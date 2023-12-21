Autosport Top 50 of 2023: #26 Oscar Piastri
9th in the Formula 1 World Championship
Second in qualifying at Suzuka of all places – the first time Oscar Piastri had visited the fearsome track – summed up why McLaren was so impressed with the rookie, who scored two podiums (and should have had another at Silverstone but for a safety car) and that excellent win in the entertaining Qatar sprint.
A tyre management weakness compared to Lando Norris stood out as an area he’ll need to improve in 2024, but McLaren reckoned Norris had made a particular step in this area this year via dedicated simulator sessions. Perhaps something similar can be expected of Piastri as he continues to accumulate experience on F1’s tricky Pirellis.
Andrea Stella on Oscar Piastri
"[For both McLaren drivers] I think their achievements have been absolutely remarkable. But they are in a different stage of their journey.
PLUS: How F1’s new cool customer vindicated his McLaren gamble
"Oscar was a rookie driver in Formula 1 competition, which is where the best drivers in the world participate. And you see [his quality] in the fact that in tracks in which Oscar had a certain familiarity – in tracks in which Oscar could do P1-P2-P3 sessions and the full draw – he was very competitive.
Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images
Adapting so quickly to Suzuka was one of Piastri's highlights in 2023
"But in tracks in which he had never been before, [where] you only do a P1 and then you go and do a sprint, then you can see that the level you need to achieve to be very competitive is very high. So, we are extremely pleased with the level of performance that Oscar has been able to deliver once he had a fair amount of practice, which most of the time just means three hours before you go into qualifying.
"And, in a track like Suzuka, he put it in P2 on the grid. Like, we really need to reflect for a second on the extent of this result. A track like Suzuka – not only is it high-speed, but it’s a very narrow track, it’s a very unforgiving track as soon as you go too wide because you have the gravel in some places.
"The way he keeps himself calm, and controlled – therefore always capitalising on his potential because he doesn’t create any unnecessary stress. That’s quite exceptional" Andrea Stella
"In terms of Oscar’s 2023 speed, in terms of capacity to learn very rapidly, in terms of collaborating with his engineers and extracting the information that he needs to grow so rapidly, in terms of his own awareness of where he is in the various stages to go from like, ‘I know nothing about this track, first time in a Formula 1 car’ [to end up] being P2 on the grid.
"And also, as he does so [is impressive]. The way he keeps himself calm, and controlled – therefore always capitalising on his potential because he doesn’t create any unnecessary stress. That’s quite exceptional. And I can see why he was so successful in junior categories."
Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images
Piastri won the Qatar F1 Sprint. What further success awaits around the corner?
Brown: McLaren F1 can "get ahead" of any tension between Norris and Piastri
Brown: McLaren F1 can "get ahead" of any tension between Norris and Piastri Brown: McLaren F1 can "get ahead" of any tension between Norris and Piastri
Piastri expects McLaren to be “fighting for more” in F1 2024
Piastri expects McLaren to be “fighting for more” in F1 2024 Piastri expects McLaren to be “fighting for more” in F1 2024
How F1’s new cool customer vindicated his McLaren gamble
How F1’s new cool customer vindicated his McLaren gamble How F1’s new cool customer vindicated his McLaren gamble
McLaren won't create false expectations for F1 2024 for risk of "violent" reality
McLaren won't create false expectations for F1 2024 for risk of "violent" reality McLaren won't create false expectations for F1 2024 for risk of "violent" reality
How McLaren revitalised a hybrid lemon into an F1 history-maker
How McLaren revitalised a hybrid lemon into an F1 history-maker How McLaren revitalised a hybrid lemon into an F1 history-maker
Aero restructure main "enabler" of McLaren F1 2023 turnaround - Stella
Aero restructure main "enabler" of McLaren F1 2023 turnaround - Stella Aero restructure main "enabler" of McLaren F1 2023 turnaround - Stella
Latest news
Arrow McLaren’s Ward “cautiously optimistic” for 2024 after growing year
Arrow McLaren’s Ward “cautiously optimistic” for 2024 after growing year Arrow McLaren’s Ward “cautiously optimistic” for 2024 after growing year
Ducati’s sporting director Ciabatti steps down from MotoGP team
Ducati’s sporting director Ciabatti steps down from MotoGP team Ducati’s sporting director Ciabatti steps down from MotoGP team
Autosport's 10 brightest female stars of 2023
Autosport's 10 brightest female stars of 2023 Autosport's 10 brightest female stars of 2023
Brown: McLaren F1 can "get ahead" of any tension between Norris and Piastri
Brown: McLaren F1 can "get ahead" of any tension between Norris and Piastri Brown: McLaren F1 can "get ahead" of any tension between Norris and Piastri
How a lost Lotus that could have revolutionised Can-Am finally came to life
How a lost Lotus that could have revolutionised Can-Am finally came to life How a lost Lotus that could have revolutionised Can-Am finally came to life
The contrasts that unite the brilliance of racing in Macau and Las Vegas
The contrasts that unite the brilliance of racing in Macau and Las Vegas The contrasts that unite the brilliance of racing in Macau and Las Vegas
Inside Toyota’s alternative path to the future of motorsport
Inside Toyota’s alternative path to the future of motorsport Inside Toyota’s alternative path to the future of motorsport
Ranking the top 10 pre-war grand prix drivers
Ranking the top 10 pre-war grand prix drivers Ranking the top 10 pre-war grand prix drivers
Subscribe and access Autosport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.