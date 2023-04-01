Subscribe
Previous / F2 Australia: Iwasa secures pole in disrupted wet qualifying
FIA F2 / Melbourne Race report

F2 Australia: Hauger endures mixed conditions for sprint win

Dennis Hauger took victory in mixed conditions in the Formula 2 sprint race in Melbourne, enduring a safety car restart as rain proved difficult for many.

Megan White
By:
F2 Australia: Hauger endures mixed conditions for sprint win

The MP Motorsport driver led from lights-to-flag to secure his third series victory and his first since moving to the reigning champions for 2023.

Despite a mid-race safety car and further rainfall, Hauger held off Jak Crawford and Kush Maini as the two rookies completed the podium for Hitech and Campos Racing respectively.

A wet-to-dry track and intermittent showers ended several drivers’ races prematurely, with Enzo Fittipaldi and Ralph Boschung both out on the reconnaissance lap having been caught out by wet patches.

Fittipaldi spun at Turn 9 and crashed into the barrier, before Boschung had a similar fate. He stalled rather than making contact, but was also unable to start.

Maini too spun on the way to the grid, but managed to keep going and line up third behind poleman Hauger and Crawford, as the start was delayed by five minutes to retrieve Fittipaldi’s stricken Rodin Carlin car.

Hauger held firm off the line, with movement further back as Prema rookie Ollie Bearman passed fellow Ferrari Driver Academy member Arthur Leclerc (DAMS) for fourth.

However, Leclerc made it back past Bearman into Turn 9 as ART driver Victor Martins took advantage to sweep into fifth.

Rodin Carlin driver Zane Maloney demoted former Formula 3 rival Bearman a further place to sixth at Turn 11 on lap four, as Leclerc began looking to make a move on Maini for third.

The Monegasque driver took his chance three laps later at Turn 10, only for Maini to get back ahead into the following corner and hold his podium position.

Dennis Hauger, MP Motorsport leads Jak Crawford, Hitech Pulse-Eight at the start of the race

Dennis Hauger, MP Motorsport leads Jak Crawford, Hitech Pulse-Eight at the start of the race

Photo by: Lionel Ng / Motorsport Images

On lap 13 the fight for fifth developed into a fierce multiple-car scrap as Martins battled Maloney and Isack Hadjar (Hitech) chased by Prema pair Bearman and Fredrik Vesti, with Maloney emerging at the head of the queue and Vesti passing his team-mate.

The safety car was deployed on lap 14 after Juan Manuel Correa tagged Virtuosi's home favourite Jack Doohan at Turn 3, spinning the Alpine academy driver and ending his race. Van Amersfoort Racing driver Correa, who returned to F2 this season after two years in F3, was handed a 10-second penalty for tomorrow's feature race as a result.

Several drivers gambled on pitting for wet tyres under the safety car as rainfall was reported in some areas of the circuit, Martins and his team-mate Theo Pourchaire among them.

The intermission wasn’t without action, with Correa spinning in a similar incident to that he caused with Doohan. Then as the safety car period was about to end, Brad Benavides headed into the wall at Turn 13 in his PHM Racing by Charouz car, extending it for another lap.

The safety car withdrew on the penultimate lap, and it soon became clear that Pourchaire's gamble on wets had backfired with Correa making it past the 2022 runner-up for 12th on the restart.

The pre-season favourite struggled to adapt to his wet tyres, sweeping across the gravel at Turn 1 and dropping down the order before retiring.

Bearman passed Vesti for seventh at Turn 9 on the final tour as Leclerc held his fourth place ahead of Maloney and Hadjar in fifth and sixth.

Feature race polesitter Ayumu Iwasa suffered an early puncture after a huge Turn 1 lock up forced his DAMS-run car into the pits. The Japanese eventually finished 13th.

F2 Australia - Sprint race results (22 laps)

Cla Driver Team Time Gap Interval
1 Norway Dennis Hauger Netherlands MP Motorsport -    
2 United States Jak Crawford Hitech Pulse-Eight 1.1 1.100 1.100
3 India Kush Maini Spain Campos Racing 1.7 1.700 0.600
4 Monaco Arthur Leclerc France DAMS 2.0 2.000 0.300
5 Barbados Zane Maloney Rodin Carlin 2.4 2.400 0.400
6 France Isack Hadjar Hitech Pulse-Eight 2.8 2.800 0.400
7 United Kingdom Oliver Bearman Italy Prema Powerteam 4.8 4.800 2.000
8 Denmark Frederik Vesti Italy Prema Powerteam 5.2 5.200 0.400
9 Israel Roy Nissany PHM Racing by Charouz 5.5 5.500 0.300
10 Netherlands Richard Verschoor Netherlands Van Amersfoort Racing 5.7 5.700 0.200
11 France Clement Novalak Italy Trident 6.4 6.400 0.700
12 Belgium Amaury Cordeel Invicta Virtuosi Racing 11.8 11.800 5.400
13 Japan Ayumu Iwasa France DAMS 12.3 12.300 0.500
14 United States Juan Manuel Correa Netherlands Van Amersfoort Racing 16.8 16.800 4.500
15 France Victor Martins France ART Grand Prix 36.6 36.600 19.800
16 Czech Republic Roman Staněk Italy Trident 37.2 37.200 0.600
17 India Jehan Daruvala Netherlands MP Motorsport 41.0 41.000 3.800
  France Theo Pourchaire France ART Grand Prix 2 laps    
  United States Brad Benavides PHM Racing by Charouz 6 laps    
  Australia Jack Doohan Invicta Virtuosi Racing 9 laps    
  Switzerland Ralph Boschung Spain Campos Racing      
  Brazil Enzo Fittipaldi Rodin Carlin      
View full results
shares
comments

F2 Australia: Iwasa secures pole in disrupted wet qualifying
Megan White More
Megan White
Colapinto loses F3 Australia sprint race win after technical infringement

Colapinto loses F3 Australia sprint race win after technical infringement

FIA F3
Melbourne

Colapinto loses F3 Australia sprint race win after technical infringement Colapinto loses F3 Australia sprint race win after technical infringement

F2 Australia: Iwasa secures pole in disrupted wet qualifying

F2 Australia: Iwasa secures pole in disrupted wet qualifying

FIA F2
Melbourne

F2 Australia: Iwasa secures pole in disrupted wet qualifying F2 Australia: Iwasa secures pole in disrupted wet qualifying

Ranking the 10 best drivers from F1's junior series in 2022

Ranking the 10 best drivers from F1's junior series in 2022

Plus
Plus
FIA F2

Ranking the 10 best drivers from F1's junior series in 2022 Ranking the 10 best drivers from F1's junior series in 2022

Latest news

Albert Park Supercars: Feeney wins strategic finale

Albert Park Supercars: Feeney wins strategic finale

VASC Supercars
Albert Park

Albert Park Supercars: Feeney wins strategic finale Albert Park Supercars: Feeney wins strategic finale

F3 Australia: Bortoleto wins back-to-back feature races

F3 Australia: Bortoleto wins back-to-back feature races

F3 FIA F3
Melbourne

F3 Australia: Bortoleto wins back-to-back feature races F3 Australia: Bortoleto wins back-to-back feature races

IndyCar Texas: Dixon tops final practice at Texas Motor Speedway

IndyCar Texas: Dixon tops final practice at Texas Motor Speedway

INDY IndyCar
Texas

IndyCar Texas: Dixon tops final practice at Texas Motor Speedway IndyCar Texas: Dixon tops final practice at Texas Motor Speedway

Espargaro says aggression needed for MotoGP sprint caused Argentina crash

Espargaro says aggression needed for MotoGP sprint caused Argentina crash

MGP MotoGP
Argentinian GP

Espargaro says aggression needed for MotoGP sprint caused Argentina crash Espargaro says aggression needed for MotoGP sprint caused Argentina crash

Ranking the 10 best drivers from F1's junior series in 2022

Ranking the 10 best drivers from F1's junior series in 2022

Plus
Plus
FIA F2
Megan White

Ranking the 10 best drivers from F1's junior series in 2022 Ranking the 10 best drivers from F1's junior series in 2022

The next steps for France's latest F1 hopeful after an F2 title miss

The next steps for France's latest F1 hopeful after an F2 title miss

Plus
Plus
FIA F2
Abu Dhabi
Megan White

The next steps for France's latest F1 hopeful after an F2 title miss The next steps for France's latest F1 hopeful after an F2 title miss

The remarkable career turnaround of an ever-improving F2 talent

The remarkable career turnaround of an ever-improving F2 talent

Plus
Plus
FIA F2
Abu Dhabi
Megan White

The remarkable career turnaround of an ever-improving F2 talent The remarkable career turnaround of an ever-improving F2 talent

What the future holds for two Red Bull juniors fighting in the F2 battleground

What the future holds for two Red Bull juniors fighting in the F2 battleground

Plus
Plus
FIA F2
Spa
Megan White

What the future holds for two Red Bull juniors fighting in the F2 battleground What the future holds for two Red Bull juniors fighting in the F2 battleground

The problem sausage kerbs continue to cause

The problem sausage kerbs continue to cause

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
French GP
Stephen Mosley

The problem sausage kerbs continue to cause The problem sausage kerbs continue to cause

The on-form F1 protege carrying America's hopes on his shoulders

The on-form F1 protege carrying America's hopes on his shoulders

Plus
Plus
FIA F2
Megan White

The on-form F1 protege carrying America's hopes on his shoulders The on-form F1 protege carrying America's hopes on his shoulders

What racing in Australia means for the future of F1's junior series

What racing in Australia means for the future of F1's junior series

Plus
Plus
FIA F2
Megan White

What racing in Australia means for the future of F1's junior series What racing in Australia means for the future of F1's junior series

The other Doohan charting his way to motorsport success

The other Doohan charting his way to motorsport success

Plus
Plus
FIA F2
Baku
Megan White

The other Doohan charting his way to motorsport success The other Doohan charting his way to motorsport success

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.