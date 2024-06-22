All Series
Race report
FIA F2 Barcelona

F2 Spain: Martins takes dominant win as Correa earns first podium since Spa 2019 crash

The ART driver rediscovered his 2023 F2 form with a composed domination of the Barcelona sprint race.

Sam Hall
Sam Hall
Upd:
Victor Martins, ART Grand Prix

Victor Martins, ART Grand Prix

Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

Victor Martins put on a masterclass to get his F2 campaign back on track with victory in the Spanish Sprint race.

The ART driver had struggled across the opening rounds of the new season but showed his full ability as he converted a second-place starting position into the lead by Turn 1 and never looked back.

Martins would lead home Ritomo Miyata, though the Rodin driver was demoted to eighth after receiving two five-second penalties for abusing track limits.

The Japanese driver was far from alone in his track limits breaches, with Roman Stanek (Trident) and Zane Maloney (Rodin) both sanctioned while Franco Colapinto, Dennis Hauger (both MP Motorsport) and Maloney, again, all subject to post-race investigations.

After a poor start from pole, Kush Maini (Invicta) dropped back to fifth in the opening exchanges but made quick work of climbing back to the tail of Miyata.

Not only was it Martins’ first trip to the podium this season, but it was also the first piece of silverware for Juan Manuel Correa (DAMS) since the horrific crash in Belgium in 2019 in which he sustained multiple injuries.

Juan Manuel Correa, Dams

Juan Manuel Correa, Dams

Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

He made a penultimate lap move on Gabriel Bortoleto (Invicta), whose tyres had dropped off the cliff.

It was another day to forget for Prema as well, as both Andrea Kimi Antonelli and Oliver Bearman struggled, with the former finishing P10 and the latter dropping like a stone to the rear of the pack before pitting. He returned to the track and finished in P21, 41s off the pace.

In truth, the action was limited with cars quickly forming DRS trains and being forced to manage tyres due to the extremely high levels of degradation that are common on the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya.

Paul Aron (Hitech) maintained his championship lead with a fourth-place finish while his chief rival, Isack Hadjar (Campos) could manage only seventh.

Maloney’s slide down drivers’ standings continued as the once championship leader came home in P19.

F2 Spain - Sprint race results

   
1
 - 
4
   
   
1
 - 
2
   
Cla Driver # Laps Time Interval km/h Pits Points Retirement Bonus
1 France V. Martins ART Grand Prix 1 26

-

            
2 India K. Maini Invicta Racing 9 26

+4.400

4.4

 4.400          
3 United States J. Correa DAMS Lucas Oil 8 26

+7.900

7.9

 3.500          
4
P. Aron Hitech Pulse-Eight
 17 26

+8.600

8.6

 0.700          
5 United States J. Crawford DAMS Lucas Oil 7 26

+9.000

9.0

 0.400          
6
G. Bortoleto Invicta Racing
 10 26

+10.700

10.7

 1.700          
7 France I. Hadjar Campos Racing 20 26

+11.600

11.6

 0.900          
8 Japan R. Miyata Rodin Motorsport 6 26

+12.600

12.6

 1.000          
9 Norway D. Hauger MP Motorsport 11 26

+17.800

17.8

 5.200          
10 Italy A. Antonelli Prema Powerteam 4 26

+24.900

24.9

 7.100          
11 Argentina F. Colapinto MP Motorsport 12 26

+25.500

25.5

 0.600          
12 United Kingdom Z. O'Sullivan ART Grand Prix 2 26

+25.900

25.9

 0.400          
13
J. Duerksen PHM AIX Racing
 24 26

+26.800

26.8

 0.900          
14
P. Martí Campos Racing
 21 26

+27.400

27.4

 0.600          
15 Mexico R. Villagomez Van Amersfoort Racing 15 26

+28.000

28.0

 0.600          
16 Netherlands R. Verschoor Trident 22 26

+29.300

29.3

 1.300          
17 Belgium A. Cordeel Hitech Pulse-Eight 16 26

+29.800

29.8

 0.500          
18 Brazil E. Fittipaldi Van Amersfoort Racing 14 26

+31.700

31.7

 1.900          
19 Barbados Z. Maloney Rodin Motorsport 5 26

+36.400

36.4

 4.700          
20
T. Barnard PHM AIX Racing
 25 26

+38.300

38.3

 1.900          
21 United Kingdom O. Bearman Prema Powerteam 3 26

+41.400

41.4

 3.100          
22 Czech Republic R. Staněk Trident 23 26

+41.500

41.5

 0.100          
Sam Hall
