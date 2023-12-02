Subscribe
Formula Winter Series: Even more racing in the 2024 season

Formula Winter Series will cooperate with Spanish Formula 4 for the 2024 season and has attracted well-known teams as part of a new format with three races per weekend.

Published
Formula Winter Series

The Formula Winter Series aims to build on its successful debut in the upcoming 2024 season.

Thanks to a partnership agreement reached with the Spanish F4 Championship in the summer, there are a host of teams with their sights set on the title for FWS 2024. Standardised F4 cars with a Tatuus chassis and Abarth engine will be used.

In the 2023 FWS season, Kacper Sztuka (US Racing) won the drivers' title. US Racing, the team of Gerhard Ungar and Ralf Schumacher, also came out on top in the team's classification.

"The FWS was very well received by teams and drivers in its debut season, so we expect a solid increase in the coming season," says Robin Selbach from series promoter Gedlich Racing.

The following well-known teams are currently registered for the FWS 2024:

- Campos Racing
- Cram Motorsport
- DriveX
- Maffi Racing
- US Racing
- Tecnicar

More teams from British Formula 4, Italian Formula 4 and Spanish Formula 4 are expected to join at short notice.

The FWS 2024 calendar consists of four race weekends in Spain. Two of these will take place on back-to-back weekends. What is new compared to the 2023 season is that each race weekend now comprises three races instead of just two. The race distance is 30 minutes plus one lap.

The following applies to every race weekend of the 2024 FWS: Friday is scheduled as a test day, while Thursday can be booked as an optional additional test day. This provides even more testing time for the young drivers and their teams. The entry fee per race weekend is 4,250 euros (5,150 euros including Thursday). The season entry fee is 17,000 euros (20,600 euros for four days each).

All Formula Winter Series 2024 races will be streamed live.

Race calendar of the Formula Winter Series 2024

10/11 February: Jerez (Spain)
17/18 February: Valencia (Spain)
02/03 March: Aragon (Spain)
09/10 March: Barcelona (Spain)

