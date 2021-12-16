Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Tickets MC Shop Watch Shop Jobs
Download your apps
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets MC Shop Watch Shop Jobs
Top 50 Drivers of 2021
Topic

Top 50 Drivers of 2021

Main
Previous / Autosport 2021 Top 50: #27 Martin Truex Jr Next / Autosport 2021 Top 50: #29 Scott Dixon
General Special feature

Autosport 2021 Top 50: #28 Tomoki Nojiri

By:

1st in Super Formula; 2nd in Super GT

Autosport 2021 Top 50: #28 Tomoki Nojiri

It may have taken until his eighth season in the series, but Honda man Tomoki Nojiri finally capitalised on the speed he had previously shown on a sporadic basis to become Super Formula’s most dominant champion in a decade in 2021. Three wins in the first five races afforded the Mugen driver the luxury of winning the title with a round to spare.

In Super GT, Nojiri was equally formidable in the ARTA NSX-GT he shared with Nirei Fukuzumi. His finest moment came at Motegi, when he applied the pressure on the Impul Nissan and took advantage when the GT-R ran out of fuel to score back-to-back wins.

Slow-burner Nojiri’s late-career transformation

For much of his career, Nojiri in Super Formula had a reputation for being fast but inconsistent. From his 2014 debut until his final season at Dandelion Racing in 2018, he mustered only one win and three poles with a best finish in the championship of seventh. But since moving to Mugen in 2019 and forging his current partnership with engineer Toshihiro Ichise, he’s emerged as a true force to be reckoned with.

Last season, Nojiri went into the final race at Fuji with an outside chance of the title, only for a slow pitstop and then a puncture to end his hopes. In his champion’s press conference, Nojiri said that his belief he was the ‘moral champion’ of 2020 gave him fuel heading into the 2021 campaign, which he opened with a dominant win at the same track.

Nojiri emerged as a dominant force in Super Formula, having never finished higher than his fourth place in 2019

Nojiri emerged as a dominant force in Super Formula, having never finished higher than his fourth place in 2019

Photo by: Masahide Kamio

Ryan Dingle, who engineers Nojiri in Super GT and works with the Mugen team in Super Formula, describes the 32-year-old as “criminally underrated”, in part because of his age and the fact he has never raced abroad. But he’s convinced that Nojiri will be tough to beat now he’s found the final piece of the puzzle to unlock his full talent.

“On pure pace in a car he likes, he’s as fast as anybody, and now he also knows how to make the car that he wants,” says Dingle of Nojiri. ”He has gained that breadth of ability this year with the race set-up, where the car isn’t quite where you want it to be. That he could overcome that in his early 30s is a testament to his focus and determination, and the fact he did it while maintaining the speed that he had before is really impressive.

“He is very detailed with his feedback and looking at the way he worked in Super Formula with his engineer [Ichise] and how we worked in Super GT in the latter half of the year, he showed we need to be on that level to win championships on merit. Now he’s done it once, he knows what to do and I think he’s going to be strong for the next few years.”

shares
comments

Related video

Autosport 2021 Top 50: #27 Martin Truex Jr
Previous article

Autosport 2021 Top 50: #27 Martin Truex Jr
Next article

Autosport 2021 Top 50: #29 Scott Dixon

Autosport 2021 Top 50: #29 Scott Dixon
Load comments
Jamie Klein More
Jamie Klein
Alesi calls early TOM'S SUPER GT promotion "surreal"
Super GT

Alesi calls early TOM'S SUPER GT promotion "surreal"

Alesi gets full-time Super Formula and GT500 promotion at TOM'S
Super Formula

Alesi gets full-time Super Formula and GT500 promotion at TOM'S

How Honda's brightest young talent shone after missing out in Europe Plus
Super Formula

How Honda's brightest young talent shone after missing out in Europe

Tomoki Nojiri More
Tomoki Nojiri
Super GT Motegi: ARTA wins as Impul runs out of fuel Motegi II
Super GT

Super GT Motegi: ARTA wins as Impul runs out of fuel

Autopolis Super GT: ARTA ends Honda's win drought Autopolis
Super GT

Autopolis Super GT: ARTA ends Honda's win drought

Motegi Super Formula: Nojiri seals title, Otsu wins race Motegi II
Video Inside
Super Formula

Motegi Super Formula: Nojiri seals title, Otsu wins race

Latest news

Autosport Podcast: Top 50 drivers of 2021
General General

Autosport Podcast: Top 50 drivers of 2021

Autosport's Top 50 drivers of 2021
General General

Autosport's Top 50 drivers of 2021

Magazine: F1's Abu Dhabi finale and Autosport Top 50
General General

Magazine: F1's Abu Dhabi finale and Autosport Top 50

Introducing Motorsport Watches, passion and performance when every second counts
General General

Introducing Motorsport Watches, passion and performance when every second counts

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The hidden racing gem attracting ex-F1 heroes Plus

The hidden racing gem attracting ex-F1 heroes

It’s rarely mentioned when it comes to assessing the best national contests, but the Brazilian Stock Car series that reaches its climax this weekend has an ever-growing appeal. Its expanding roster of ex-Formula 1 names has helped to draw in new fans, but it's the closeness of competition that keeps them watching

General
Dec 10, 2021
The one-time Schumacher rival rebooting his career Down Under Plus

The one-time Schumacher rival rebooting his career Down Under

Joey Mawson made waves in the middle of the last decade, beating future Haas Formula 1 driver Mick Schumacher - among other highly-rated talents - to the 2016 German F4 title. A run in F1's feeder GP3 category only caused his career to stall, but now back in Australia Mawson's S5000 title success has set that to rights

General
May 8, 2021
The lesson football’s would-be wreckers could learn from racing Plus

The lesson football’s would-be wreckers could learn from racing

OPINION: The greed-driven push for a European Super League that threatened to tear football apart is collapsing at the seams. Motor racing's equivalent, the football-themed Superleague Formula series of 2008-11, was everything that the proposed ESL never could be

General
Apr 21, 2021
The F1 and Indy 'nearly man' that found contentment in Japan Plus

The F1 and Indy 'nearly man' that found contentment in Japan

Having had the door to F1 slammed in his face and come within three laps of winning the Indianapolis 500, the collapse of a Peugeot LMP1 shot meant Japan was Bertrand Baguette's last chance of a career. But it's one which he has grasped with both hands

General
Feb 27, 2021
The female all-rounder who arrived "too early" Plus

The female all-rounder who arrived "too early"

From Formula 3 to truck racing, Dakar and EuroNASCAR via a winning stint in the DTM, there's not much Ellen Lohr hasn't seen in a stellar racing career that highlights the merit in being a generalist. But she believes her career came too early...

General
Feb 17, 2021
How Radical's latest machines fare on track Plus

How Radical's latest machines fare on track

The lightweight sportscar manufacturer has not rewritten the rulebook with its latest machines, but the new SR3 XX and SR10 still provide a step forward on its previous successful models

General
Feb 8, 2021
The real-life racing rogues stranger than fiction Plus

The real-life racing rogues stranger than fiction

The forthcoming Netflix film linking the world of underworld crime and motorsport plays on a theme that isn't exactly new. Over the years, several shady figures have attempted to make it in racing before their dubious dealings caught up with them

General
Jan 31, 2021
How a GP is thriving in a COVID-free territory Plus

How a GP is thriving in a COVID-free territory

The New Zealand Grand Prix's mix of rising talent and big-name stars thrilled the crowds (yes, remember crowds?) assembled for the Toyota Racing Series meeting at Hampton Downs last weekend and left distant observers craving a repeat

General
Jan 26, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.