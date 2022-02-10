Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / Magazine: The new rules pitfalls F1 teams should watch for
General News

Adam Driver, Penelope Cruz to star in Michael Mann’s Ferrari movie

Hollywood stars Adam Driver, Penelope Cruz and Shailene Woodley have signed up to join Michael Mann’s big-budget biopic of motorsport legend Enzo Ferrari.

Adam Driver, Penelope Cruz to star in Michael Mann’s Ferrari movie
Charles Bradley
By:

According to a report in Variety, Star Wars alum Driver – who recently starred as Maurizio Gucci in the Oscar-nominated House of Gucci – will replace Hugh Jackman in the lead role of long-planned movie, which is based on Brock Yates’ 1991 book Enzo Ferrari: The Man, the Cars, the Races.

The story follows Ferrari’s story from the summer of 1957, when his marriage to wife Laura (to be played by Cruz) was on the rocks due to his affair with mistress Lina Lardi (played by Woodley) following the death of his son Dino in 1956.

The script will tell the story of how Ferrari rebuilt his life and car company around racing, specifically the Mille Miglia.

“Being able to have these wonderfully talented artists, actors Adam Driver, Penelope Cruz and Shailene Woodley, bring to life these unique characters on location in Modena and the Emilia-Romagna is a vision fulfilled,” said Mann.

Mann shot to fame as the executive producer of the Miami Vice TV series, then repeated his success on the big screen with Last of the Mohicans in the early 1990s, which he followed up with blockbusters Heat and The Insider.

Mann says the Ferrari film is a personal passion project.

X-Men franchise star Jackman had been linked to the project in 2020 and it is unclear as to why he has stepped aside, although he has many other projects currently underway – including the Broadway production of The Music Man.

Read Also:

The Ferrari film is being developed by STX Films, which secured international distribution rights – shared with Amazon in some markets.

STX chairman Adam Fogelson added, “Ferrari is so much more than a story about a man and his machine. It is an extraordinary and emotional story that Michael has been developing for years, and the entire team at STX is looking forward to the start of production with this dream cast and filmmaker.

“Adam Driver is one of the most talented and fascinating actors working today, and we could not be more thrilled to pair him with Penelope, whose legendary career builds with every role she takes.”

A previous effort to launch the film, with Al Pacino playing the lead role and directed by Sidney Pollack, faltered in 2004.

shares
comments

Related video

Magazine: The new rules pitfalls F1 teams should watch for
Previous article

Magazine: The new rules pitfalls F1 teams should watch for
Load comments
Charles Bradley More
Charles Bradley
Harvick: NASCAR Next Gen promises “oddest year” due to unknowns
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup

Harvick: NASCAR Next Gen promises “oddest year” due to unknowns

Massa teams up with Glock for Interlagos Stock Car ‘doubles race’
General

Massa teams up with Glock for Interlagos Stock Car ‘doubles race’

The unsolved mystery of the Japanese-backed McLaren F1 B-team Plus
Formula 1

The unsolved mystery of the Japanese-backed McLaren F1 B-team

Latest news

Adam Driver, Penelope Cruz to star in Michael Mann’s Ferrari movie
General General

Adam Driver, Penelope Cruz to star in Michael Mann’s Ferrari movie

Magazine: The new rules pitfalls F1 teams should watch for
General General

Magazine: The new rules pitfalls F1 teams should watch for

Motorsport Games announces rFactor 2 content update and user interface refresh
General General

Motorsport Games announces rFactor 2 content update and user interface refresh

Autosport Awards celebrate motorsport’s finest
General General

Autosport Awards celebrate motorsport’s finest

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Rating the best drivers of the century so far Plus

Rating the best drivers of the century so far

Autosport's Top 50 feature has been a staple of the magazine for the past two decades since its first appearance in 2002. Here are the drivers that have featured most prevalently during that time

General
Jan 7, 2022
The best motorsport moments of 2021 Plus

The best motorsport moments of 2021

Motorsport produced one of its greatest years of all-time in 2021 despite a backdrop of ongoing COVID-19 challenges and an ever-changing racing landscape. Through the non-stop action Autosport has collected the finest moments from the past 12 months to highlight the incredible drama and joy motorsport generates

General
Dec 31, 2021
The racing comeback artists who resurrected long-dormant careers Plus

The racing comeback artists who resurrected long-dormant careers

Making it in motorsport can be tough, and sometimes drivers move elsewhere before their best chance arrives. Here are some of those who made it back

General
Dec 26, 2021
The hidden racing gem attracting ex-F1 heroes Plus

The hidden racing gem attracting ex-F1 heroes

It’s rarely mentioned when it comes to assessing the best national contests, but the Brazilian Stock Car series that reaches its climax this weekend has an ever-growing appeal. Its expanding roster of ex-Formula 1 names has helped to draw in new fans, but it's the closeness of competition that keeps them watching

General
Dec 10, 2021
The one-time Schumacher rival rebooting his career Down Under Plus

The one-time Schumacher rival rebooting his career Down Under

Joey Mawson made waves in the middle of the last decade, beating future Haas Formula 1 driver Mick Schumacher - among other highly-rated talents - to the 2016 German F4 title. A run in F1's feeder GP3 category only caused his career to stall, but now back in Australia Mawson's S5000 title success has set that to rights

General
May 8, 2021
The lesson football’s would-be wreckers could learn from racing Plus

The lesson football’s would-be wreckers could learn from racing

OPINION: The greed-driven push for a European Super League that threatened to tear football apart is collapsing at the seams. Motor racing's equivalent, the football-themed Superleague Formula series of 2008-11, was everything that the proposed ESL never could be

General
Apr 21, 2021
The F1 and Indy 'nearly man' that found contentment in Japan Plus

The F1 and Indy 'nearly man' that found contentment in Japan

Having had the door to F1 slammed in his face and come within three laps of winning the Indianapolis 500, the collapse of a Peugeot LMP1 shot meant Japan was Bertrand Baguette's last chance of a career. But it's one which he has grasped with both hands

General
Feb 27, 2021
The female all-rounder who arrived "too early" Plus

The female all-rounder who arrived "too early"

From Formula 3 to truck racing, Dakar and EuroNASCAR via a winning stint in the DTM, there's not much Ellen Lohr hasn't seen in a stellar racing career that highlights the merit in being a generalist. But she believes her career came too early...

General
Feb 17, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.