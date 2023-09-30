Golden autumn in the Green Hell: October's Nurburgring highlights

Green Hell Driving Days, 30 September to 3 October

Extended tourist driving weekend on the Nordschleife: From Saturday, 30 September to the Day of German Unity on 3 October, the barriers to the world's most beautiful 20.832 kilometres will open for four days in a row. From 8:00 am to 7:00 pm, everyone has the opportunity to experience the Green Hell for themselves on two or four wheels.

The credit can be easily topped up online and once you have internalised the driving rules, you can start experiencing the Nordschleife. A new feature is the Pitstop Area at grandstand T13. Since a few weeks there is an additional possibility to take a break there. Tourist drivers can stop there and also have the opportunity to refuel their vehicles.

Season finale Nurburgring Endurance Series, 7 October

Who will be the champion of the 2023 Nurburgring Endurance Series? Two teams still have a chance of winning the title at the ninth and final race of the year: the BMW 330i of Team Adrenalin Motorsport and the Porsche Cayman GT4 of Sorg Rennsport. Together with around 100 other race cars, they will enter a 4-hour race on the combination of sprint track and Nordschleife on Saturday, 7 October.

Qualifying starts at 8:30 am, racing begins at 12:00 pm. Tickets are available for 20 euros. They include access to the grandstands, the paddock and exclusive spectator zones at the Nordschleife, the starting grid and even the motorsport experience museum ring°werk. Admission for children up to 14 years is free of charge.

The NLS finale will be staged in October Photo by: Nürburgring / Gruppe C

Autumn Holiday Fun at the Nurburgring, 2 to 27 October

Holiday days at the Nurburgring: During the autumn holidays in Rhineland-Palatinate and North Rhine-Westphalia, the leisure attractions are open every day - regardless of the weather and family-friendly.

On a small Grand Prix track in the ring°boulevard, the youngsters can now also step on the gas - free of charge, with kettle or bobby cars. The motorsport experience museum ring°werk also offers a mixture of leisure attractions, educational exhibits and breathtaking racing cars.

Just like the ring°werk, the ring°kartbahn is open every day during the holiday season. In addition, backstage tours allow a look behind the scenes of the Nurburgring. The ring°kino provides a cinematic conclusion to a visit to the Nurburgring. Those who share their experience on social media under the hashtag #HeartRace still have the chance to win attractive prizes in October.

European TimeAttack Masters & Tuning End of Season, 22 October

A last get-together of the tuning scene before many enthusiast vehicles are traditionally sent into hibernation at the end of October. For several years now, the Tuning Season End has established itself in the paddock of the Grand Prix circuit. While visitors indulge in petrol talks, drifting and show-and-shine contests, there is also plenty of action on the track.

At the finale of the European TimeAttack Masters, drivers from all over Europe will compete against the clock - in fascinating, particularly high-horsepower vehicles. Tickets cost 20 euros, admission for children up to 14 years is free.

There are activities for all ages at the Nurburgring, including opportunities to test your skills in the virtual world Photo by: Nurburgring eSports Bar

More racing action in October

The motorsport calendar in October is also full to bursting: With the Nurburgring Drift Cup (7 and 8 October) on the Mullenbachschleife, the ADAC Westfalen Trophy (13 to 15 October) on the Grand Prix circuit as well as two rounds of the Rundstrecken Challenge Nurburgring (RCN) and associated regularity test (GLP) on the Nordschleife (8 and 29 October), there is always something on offer throughout the month.

Further information on the individual events and ticket offers is available online here.

Events in October 2023

07-08/10/23: Nurburgring Drift Cup

07/10/23: Nurburgring Endurance Series 9

08/10/23: RCN / GLP

13-15/10/23: ADAC Westphalen Trophy

22/10/23: European TimeAttack Masters & Tuning season finale

28/10/23: RCN (3h Race)

Tourist rides on the Nordschleife are available throughout autumn Photo by: Nürburgring / Gruppe C