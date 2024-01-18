How ASI pointed to motorsport's future

The gradual move away from reliance on fossil fuels in motorsport is well under way. Since 2021, a steady stream of championships have jumped on the bandwagon with fully or partially sustainable fuels, with GT World Challenge Europe and Goodwood among the latest to mandate what goes into their competitors’ machines for 2024.

But with Formula 1 not set to embrace 100% renewable fuels until 2026, it’s a process that some believe needs to happen faster. Speaking at the Business Forum chaired by former F1 strategist Bernie Collins, partnership and sales manager of the World Rally Championship’s sustainable fuel supplier P1 Fuels Benjamin Cuyt was clear that grand prix racing “could have done it already”.

What he perceives as F1 “going late into this application” – although it was ranked second last week in Enovate Consulting’s sustainability championships index, topped by Formula E – weighs into a wider theme of messaging and a resultant knowledge gap.

His belief, that not enough people are aware of the encouraging progress being made to counter perceptions that motorsport enthusiasts are “just having fun burning fossil fuel”, is one shared by Richard Saxby. McLaren Applied’s motorsport director cited the example of IndyCar’s switch to run totally sustainable fuel from Shell – “hardly anyone really knows that” – and recognises that “there’s a little bit of education needed” on hydrogen too.

“The biggest problem is that people think you’re driving around in an H-bomb, that if you have an accident you’re going to wipe out the entire city,” Saxby said.

Cuyt’s concern that “we have the story wrong and we have the timing wrong” is not helped by pressures imposed by legislators to consolidate around a single technological solution, which panellists universally rejected in their outlook. After all, Formula E has very different requirements to the World Endurance Championship.

“Unfortunately, we don’t have enough engineers in our governments,” lamented Cuyt. “Everybody is putting their eggs in one basket saying it will be EV, it will be EV-only, but from a practical side, this is still technology that is in development. We should be more open-minded to all technologies.”

Photo by: Michael L. Levitt / Motorsport Images Saxby believes not enough people know about IndyCar's switch to sustainable fuels

For Neil Palmer, McLaren Applied’s head of motorsport electrification, there’s more value in a collaborative approach that allows multiple technological approaches to develop “in a way that doesn’t need one silver bullet. Even in a hydrogen fuel cell vehicle, you need a battery, and so you need battery technology to improve along with the hydrogen, unless you go full hydrogen ICE.”

“There are a lot of competing threads – electric, hydrogen, hydrogen-combustion, and sustainable fuels – and I think what we’ve really got to be careful not to do is let the best be the enemy of the better,” added IMSA’s senior manager of performance and simulation Bill Pearson.

Until technology matures, costs will remain a barrier to change. And for it to be impactful, it will have to go beyond simply reducing on-track emissions, and be a collaborative effort involving fans and the whole supporting ecosystem.

Collins believes “it’s not only possible, but essential” for motorsport to navigate a future free from fossil fuels. The Sky F1 analyst’s verdict that “the sooner we can achieve that, the better for all of us” is something that the sector will inevitably have to get behind

Thomas Voss, motorsport director of DTM promoter the ADAC, noted how its carpool app that has allowed fans to travel to races in the same vehicle earned the FIA President’s Award for Climate Action last year. “There is not only the technology of the cars, but the complete surrounding of the race series,” Voss said, after revealing that prospective DTM sponsors are most interested in its plans surrounding sustainability.

Freight Carbon Zero’s Andy Salter pointed out that the costs of running battery-electric trucks far exceed the diesel-powered haulage units that still form the bedrock of road transportation, while hydrogen is more expensive again. It’s clear that there’s some way to go before this significant contributor to overall emissions is meaningfully reduced unless, Salter reasoned, a legislative stick or financial carrot comes into play.

Motorsport then has a key role to play in driving technology forward and devising partnerships, such as F1’s link-up with DHL for a fleet of 18 biofuel-powered trucks that yielded an average 83% reduction in carbon emissions over the European races last summer.

Jeremy Aston-Phillips, director of MediaCo Imports Limited that serves as the UK distributor of Rowe oils, highlighted how the German company’s BMW GT3 racing team is used as a mobile laboratory for its plant-based bio-lubricants. And Darren George from PES Performance discussed the latest developments in graphene, the “mind-boggling material properties” of which mean it has potential as a future alternative to carbon fibre.

Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images Emissions in transporting F1's supporting infrastructure around the world is often overlooked but plays a big part in its overall contribution

Meanwhile, a session on how AI will shake up the engineering industry was attended by 2009 Le Mans winner David Brabham and 2022 British Touring Car champion Tom Ingram. Panellists included Dr Tom McCarthy, who is heading up the ambitious Abu Dhabi Autonomous Racing League that is set to run its first race with self-driving Super Formula chassis in April.

“Batteries, hybrid systems, fuel cells, hydrogen-combustion, e-fuels – they’re all here, they’re not going away, you’ve got to join the party,” summarised Extreme E utilities manager Andy Welch. “This is not just motorsport, it’s governments, industry, it’s our future. So we all have to just get on with it.”

Autosport writers' show highlights

Steiner’s surprise farewell

Photo by: Paul Foster There was a sizeable turnout to see Steiner on the main stage just days after his exit from Haas was announced

Guenther Steiner made his first public appearance since his ousting as Haas Formula 1 team principal, as he honoured an agreement to appear at ASI despite the news of his sudden unemployment in grand prix racing breaking only three days earlier.

After opening the post-trade show on Saturday, Steiner appeared on the ‘Motorsport Driveway Stage – in association with Autosport’ and took part in a Q&A with Sky Sports F1 TV commentator David Croft. He spoke graciously about the situation, particularly his reaction to Haas team owner Gene Haas’s decision, delivered in a phone call that had interrupted Steiner’s Christmas holiday in Italy. But he also admitted it “stung” that the situation meant he had not been able to deliver a personal goodbye to the Haas team staff.

The Q&A then turned into an impromptu book-signing event, as Croft took queries from audience members, some of whom had brought along copies of Steiner’s 2023 autobiography. Steiner’s F1 paddock popularity was reflected in several hundred people flocking to the stage to hear his words.

Steiner later told Autosport in an exclusive interview – before he posed for pictures with more fans and then appeared at the Live Action Arena – that after Gene Haas’s phone call “that was it” for his time with the American squad. He’d created it with the machine tooling magnate’s backing in 2014.

“I didn’t speak to the team,” he added. “Obviously, numerous people texted me, but I couldn’t go there and say, ‘Hey guys, thanks very much for what you did over the years, I really appreciated it. Maybe it was not always an easy time, but it was a good time.’” Alex Kalinauckas

Discussing F1 2024 live on stage

Photo by: Paul Foster JBL relished being back among the hustle and bustle of the NEC after missing out last year on FE duty

The fallow years produced by COVID-19 and last year’s Mexico E-Prix had precluded me attending ASI since January 2020, so it was nice to revisit the show and spend some time wandering around the stands on Friday. Saturday, naturally, was the bigger draw – particularly with the recently deposed Guenther Steiner sharing his side of his exit from the Haas F1 team.

This gave Alex Kalinauckas and I plenty of material to mull over for the Autosport Podcast, held live on the same stage that Steiner had graced a few hours prior. Our audience was some magnitude smaller than his, but nonetheless we’d certainly like to thank the people who came and watched us blather on for 45 minutes…

Hosted by Bryn Lucas, whose affable nature as a broadcaster (and therefore a natural on the stage) helped us settle in to discussing F1’s big issues, we explored Steiner’s departure from Haas and the steps that may come next in his own, and Haas’s, trajectories in F1.

There was also a look ahead to the 2024 season, where we shared the aspects that we were most looking forward to in the new year. Certainly, we needed to be relentlessly optimistic as we hope for a slightly less one-way season, but there is reason to be cheerful as long as the C-word – convergence – begins to wield its power.

And if for whatever reason (presumably having some paint to watch dry) you missed the podcast, you can always reach it on the platform of your choice! Jake Boxall-Legge

Diversity march prevalent at ASI

Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images Driven by Us CEO James Dornor joined Collins and Motorsport UK head of sustainability Jess Runicles on a panel discussion into motorsport diversity

As a white male, it’s very easy to either not notice or fully realise the lack of diversity – be it gender or ethnicity – in the motorsport industry. But since the arrival of my daughters, it’s safe to say that my eyes have been opened. This is in part why I was drawn to the stands of Racing Pride, Girls Across The Grid and Driven By Us in particular.

Speaking to the various people on the stands, there is a general acceptance that the status quo will not be changed overnight and that the true results of these campaigns will only be seen in the longer term. Moreso, it was suggested on the Driven By Us feature – an organisation battling to “empower ethnic minorities and underrepresented groups” – that the greatest sign of success would be the need to no longer be present at events such as Autosport International.

For now, however, a presence is required and it is through the work of the such organisations that the motorsport industry can become a more diverse and welcoming community. One particular promotion of note through Girls Across The Grid is the introduction of the first female-only campsite at the British Grand Prix. Given accounts in recent years of behaviour towards women at some grands prix, this will hopefully provide a safe place that encourages women to attend with a feeling of security.

Were there more entertaining and engaging attractions in the halls? Most certainly. But were there any more important? Certainly not. Sam Hall

M-Sport raises its WRC livery game

Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images Howard relished the excitement of an in-person livery launch as M-Sport revealed the colours of its 2024 Ford Puma Rally1

It doesn’t matter how old you are, a livery unveiling always offers that moment of excitement and realisation that a new season is just around the corner. For the World Rally Championship, the 2024 curtain raises in Monte Carlo next week, and those famous mountain roads will welcome plenty of eye-catching designs on display. Chief among those will be the colour scheme selected by M-Sport for its Ford Puma Rally1 entries.

M-Sport chose Autosport International to unveil its new paint job and once again the team didn’t disappoint. Over the years the Ford squad has arguably led the way in the WRC livery stakes. This striking white-and-blue creation, revealed by team principal Richard Millener and 2024 recruit Adrien Fourmaux on Friday, certainly caused a stir on social media.

Millener says the presentation of M-Sport’s WRC cars is taken extremely seriously, and was quick to pay tribute to the team’s in-house designer Phil Dixon for maintaining its livery reputation.

“The livery reveal is something I looked forward to when I was a rally fan stood on the other side of the fence,” said Millener.

“I think we are still undefeated [livery] champions from the last few years – maybe I’m being a bit big-headed there. But it’s something the fans love to see, and we always get good reactions. We are realistic about what we can achieve on the stages, and we take every other part of the job seriously. But I think liveries are part of the DNA of rallying.”

With M-Sport, Toyota and Hyundai unusually serving up new designs, the WRC boasts an incredibly strong livery game this season. Tom Howard

Two-wheeled fun in Birmingham

Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images ASI is predominantly focused on four-wheeled machinery, but there was still plenty for our two-wheeled expert to soak in

Let’s not beat around the bush: most who go to Autosport International every year are primarily interested in car racing. For over 70 years, it’s been Autosport’s bread and butter in print. Over the past few years, though, we’ve given a lot more attention to bike racing. So it was heartening to see a nice bit of two-wheel representation at ASI 24.

Thursday’s stage proceedings were kicked off by WTF Racing – British Superbike squad OMG Racing’s offshoot – unveiling its new road racing project for 2024, with multiple Isle of Man TT podium finisher James Hillier turning up during the weekend. OMG Racing had a sizeable stand in the exhibition hall, showing its BSB colours for the year ahead, its WTF-branded bike, as well as a nice selection of machinery, including a JPS-liveried rotary Norton and the Honda Fireblade on which John McGuinness made his 100th TT start.

Elsewhere in the halls, Loris Capirossi’s 2003 Ducati GP3 – the Italian marque’s first MotoGP bike and first race-winner – stood on display alongside Andrea Dovizioso’s GP13 from 2013, a bike probably most famous for being one Valentino Rossi really didn’t want to ride!

BSB and TT squad FHO Racing had a stand with Peter Hickman’s 2022 Superstock TT-winning BMW and Josh Brookes’s M1000RR from TT 2023, both resplendent in dirt and a massacre of flies on the front bubble. Duke Travel also had Hickman’s lap record-smashing BMW Superstock bike from last year’s TT on show, while bikes featured in the Live Action Arena. Lewis Duncan

Big moment for a worthy cause

Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images Speed of Sight's Mike Newman and John Galloway were delighted to be presented with two cars, instead of the expected one

Everybody likes a feelgood story – even more so when a dog is involved. And there was a perfect example in the NEC halls on Thursday morning. A new, specially created MEV Exocet car was due to be unveiled for the charity Speed of Sight, which enables people with a range of disabilities – including blindness – to get behind the wheel of a dual-controlled car on a track.

Except there was an extra surprise for the organisation’s founders, John Galloway and Mike Newman, who was attending with his trusty guide dog Stanton. MEV bosses Stewart and Sylvia Mutch decided to build a second car for free, massively increasing the number of people the charity can help.

“These cars will make a stupendous difference – it’s pushed our project forward two or three years,” said Newman. “They have enough room to allow people in a wheelchair to get into them using a mechanical hoist. It’s a gamechanger for us.”

The Mutches had been approached at last year’s show and were keen to help support such a worthy cause, with funding also coming from Ardonagh Community Trust, Sigma UK and Simple Life. There were some very late finishes in the past week to get everything ready, but seeing the emotional reactions of those involved in the charity made everything worthwhile.

And, as a final touch, the cars are named after two of Newman’s guide dogs – Baxter and Stanton – and the name is engraved in Braille on each car’s gearstick. It was all the perfect tonic to overcome any January blues. Stephen Lickorish