 2018 Car at the Ferrari F1 Super Test?

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The one-time Schumacher rival rebooting his career Down Under Plus

The one-time Schumacher rival rebooting his career Down Under

Joey Mawson made waves in the middle of the last decade, beating future Haas Formula 1 driver Mick Schumacher - among other highly-rated talents - to the 2016 German F4 title. A run in F1's feeder GP3 category only caused his career to stall, but now back in Australia Mawson's S5000 title success has set that to rights

General
May 8, 2021
The lesson football’s would-be wreckers could learn from racing Plus

The lesson football’s would-be wreckers could learn from racing

OPINION: The greed-driven push for a European Super League that threatened to tear football apart is collapsing at the seams. Motor racing's equivalent, the football-themed Superleague Formula series of 2008-11, was everything that the proposed ESL never could be

General
Apr 21, 2021
The F1 and Indy 'nearly man' that found contentment in Japan Plus

The F1 and Indy 'nearly man' that found contentment in Japan

Having had the door to F1 slammed in his face and come within three laps of winning the Indianapolis 500, the collapse of a Peugeot LMP1 shot meant Japan was Bertrand Baguette's last chance of a career. But it's one which he has grasped with both hands

General
Feb 27, 2021
The female all-rounder who arrived "too early" Plus

The female all-rounder who arrived "too early"

From Formula 3 to truck racing, Dakar and EuroNASCAR via a winning stint in the DTM, there's not much Ellen Lohr hasn't seen in a stellar racing career that highlights the merit in being a generalist. But she believes her career came too early...

General
Feb 17, 2021
How Radical's latest machines fare on track Plus

How Radical's latest machines fare on track

The lightweight sportscar manufacturer has not rewritten the rulebook with its latest machines, but the new SR3 XX and SR10 still provide a step forward on its previous successful models

General
Feb 8, 2021
The real-life racing rogues stranger than fiction Plus

The real-life racing rogues stranger than fiction

The forthcoming Netflix film linking the world of underworld crime and motorsport plays on a theme that isn't exactly new. Over the years, several shady figures have attempted to make it in racing before their dubious dealings caught up with them

General
Jan 31, 2021
How a GP is thriving in a COVID-free territory Plus

How a GP is thriving in a COVID-free territory

The New Zealand Grand Prix's mix of rising talent and big-name stars thrilled the crowds (yes, remember crowds?) assembled for the Toyota Racing Series meeting at Hampton Downs last weekend and left distant observers craving a repeat

General
Jan 26, 2021
How a much-changed Macau GP kept the party going Plus

How a much-changed Macau GP kept the party going

OPINION: The 67th edition of the Macau Grand Prix might have been a largely muted affair to the outside world without its international influx and star line-ups, another victim to the COVID-19 pandemic, but organisers deserve huge credit for keeping the party going

General
Nov 24, 2020

Trending Today

The F1 tyre tricks that the new clampdown will stamp out
Formula 1 Formula 1

The F1 tyre tricks that the new clampdown will stamp out

Kevin Magnussen to make IndyCar debut at Road America
IndyCar IndyCar

Kevin Magnussen to make IndyCar debut at Road America

Esteban Ocon signs new Alpine F1 deal until 2024
Formula 1 Formula 1

Esteban Ocon signs new Alpine F1 deal until 2024

The conflicts at the heart of F1's TV graphics push
Formula 1 Formula 1

The conflicts at the heart of F1's TV graphics push

The figures Red Bull and Mercedes can't afford to see again in F1 2021 Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

The figures Red Bull and Mercedes can't afford to see again in F1 2021

F1 British GP to welcome fans, with restricted capacity expected
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 British GP to welcome fans, with restricted capacity expected

Andrew Jordan set for rallycross return with JRT squad
National National

Andrew Jordan set for rallycross return with JRT squad

Russell: F1 performance secondary to Williams' survival under old ownership
Formula 1 Formula 1

Russell: F1 performance secondary to Williams' survival under old ownership

Latest news

Kimi Raikkonen: How the Iceman became an F1 legend
General General

Kimi Raikkonen: How the Iceman became an F1 legend

FIA Intercontinental Drifting Cup returns with strong entry in Riga
General General

FIA Intercontinental Drifting Cup returns with strong entry in Riga

Best F1 and motorsport gifts for father's day - books, DVDs and more
General General

Best F1 and motorsport gifts for father's day - books, DVDs and more

Motorsport Tickets agrees to acquire European Sport Communication, Rally Sport’s leading hospitality provider
General General

Motorsport Tickets agrees to acquire European Sport Communication, Rally Sport’s leading hospitality provider

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.