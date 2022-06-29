Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / Red Bull ends F1 reserve Vips’ contract after racial slur investigation Next / What to expect from the British GP support races
FIA F2 / Silverstone News

Vips to remain at Hitech after racial slur, F2 "surprised" by decision

Juri Vips will complete the 2022 Formula 2 season with Hitech despite using a racial slur for which Red Bull has dropped him from its Formula 1 driver development programme.

Rachit Thukral
By:
Vips to remain at Hitech after racial slur, F2 "surprised" by decision

Estonian driver Vips was heard using racist language during a gaming stream on Twitch last week, prompting widespread condemnation on social media.

Red Bull initially suspended him as its test and reserve driver to conduct a full investigation, before dropping him altogether on Tuesday, stressing that the team “do not condone any form of racism”.

However, Vips will continue to drive for Hitech for the rest of the F2 season, where he currently sits seventh in the championship with three podiums and two pole positions in the opening six rounds.

In a statement, Hitech boss Oliver Oakes said that while the outfit “debated” whether it should retain Vips in F2, it felt that it should offer the 21-year-old a chance to redeem himself.

“I have made the decision for Juri to keep his F2 seat with Hitech for the remainder of the season, a decision we have seriously debated. Allowing him to complete his season with Hitech is an opportunity for him to demonstrate, through his actions, the type of person he is," said Oakes.

“I have made it clear that I think the language used was totally unacceptable, but I choose to give him the chance to redeem himself.”

F2 expressed surprise after Hitech elected to retain Vips, stating that it was a decision the championship would not have taken had it been in charge of the team.

Juri Vips, Hitech GP

Juri Vips, Hitech GP

Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

“Following the recent incident involving Juri Vips, F2 would like to reaffirm that the use of racist or discriminatory language cannot be tolerated in any environment,” read the statement.

"Hitech Grand Prix’s decision today is surprising and not one we would have taken. We will monitor the situation carefully with them to ensure that such behaviour is properly addressed.”

Oakes added in his statement that Hitech does not condone Vips' behaviour, but was satisfied that his removal from Red Bull was a "decidedly severe punishment".

"Hitech GP employs an inclusive work force and has never condoned racism or offensive behaviour in any forms. That said, if we live in a society where no one can make a mistake, then genuinely apologise, have the chance for redemption and learn from it - what does it say about society?

"I don’t know why he said what he said. I don’t know why he was playing and streaming COD [Call of Duty] at that time of day. Certainly, there are things that would have been far more beneficial for his career!

"What I do know is that having his contract terminated by Red Bull as a result of his actions is a crushing experience for him, a deservedly severe punishment. The reality is there will not be unanimous agreement whether that punishment is sufficient, and that is totally understandable."

shares
comments
Red Bull ends F1 reserve Vips’ contract after racial slur investigation
Previous article

Red Bull ends F1 reserve Vips’ contract after racial slur investigation
Next article

What to expect from the British GP support races

What to expect from the British GP support races
Rachit Thukral More
Rachit Thukral
Lamborghini driver Perera joins GRT for Norisring DTM Norisring
DTM

Lamborghini driver Perera joins GRT for Norisring DTM

Risi Ferrari the "serial bridesmaid" after Watkins Glen runner-up finish Watkins Glen
IMSA

Risi Ferrari the "serial bridesmaid" after Watkins Glen runner-up finish

How the DTM has come back stronger from its Norisring nadir Plus
DTM

How the DTM has come back stronger from its Norisring nadir

Latest news

F2 Britain: Sargeant takes first series win in Silverstone feature race
FIA F2 FIA F2

F2 Britain: Sargeant takes first series win in Silverstone feature race

F2 Britain: Doohan takes maiden win in wet sprint race
FIA F2 FIA F2

F2 Britain: Doohan takes maiden win in wet sprint race

F2 Britain: Sargeant beats Vesti at Silverstone for maiden series pole
FIA F2 FIA F2

F2 Britain: Sargeant beats Vesti at Silverstone for maiden series pole

Horner: Red Bull made "very strong statement" by sacking Vips
Formula 1 Formula 1

Horner: Red Bull made "very strong statement" by sacking Vips

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
What racing in Australia means for the future of F1's junior series Plus

What racing in Australia means for the future of F1's junior series

The announcement that FIA Formula 2 and 3 would race alongside the Australian Grand Prix from 2023 came as a surprise, not only to fans but to the series’ teams too. But with Formula 1’s boom in popularity bringing more fans to the championships, team principals are relishing the opportunity

FIA F2
Jun 28, 2022
The other Doohan charting his way to motorsport success Plus

The other Doohan charting his way to motorsport success

Heading into FIA Formula 2 this season, there was a lot of pressure on Jack Doohan. The 2021 F3 runner-up joined a new team for his next challenge, as well as signing up to the Alpine Academy. He told Autosport how he’s tackling the step up - with some help from his motorcycle legend father

FIA F2
Jun 16, 2022
The Brazilian F2 driver hoping to return his country to motorsport's top tier Plus

The Brazilian F2 driver hoping to return his country to motorsport's top tier

With a chaotic but “pretty much perfect” FIA Formula 2 weekend in Saudi Arabia behind him, Felipe Drugovich now leads the drivers’ standings in his third crack at the series. The Brazilian driver explains how he's improved amid some difficult years, and shares his dreams of ending his nation's absence from the F1 grid

FIA F2
Apr 1, 2022
The Red Bull junior aiming to emulate Piastri in F2 Plus

The Red Bull junior aiming to emulate Piastri in F2

Norwegian talent Dennis Hauger has a tough act to follow in Oscar Piastri’s footsteps on his graduation to F2 as the reigning F3 champion with Prema. Here’s what he makes of the task ahead of him

FIA F2
Mar 16, 2022
The other Mercedes F1 young gun facing a big 2022 Plus

The other Mercedes F1 young gun facing a big 2022

With a disappointing 2021 season behind him, Frederik Vesti makes the move up to FIA Formula 2 with a reinvigorated sense of determination. Could this finally be the breakthrough year for the talented Mercedes junior?

FIA F2
Mar 14, 2022
Ranking the 10 best drivers of an F1 junior series stalwart Plus

Ranking the 10 best drivers of an F1 junior series stalwart

DAMS has been one of the most prolific teams below Formula 1 since its foundation in 1989, launching 32 drivers into grand prix racing. Following the team's sale to ex-F1 racer Charles Pic, formally closing the book on the ownership of the Driot family, Autosport picks out its 10 best drivers during their spell with the team

FIA F2
Feb 27, 2022
How an F2 enigma hopes ‘coming home’ can reopen doors to F1 Plus

How an F2 enigma hopes ‘coming home’ can reopen doors to F1

After a disappointing 2021, Marcus Armstrong is returning to FIA Formula 2 for another shot at the title in 2022 with Hitech – this time without the backing of Ferrari. This year, he says, he’s ready to give it his all in a last-shot bid to reach Formula 1

FIA F2
Feb 19, 2022
The hardships that haven’t dented an F2 rookie’s American F1 dream Plus

The hardships that haven’t dented an F2 rookie’s American F1 dream

Faced with no options for 2021, Logan Sargeant’s Formula 1 dreams looked set to crumble. But a last-minute Formula 3 seat and a strong season secured him an F1 junior berth and a Formula 2 drive for 2022. He told Autosport how his transformative season has affected both his personality and his future

FIA F2
Jan 29, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.