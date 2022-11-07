Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / The remarkable career turnaround of an ever-improving F2 talent
FIA F2 / Abu Dhabi News

Maloney to make Trident F2 debut at Abu Dhabi season finale

Zane Maloney will compete in the last round of the 2022 Formula 2 season in Abu Dhabi with Trident, replacing Calan Williams.

Megan White
By:
Maloney to make Trident F2 debut at Abu Dhabi season finale

The Barbadian finished second in this season’s FIA Formula 3 standings in his rookie year for Trident, just five points behind champion Victor Martins.

He took three consecutive feature race wins to end his first season in the championship, with four podiums and two pole positions.

The 19-year-old will drive alongside Richard Verschoor at the Italian team for the F2 season finale at Yas Marina Circuit, making his F2 debut.

Team manager Giacomo Ricci said: “We are very proud to be able to compete with Zane Maloney in the final event in the FIA Formula 2 Championship.

“Zane, the Barbadian driver, terminated the Formula 3 Championship with three consecutive feature race victories and has proven to be second to no one in terms of competitiveness, almost winning the driver's title.

“We are therefore pleased to have Zane on board, once again this year, and we are confident that Trident will be able to provide him with the maximum support and dedication for the challenging Yas Marina Circuit.”

Maloney’s maiden F3 season came off the back of a successful Formula Regional European Championship campaign in 2021, where he finished fourth with R-ace GP.

Calan Williams, Trident

Calan Williams, Trident

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Williams announced his departure from the team last month, deciding not to participate in the final round as he focuses on his future in motorsport.

The 22-year-old had a disappointing rookie F2 season, scoring just five points and sitting 23rd in the standings.

Speaking after the announcement, Williams said: “Throughout the season, I know I demonstrated my capability at Formula 2 level.

“Jeddah was a great result and I have been very pleased with many of the races I have put together in my rookie season, often finishing just outside the points or experiencing misfortune when running inside the scoring positions.

“However, these things can happen in racing, and as the season progressed circumstances just did not fall my way.

“We are now at a point where it is important that I consider what is the best path for me to pursue in the interests of my ongoing career in motorsport.”

shares
comments
The remarkable career turnaround of an ever-improving F2 talent
Previous article

The remarkable career turnaround of an ever-improving F2 talent
Megan White More
Megan White
Marquez explains MotoGP Valencia crash due to "braking too late" Valencia GP
MotoGP

Marquez explains MotoGP Valencia crash due to "braking too late"

Quartararo 'had no chance' to win MotoGP title decider in Valencia Valencia GP
MotoGP

Quartararo 'had no chance' to win MotoGP title decider in Valencia

The remarkable career turnaround of an ever-improving F2 talent Abu Dhabi Plus
FIA F2

The remarkable career turnaround of an ever-improving F2 talent

Latest news

2022 WEC 8 Hours of Bahrain – How to watch, session timings and more
WEC WEC

2022 WEC 8 Hours of Bahrain – How to watch, session timings and more

The 2022 World Endurance Championship season reaches its climax this weekend with the 8 Hours of Bahrain. Here’s how you can follow the title decider.

Ben Sulayem: We must stand united against online abuse
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ben Sulayem: We must stand united against online abuse

Online abuse has become a blight on our sport. The level of sustained toxicity has reached crisis point. It is time for all of us to unite – and to act.

The Mercedes ace emerging from the shadow of an F1 legend
DTM DTM

The Mercedes ace emerging from the shadow of an F1 legend

From the beginning of his DTM career, any reference to Lucas Auer was typically prefixed with a reference to his famous uncle, 10-time Grand Prix winner Gerhard Berger. But after finishing as a strong runner-up in 2022, the Austrian is increasingly making his own name

New Supercars reality show based on Drive to Survive
Supercars Supercars

New Supercars reality show based on Drive to Survive

A new Supercars reality TV show, based on the incredibly popular Drive to Survive series, is in the works.

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The remarkable career turnaround of an ever-improving F2 talent Plus

The remarkable career turnaround of an ever-improving F2 talent

Sixth in the F2 standings heading into this month's final round, but within touching distance of third, Enzo Fittipaldi has quietly put together a strong first full season in the Formula 1 support series, recovering well from the scary Jeddah start crash that cut his 2021 campaign short. It marks a turn in fortunes for the Brazilian who thought he'd bid hopes of a career in Europe goodbye two years ago

FIA F2
Nov 5, 2022
What the future holds for two Red Bull juniors fighting in the F2 battleground Plus

What the future holds for two Red Bull juniors fighting in the F2 battleground

Despite having two talented drivers, albeit at very different stages of their careers, Prema Racing has had mixed fortunes in FIA Formula 2 this year. Both drivers told Autosport how they rate their seasons so far – and their next steps beyond 2022

FIA F2
Aug 24, 2022
The problem sausage kerbs continue to cause Plus

The problem sausage kerbs continue to cause

Track limits are the problem that motorsport doesn't seem to be able to rid itself of. But the use of so-called 'sausage kerbs' as a deterrent has in several instances only served to worsen the problem, and a growing number of voices want to see action taken

Formula 1
Jul 18, 2022
The on-form F1 protege carrying America's hopes on his shoulders Plus

The on-form F1 protege carrying America's hopes on his shoulders

Two feature race wins in as many rounds have helped Logan Sargeant to emerge as the closest challenger to runaway Formula 2 points leader Felipe Drugovich. The Williams F1 junior couldn't have timed his rise better, with interest in grand prix racing on the rise in his US homeland, and he could be his country's best shot at getting a driver on the grid for the first time since 2015

FIA F2
Jul 16, 2022
What racing in Australia means for the future of F1's junior series Plus

What racing in Australia means for the future of F1's junior series

The announcement that FIA Formula 2 and 3 would race alongside the Australian Grand Prix from 2023 came as a surprise, not only to fans but to the series’ teams too. But with Formula 1’s boom in popularity bringing more fans to the championships, team principals are relishing the opportunity

FIA F2
Jun 28, 2022
The other Doohan charting his way to motorsport success Plus

The other Doohan charting his way to motorsport success

Heading into FIA Formula 2 this season, there was a lot of pressure on Jack Doohan. The 2021 F3 runner-up joined a new team for his next challenge, as well as signing up to the Alpine Academy. He told Autosport how he’s tackling the step up - with some help from his motorcycle legend father

FIA F2
Jun 16, 2022
The Brazilian F2 driver hoping to return his country to motorsport's top tier Plus

The Brazilian F2 driver hoping to return his country to motorsport's top tier

With a chaotic but “pretty much perfect” FIA Formula 2 weekend in Saudi Arabia behind him, Felipe Drugovich now leads the drivers’ standings in his third crack at the series. The Brazilian driver explains how he's improved amid some difficult years, and shares his dreams of ending his nation's absence from the F1 grid

FIA F2
Apr 1, 2022
The Red Bull junior aiming to emulate Piastri in F2 Plus

The Red Bull junior aiming to emulate Piastri in F2

Norwegian talent Dennis Hauger has a tough act to follow in Oscar Piastri’s footsteps on his graduation to F2 as the reigning F3 champion with Prema. Here’s what he makes of the task ahead of him

FIA F2
Mar 16, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.