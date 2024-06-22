F2 Spain: Martins takes dominant win as Correa earns first podium since Spa 2019 crash
The ART driver rediscovered his 2023 F2 form with a composed domination of the Barcelona sprint race.
Victor Martins, ART Grand Prix
Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images
Victor Martins put on a masterclass to get his F2 campaign back on track with victory in the Spanish Sprint race.
The ART driver had struggled across the opening rounds of the new season but showed his full ability as he converted a second-place starting position into the lead by Turn 1 and never looked back.
Martins would lead home Ritomo Miyata, though the Rodin driver was demoted to eighth after receiving two five-second penalties for abusing track limits.
The Japanese driver was far from alone in his track limits breaches, with Roman Stanek (Trident) and Zane Maloney (Rodin) both sanctioned while Franco Colapinto, Dennis Hauger (both MP Motorsport) and Maloney, again, all subject to post-race investigations.
After a poor start from pole, Kush Maini (Invicta) dropped back to fifth in the opening exchanges but made quick work of climbing back to the tail of Miyata.
Not only was it Martins’ first trip to the podium this season, but it was also the first piece of silverware for Juan Manuel Correa (DAMS) since the horrific crash in Belgium in 2019 in which he sustained multiple injuries.
Juan Manuel Correa, Dams
Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images
He made a penultimate lap move on Gabriel Bortoleto (Invicta), whose tyres had dropped off the cliff.
It was another day to forget for Prema as well, as both Andrea Kimi Antonelli and Oliver Bearman struggled, with the former finishing P10 and the latter dropping like a stone to the rear of the pack before pitting. He returned to the track and finished in P21, 41s off the pace.
In truth, the action was limited with cars quickly forming DRS trains and being forced to manage tyres due to the extremely high levels of degradation that are common on the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya.
Paul Aron (Hitech) maintained his championship lead with a fourth-place finish while his chief rival, Isack Hadjar (Campos) could manage only seventh.
Maloney’s slide down drivers’ standings continued as the once championship leader came home in P19.
F2 Spain - Sprint race results
|
1-
2
|Cla
|Driver
|#
|Laps
|Time
|Interval
|km/h
|Pits
|Points
|Retirement
|Bonus
|1
|V. Martins ART Grand Prix
|1
|26
|
-
|2
|K. Maini Invicta Racing
|9
|26
|
+4.400
4.4
|4.400
|3
|J. Correa DAMS Lucas Oil
|8
|26
|
+7.900
7.9
|3.500
|4
|
P. Aron Hitech Pulse-Eight
|17
|26
|
+8.600
8.6
|0.700
|5
|J. Crawford DAMS Lucas Oil
|7
|26
|
+9.000
9.0
|0.400
|6
|
G. Bortoleto Invicta Racing
|10
|26
|
+10.700
10.7
|1.700
|7
|I. Hadjar Campos Racing
|20
|26
|
+11.600
11.6
|0.900
|8
|R. Miyata Rodin Motorsport
|6
|26
|
+12.600
12.6
|1.000
|9
|D. Hauger MP Motorsport
|11
|26
|
+17.800
17.8
|5.200
|10
|A. Antonelli Prema Powerteam
|4
|26
|
+24.900
24.9
|7.100
|11
|F. Colapinto MP Motorsport
|12
|26
|
+25.500
25.5
|0.600
|12
|Z. O'Sullivan ART Grand Prix
|2
|26
|
+25.900
25.9
|0.400
|13
|
J. Duerksen PHM AIX Racing
|24
|26
|
+26.800
26.8
|0.900
|14
|
P. Martí Campos Racing
|21
|26
|
+27.400
27.4
|0.600
|15
|R. Villagomez Van Amersfoort Racing
|15
|26
|
+28.000
28.0
|0.600
|16
|R. Verschoor Trident
|22
|26
|
+29.300
29.3
|1.300
|17
|A. Cordeel Hitech Pulse-Eight
|16
|26
|
+29.800
29.8
|0.500
|18
|E. Fittipaldi Van Amersfoort Racing
|14
|26
|
+31.700
31.7
|1.900
|19
|Z. Maloney Rodin Motorsport
|5
|26
|
+36.400
36.4
|4.700
|20
|
T. Barnard PHM AIX Racing
|25
|26
|
+38.300
38.3
|1.900
|21
|O. Bearman Prema Powerteam
|3
|26
|
+41.400
41.4
|3.100
|22
|R. Staněk Trident
|23
|26
|
+41.500
41.5
|0.100
|View full results
Be part of the Autosport communityJoin the conversation
Share Or Save This Story
Latest news
WRC adds Paraguay to 2025 calendar in multi-year deal
IndyCar Laguna Seca: Palou edges Kirkwood to pole by 0.073s
IndyCar Laguna Seca: Herta paces second practice amid three red flags
Derani to split with Action Express Racing at end of IMSA 2024 season
Autosport Plus
Why Alpine’s rigorous training camp yields telling insights into its juniors
Can F2's relaxed title favourite prove a point to Alpine?
Why F1's junior logjam isn't entirely a product of current issues
Inside the racing university moulding F1 drivers and engineers alike
Subscribe and access Autosport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments