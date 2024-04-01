All Series
Historic flower-powered race car unearthed at Silverstone Museum

The Silverstone Museum has discovered a rare example of flower-powered motorsport while constructing its latest development.

Sam Hall
Upd:
25644_April_fools_2024_campaign_V4[3]

The walls of the Silverstone Museum house some impressive pieces of history, but little did they know that something rather special was lurking under the soil, ready to sprout when the moment came.

While completing building work for the new Sim Suite, which opened its doors to the public across the Easter weekend, a “decades-old” relic – identified by automotive archaeologists as “FloraVroom” – was unearthed.

Described as being “ahead of its time” in the mission to create environmentally friendly engines, FloraVroom is a one-of-a-kind machine that quite literally ran on flowers.

"This is a momentous discovery that challenges our understanding of automotive history,” said Dr Petunia Mayflower, the lead botanist and automotive historian at Silverstone Museum.

“Research reveals the engine of this unique race car appears to have harnessed the mystical energy of flowers to power the vehicle, emitting fragrant scents rather than harmful emissions. It truly embodies the spirit of sustainability."

Rather fittingly, the car is decked in a floral livery and features a “Groovy Garden” dashboard with a built-in flower vase.

Archivists at the Silverstone Museum have tracked down the car’s owners, who are now self-proclaimed "Eco-Flower Power Pioneers," who claim to have driven the length and breadth of the UK while spreading love and flower power wherever they went.

In celebration of the find, a grand unveiling is planned to take place on 1 April, 2023, with other attractions including a flower-powered parade, floral fashion show, and a FloraVroom Power flower-planting ceremony.

Visitors are encouraged to don their most colourful outfits and join the Museum in celebrating this iconic moment in automotive history.

