New red flag jeopardy "doesn't change" F2 qualifying mindset
Formula 2 drivers have denied that new red flag rules in qualifying will alter their mentality when approaching the crucial sessions.
Marshals wave a red flag
Jake Grant / Motorsport Images
Formula 2 and Formula 3 have introduced new rules over the winter, whereby any driver that directly causes a red flag in qualifying will be stripped of their fastest time in the session.
Despite the added jeopardy, DAMS driver Jak Crawford said: “On my side, it doesn’t change anything at all. If you have a spin in qualifying, your thought process in the moment is that you’re going to be last anyway, so I don’t think it changes too much.
“Obviously, it will change results. I can think of a couple of times last year where there were some red flags at the end of sessions and drivers got away with it.
“But at the end of the day, you don’t really think about it. Touch wood, the chance of actually crashing [in qualifying] is low. It’s not something you should think about.”
Zane Maloney, who will race this year for Rodin, added: “As a driver, you don’t think about that because then you will drive two tenths slower to not have a risk of crashing. So we’ll be pushing flat out, for sure.
“One thing it does help, which hasn’t happened in recent years but, in the past, maybe a driver on pole stopped on track or was spinning to cause a red flag. That is now gone.
Pepe Martí, Campos
Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool
“But from our side, as drivers – to be honest, up until yesterday, I didn’t even know that was a rule change. I’ll just be pushing as hard as I can.”
While the rule has been widely welcomed, ART team principal Sebastien Philippe questioned: “I don’t know why they don’t implement it also in F1, to be honest.
“Maybe because they have fewer red flags and maybe we are trying something to try to avoid having that many red flags, but I’m not sure it would change a lot.”
One school of thought is that Formula 1 could seek to implement the rule in the future, but is looking to see how it can be implemented in live tests, once again using the junior categories as a proving ground.
Campos team principal Adrian Campos said: “I think that, as some other times in the past, when you want to implement something new, until you try it, you don’t know if it’s positive or not,” he said.
“So I guess that this is something that we will be implementing before them. If it’s a rule that is successful and makes everything even more fair, probably they will think about implementing it also.”
