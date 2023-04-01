F2 Australia: Hauger endures mixed conditions for sprint win
Dennis Hauger took victory in mixed conditions in the Formula 2 sprint race in Melbourne, enduring a safety car restart as rain proved difficult for many.
The MP Motorsport driver led from lights-to-flag to secure his third series victory and his first since moving to the reigning champions for 2023.
Despite a mid-race safety car and further rainfall, Hauger held off Jak Crawford and Kush Maini as the two rookies completed the podium for Hitech and Campos Racing respectively.
A wet-to-dry track and intermittent showers ended several drivers’ races prematurely, with Enzo Fittipaldi and Ralph Boschung both out on the reconnaissance lap having been caught out by wet patches.
Fittipaldi spun at Turn 9 and crashed into the barrier, before Boschung had a similar fate. He stalled rather than making contact, but was also unable to start.
Maini too spun on the way to the grid, but managed to keep going and line up third behind poleman Hauger and Crawford, as the start was delayed by five minutes to retrieve Fittipaldi’s stricken Rodin Carlin car.
Hauger held firm off the line, with movement further back as Prema rookie Ollie Bearman passed fellow Ferrari Driver Academy member Arthur Leclerc (DAMS) for fourth.
However, Leclerc made it back past Bearman into Turn 9 as ART driver Victor Martins took advantage to sweep into fifth.
Rodin Carlin driver Zane Maloney demoted former Formula 3 rival Bearman a further place to sixth at Turn 11 on lap four, as Leclerc began looking to make a move on Maini for third.
The Monegasque driver took his chance three laps later at Turn 10, only for Maini to get back ahead into the following corner and hold his podium position.
Dennis Hauger, MP Motorsport leads Jak Crawford, Hitech Pulse-Eight at the start of the race
Photo by: Lionel Ng / Motorsport Images
On lap 13 the fight for fifth developed into a fierce multiple-car scrap as Martins battled Maloney and Isack Hadjar (Hitech) chased by Prema pair Bearman and Fredrik Vesti, with Maloney emerging at the head of the queue and Vesti passing his team-mate.
The safety car was deployed on lap 14 after Juan Manuel Correa tagged Virtuosi's home favourite Jack Doohan at Turn 3, spinning the Alpine academy driver and ending his race. Van Amersfoort Racing driver Correa, who returned to F2 this season after two years in F3, was handed a 10-second penalty for tomorrow's feature race as a result.
Several drivers gambled on pitting for wet tyres under the safety car as rainfall was reported in some areas of the circuit, Martins and his team-mate Theo Pourchaire among them.
The intermission wasn’t without action, with Correa spinning in a similar incident to that he caused with Doohan. Then as the safety car period was about to end, Brad Benavides headed into the wall at Turn 13 in his PHM Racing by Charouz car, extending it for another lap.
The safety car withdrew on the penultimate lap, and it soon became clear that Pourchaire's gamble on wets had backfired with Correa making it past the 2022 runner-up for 12th on the restart.
The pre-season favourite struggled to adapt to his wet tyres, sweeping across the gravel at Turn 1 and dropping down the order before retiring.
Bearman passed Vesti for seventh at Turn 9 on the final tour as Leclerc held his fourth place ahead of Maloney and Hadjar in fifth and sixth.
Feature race polesitter Ayumu Iwasa suffered an early puncture after a huge Turn 1 lock up forced his DAMS-run car into the pits. The Japanese eventually finished 13th.
F2 Australia - Sprint race results (22 laps)
|Cla
|Driver
|Team
|Time
|Gap
|Interval
|1
|Dennis Hauger
|MP Motorsport
|-
|2
|Jak Crawford
|Hitech Pulse-Eight
|1.1
|1.100
|1.100
|3
|Kush Maini
|Campos Racing
|1.7
|1.700
|0.600
|4
|Arthur Leclerc
|DAMS
|2.0
|2.000
|0.300
|5
|Zane Maloney
|Rodin Carlin
|2.4
|2.400
|0.400
|6
|Isack Hadjar
|Hitech Pulse-Eight
|2.8
|2.800
|0.400
|7
|Oliver Bearman
|Prema Powerteam
|4.8
|4.800
|2.000
|8
|Frederik Vesti
|Prema Powerteam
|5.2
|5.200
|0.400
|9
|Roy Nissany
|PHM Racing by Charouz
|5.5
|5.500
|0.300
|10
|Richard Verschoor
|Van Amersfoort Racing
|5.7
|5.700
|0.200
|11
|Clement Novalak
|Trident
|6.4
|6.400
|0.700
|12
|Amaury Cordeel
|Invicta Virtuosi Racing
|11.8
|11.800
|5.400
|13
|Ayumu Iwasa
|DAMS
|12.3
|12.300
|0.500
|14
|Juan Manuel Correa
|Van Amersfoort Racing
|16.8
|16.800
|4.500
|15
|Victor Martins
|ART Grand Prix
|36.6
|36.600
|19.800
|16
|Roman Staněk
|Trident
|37.2
|37.200
|0.600
|17
|Jehan Daruvala
|MP Motorsport
|41.0
|41.000
|3.800
|Theo Pourchaire
|ART Grand Prix
|2 laps
|Brad Benavides
|PHM Racing by Charouz
|6 laps
|Jack Doohan
|Invicta Virtuosi Racing
|9 laps
|Ralph Boschung
|Campos Racing
|Enzo Fittipaldi
|Rodin Carlin
|View full results
