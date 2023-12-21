Subscribe
Top 50 Drivers of 2023
Autosport Top 50 of 2023: #10 Alex Albon

13th in Formula 1 World Championship

Alex Kalinauckas
Alex Albon’s coolness under pressure stood out in 2023, and is a key part of the connection he’s forged at Williams since joining to reboot his Formula 1 career after his Red Bull difficulties. The team knows it can rely on him. 

But his resilience also boosted him massively when it came to hanging on in front of faster overall cars to pick up 27 points – his drives with Williams’s slippery package in Canada and at Monza stand out. On the downside, unforced errors in Baku and Australia were costly.

PLUS: Ranking the top 10 Formula 1 drivers of 2023

But his qualifying speed shone through, with seven Q3 appearances and just five Q1 exits.

