F2 Monaco: Vesti wins red-flagged feature race

Frederik Vesti took his second Formula 2 feature race win of the season in Monaco, surviving a rolling restart after Jack Doohan’s fiery crash caused a red flag.

Megan White
By:
Frederik Vesti (DNK, Prema Racing)

The Prema Racing driver, in his second F2 season, took a lights-to-flag win to repeat his success in Saudi Arabia.

The race was red-flagged after a crash for Virtuosi driver Doohan at Turn 3 saw his car burst into flames, prompting a clean-up operation which stalled action for 20 minutes.

Vesti crossed the line 2.5s clear of second-placed Theo Pourchaire, who faces a post-race investigation for a pitlane infringement.

Rodin Carlin rookie Zane Maloney finished third for his second podium of the season.

The top three stayed the same into Turn 1 at the start, despite Pourchaire initially losing ground to Jack Doohan before getting back ahead.

MP Motorsport’s Jehan Daruvala lost out at the start to Red Bull juniors Ayumu Iwasa (DAMS) and Isack Hadjar of Hitech, dropping to 10th.

Further back, Oliver Bearman made up two places on the first lap in his Prema-run car, passing Amaury Cordeel (Virtuosi) and MP Motorsport’s Dennis Hauger for 12th.

Cordeel continued to fall down the order before retiring on lap three.

By lap five, Vesti had built a one-second gap to Martins, with another 2.6s between the two ART cars.

Iwasa and Hadjar were embroiled in a fierce fight for eighth, with the Japanese driver holding firm despite the challenge.

Clement Novalak (Trident) and Campos’ Ralph Boschung were first to pit on lap seven, switching from the super softs to the soft Pirelli compound.

Heartbreak came for home favourite Arthur Leclerc the following tour as he lost brakes on his DAMS-run entry, cutting the Nouvelle Chicane before crawling back to the pits.

The stops continued over the next few laps, with Jak Crawford leading the stoppers for Hitech as Iwasa and Hadjar followed suit.

Frederik Vesti, PREMA Racing

Frederik Vesti, PREMA Racing

Photo by: Formula Motorsport Ltd

By the third-distance mark, Vesti led by 3.3s, with another 4.6s between Martins and Pourchaire.

Bearman pitted from ninth on lap 15 and came out ahead of Iwasa, but with suboptimal tyre temperatures, was passed again at the hairpin by the DAMS driver, who slotted behind Crawford to run second of the stoppers.

Enzo Fittipaldi was next to retire, with a huge plume of smoke emerging from his Rodin Carlin car as he stopped at the Nouvelle Chicane and retired, prompting a virtual safety car.

Drama ensued on lap 22 as Doohan, who had earlier contracted a broken front wing, spun out of fourth place at Turn 3, hitting the wall before his Virtuosi-run car burst into flames and prompted a red flag.

The Australian had clipped the wall at the swimming pool section, continuing up the road before the incident which ended his race. Zane Maloney, who had been running behind him for Rodin Carlin, had a near miss but took evasive action.

Trident’s Roman Stanek, who had yet to stop before the red flag, was the biggest beneficiary, having started 22nd before climbing through the field during the opening stages to sit eighth when action resumed.

Dennis Hauger similarly made strong progress, sitting sixth on the restart having begun the race in 17th.

Action resumed 20 minutes later after a clean-up operation, with Vesti maintaining his lead as the originally-scheduled 42-lap contest was ultimately completed under a time limit.

Martins, who had been running in second, was then hit with a drive-through penalty for failing to slow for yellow flags, dropping him to eighth and promoting Maloney onto the podium.

Richard Verschoor finished fourth for Van Amersfoort Racing, with Hauger in fifth and Campos Racing rookie Kush Maini in sixth.

Stanek was seventh, with Martins, Crawford and Iwasa rounding off the top 10.

F2 Monaco: Feature race results

Cla Driver Team Laps Time Gap Points
1 Denmark Frederik Vesti Italy Prema Powerteam 39 -   25
2 France Theo Pourchaire France ART Grand Prix 39 2.5 2.500 18
3 Barbados Zane Maloney Rodin Carlin 39 15.5 15.500 15
4 Netherlands Richard Verschoor Netherlands Van Amersfoort Racing 39 21.6 21.600 12
5 Norway Dennis Hauger Netherlands MP Motorsport 39 22.3 22.300 10
6 India Kush Maini Spain Campos Racing 39 25.3 25.300 8
7 Czech Republic Roman Staněk Italy Trident 39 27.3 27.300 6
8 France Victor Martins France ART Grand Prix 39 27.6 27.600 4
9 United States Jak Crawford Hitech Pulse-Eight 39 42.0 42.000 2
10 Japan Ayumu Iwasa France DAMS 39 44.3 44.300 1
11 United Kingdom Oliver Bearman Italy Prema Powerteam 39 45.2 45.200  
12 France Isack Hadjar Hitech Pulse-Eight 39 46.0 46.000  
13 India Jehan Daruvala Netherlands MP Motorsport 39 54.5 54.500  
14 United States Juan Manuel Correa Netherlands Van Amersfoort Racing 39 57.6 57.600  
15 Israel Roy Nissany PHM Racing by Charouz 39 1'12.0 1'12.000  
16 United States Brad Benavides PHM Racing by Charouz 39 1'12.4 1'12.400  
17 France Clement Novalak Italy Trident 39 1'12.8 1'12.800  
  Switzerland Ralph Boschung Spain Campos Racing 31 8 laps    
  Australia Jack Doohan Invicta Virtuosi Racing 21 18 laps    
  Belgium Amaury Cordeel Invicta Virtuosi Racing 21 18 laps    
  Brazil Enzo Fittipaldi Rodin Carlin 17 22 laps    
  Monaco Arthur Leclerc France DAMS 7 32 laps    
View full results
