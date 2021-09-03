Tickets Subscribe
How to stream live global motorsport content with NordVPN

The rapid rise in online streaming has opened up a whole new level of access to motorsport broadcasting – but streaming these feeds safely, securely and reliably is often beyond most peoples’ capability.

If you’re abroad and want to watch Sky F1’s live stream, for example, you won’t be able to tune in. If you want to watch US racing as it is broadcast in the States but don’t live there, you will be blocked. Or if your favourite driver has just moved to some obscure racing series on the other side of the planet and you want to see their races, you will likely find it impossible to do.

Fortunately, one simple app can unlock a wealth of global coverage, as well as speeding up streaming, providing safe data storage and offering privacy and security for all online activity.

The secret solution is to install an app called a VPN – one of the leading providers being NordVPN – and the way it works is very simple.

The Internet uses geo-blocking to restrict the access to different services, creating the digital equivalent of national borders. This has become even stricter for UK residents since leaving the EU.

A good VPN service overcomes this issue by skirting around the digital borders, providing a secure, encrypted tunnel for online traffic to flow. It does this by accessing servers in the country where the stream you want to see is being broadcast – whether that is an overseas server when you are at home, or a home server when you are abroad.

 

Companies like NordVPN charge a small monthly fee and for that provide secure global Internet access and, in NordVPN’s case, improved streaming speeds that prevent buffering at frustrating moments, such as when lots of users log on to see the end of a race.

The benefits are not only in streaming, either. A VPN prevents people getting their hands on any of your Internet data, giving peace of mind when you’re on public Wi-Fi and allowing you to securely access personal information or work files, encrypt your connection and keep your browsing history private.

In that way, it can also benefit competitors and race teams travelling around the world. With a VPN connection, a team can operate as if they are in their home country wherever they are, while protecting crucial data from prying eyes and reducing the risk of cyber attack.

NordVPN’s easy-to-use workaround is simple to access – just download the app and away you go – and it can be used to connect up to six different devices. It works on all platforms and can log onto 5,195 different servers in 60 countries around the world, including the UK, US, France, Japan, offering bulletproof security, fast connection speed and no bandwidth limits both home and away.

A two-year subscription to NordVPN is currently available with 72% off and three months for free. Try it out here. 

