Subscribe
FIA F2 Abu Dhabi
Race report

F2 Abu Dhabi: Vesti victory sets up final day title showdown

Frederik Vesti took the Formula 2 drivers’ title battle to the final day of the season with a masterclass in the Abu Dhabi sprint race.

Author Sam Hall
Updated
Frederik Vesti, PREMA Racing

Vesti arrived at the Yas Marina Circuit with a 25 point deficit to championship leader Theo Pourchaire, meaning he had to score at least two more points than the ART driver on Saturday to take the matter to Sunday.

This ambition was comfortably achieved with a brilliant fightback display after dropping from first to fourth on the opening lap, before recovering to the front in the closing stages, taking the chequered flag with a margin of 3.8 seconds.

Pourchaire had started 14th after a disappointing qualifying session and recovered to seventh, but found himself in strife with the stewards after a practice start infringement when leaving the pits to join the grid.

Drivers are only permitted to complete practice starts on the grid after the Friday practice session, and not at the end of the pitlane at any point. This left a post-race investigation hanging over his sprint, which resulted in no further action taken after the race.

When the action got under way, Vesti showed no concern for his championship situation, making a lunge on pole-sitter Enzo Fittipaldi into Turn 1. The lead was briefly achieved at Turn 5 when Rodin Carlin driver Fittipaldi ran deep into the hairpin, but the Brazilian quickly took the place back as he, Vesti, Isack Hadjar and Richard Verschoor went four wide down the long straight to the Turns 6-7 chicane.

But this battle was quickly halted to allow the recovery of Juan Manuel Correa’s Van Amersfoort Racing entry, with Victor Martins investigated for causing the incident. Martins would later pit to replace his nose as a result of the damage.

In the mayhem, Pourchaire climbed to ninth after narrowly avoiding the spinning Correa at Turn 3.

Theo Pourchaire, ART Grand Prix

Photo by: Formula Motorsport Ltd

Theo Pourchaire, ART Grand Prix

After being told he had “nothing to lose”, Vesti again went full attack when the race resumed on lap five of 23. Having learned his lesson from the previous lap of action, the Dane waited to make his move until he was on the straight, picking off Verschoor before holding his position along the second shorter drag to Turn 9.

Behind, Pourchaire slowly went about his business, moving past Kush Maini and into the points on lap eight before making light work of Ayumu Iwasa, whose slim title hopes had all but disappeared, for P7 – the lowest the ART driver could finish and still confirm the title on Saturday.

Aware of his rival’s progress, Vesti pulled out all the stops with a bold move around the outside of Hadjar into Turn 9, leaving only Fittipaldi ahead, 2.5s down the road.

But the battle for the final podium place was far from done, with Verschoor using both DRS zones on the back straights to push past Hadjar. Highlighting the degradation problem that had been expected, Hadjar was unable to mount a counterattack and instead dropped into the clutches of the chasing pack of Dennis Hauger, Jack Doohan and Pourchaire.

After consistently taking at least two-tenths per lap from Fittipaldi, lap 17 saw Vesti close to within DRS range of the leader, with the system immediately pulling him to the Brazilian’s gearbox.

Fittipaldi put up a stern defence but a lockup at Turn 5 on lap 20 ultimately cost him, affording Vesti the chance to dive for the inside of Turn 6 and take the lead to give himself the best chance of championship success in Sunday’s race.

Despite making early progress, Pourchaire’s charge never fully materialised as he crossed the line in seventh.

On the final lap, Hauger finally made his move on Hadjar for P4, who had been reported for weaving on the straights.

The points gap at the top of the standings has been reduced to 16 ahead of Sunday’s race, meaning Vesti must finish in the top two positions to stand a chance of taking the crown.

Pourchaire, however, can secure the title by finishing fourth, regardless of the result that Vesti is able to achieve.

F2 Abu Dhabi - sprint race results

 
 
       
Driver Info
 
 
 
   
Cla Driver # Laps Time Interval km/h Pits Points Retirement Bonus
1 Denmark F. Vesti Prema Powerteam 7 23

-

       10    
2 Brazil E. Fittipaldi Rodin Carlin 4 23

+3.800

3.8

 3.800     8    
3 Netherlands R. Verschoor Van Amersfoort Racing 22 23

+6.300

6.3

 2.500     6    
4 Norway D. Hauger MP Motorsport 1 23

+13.600

13.6

 7.300     5    
5 France I. Hadjar Hitech Pulse-Eight 10 23

+14.400

14.4

 0.800     4    
6 Australia J. Doohan Invicta Virtuosi Racing 14 23

+14.700

14.7

 0.300     3    
7 France T. Pourchaire ART Grand Prix 5 23

+15.200

15.2

 0.500     2    
8 Japan A. Iwasa DAMS 11 23

+16.500

16.5

 1.300     1    
9 Barbados Z. Maloney Rodin Carlin 3 23

+17.500

17.5

 1.000          
10 United Kingdom O. Bearman Prema Powerteam 8 23

+19.800

19.8

 2.300          
11 India K. Maini Campos Racing 24 23

+21.700

21.7

 1.900          
12 Czech Republic R. Staněk Trident 20 23

+22.600

22.6

 0.900          
13 United States J. Crawford Hitech Pulse-Eight 9 23

+26.600

26.6

 4.000          
14 Israel R. Nissany PHM Racing by Charouz 16 23

+27.300

27.3

 0.700          
15 United Kingdom J. Mason PHM Racing by Charouz 17 23

+33.600

33.6

 6.300          
16
P. Aron Trident
 21 23

+37.000

37.0

 3.400          
17 Belgium A. Cordeel Invicta Virtuosi Racing 15 23

+37.800

37.8

 0.800          
18 Switzerland R. Boschung Campos Racing 25 23

+41.800

41.8

 4.000          
19 Argentina F. Colapinto MP Motorsport 2 23

+43.800

43.8

 2.000          
20 France V. Martins ART Grand Prix 6 23

+47.100

47.1

 3.300          
21 Monaco A. Leclerc DAMS 12 23

+48.600

48.6

 1.500          
dnf United States J. Correa Van Amersfoort Racing 23 0

 

         Retirement  
View full results  
shares
comments
Previous article Hauger: No bitterness despite early Red Bull call to drop me
Next article F2 Abu Dhabi: Pourchaire clinches title despite Vesti fightback, Doohan wins
More
Sam Hall
F2 Abu Dhabi: Pourchaire clinches title despite Vesti fightback, Doohan wins

F2 Abu Dhabi: Pourchaire clinches title despite Vesti fightback, Doohan wins

FIA F2
Abu Dhabi

F2 Abu Dhabi: Pourchaire clinches title despite Vesti fightback, Doohan wins F2 Abu Dhabi: Pourchaire clinches title despite Vesti fightback, Doohan wins

Wolff 'applauds' FIA for F1 swearing crackdown after official warning

Wolff 'applauds' FIA for F1 swearing crackdown after official warning

Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP

Wolff 'applauds' FIA for F1 swearing crackdown after official warning Wolff 'applauds' FIA for F1 swearing crackdown after official warning

Tickford reveals Block Supercars tribute livery for Adelaide

Tickford reveals Block Supercars tribute livery for Adelaide

Supercars
Adelaide

Tickford reveals Block Supercars tribute livery for Adelaide Tickford reveals Block Supercars tribute livery for Adelaide

More
Frederik Vesti
The underdog fighting for F2 championship success

The underdog fighting for F2 championship success

FIA F2

The underdog fighting for F2 championship success The underdog fighting for F2 championship success

Will the F1 Mexico GP rookie crop match the class of 2001?

Will the F1 Mexico GP rookie crop match the class of 2001?

Formula 1
Mexico City GP

Will the F1 Mexico GP rookie crop match the class of 2001? Will the F1 Mexico GP rookie crop match the class of 2001?

How two F3 stars face new challenges from very different perspectives

How two F3 stars face new challenges from very different perspectives

Plus
Plus
FIA F3

How two F3 stars face new challenges from very different perspectives How two F3 stars face new challenges from very different perspectives

Latest news

Video: Was F1’s Abu Dhabi GP a fitting season ending?

Video: Was F1’s Abu Dhabi GP a fitting season ending?

F1 Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP

Video: Was F1’s Abu Dhabi GP a fitting season ending? Video: Was F1’s Abu Dhabi GP a fitting season ending?

Bezzecchi rages against “dirtiest rider” Marquez after Valencia MotoGP tangle

Bezzecchi rages against “dirtiest rider” Marquez after Valencia MotoGP tangle

MGP MotoGP
Valencia GP

Bezzecchi rages against “dirtiest rider” Marquez after Valencia MotoGP tangle Bezzecchi rages against “dirtiest rider” Marquez after Valencia MotoGP tangle

Perez receives formal warning after stewards criticism in F1 Abu Dhabi GP

Perez receives formal warning after stewards criticism in F1 Abu Dhabi GP

F1 Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP

Perez receives formal warning after stewards criticism in F1 Abu Dhabi GP Perez receives formal warning after stewards criticism in F1 Abu Dhabi GP

Bagnaia: Ducati did "everything perfect" to defend MotoGP title

Bagnaia: Ducati did "everything perfect" to defend MotoGP title

MGP MotoGP
Valencia GP

Bagnaia: Ducati did "everything perfect" to defend MotoGP title Bagnaia: Ducati did "everything perfect" to defend MotoGP title

Ranking the 10 best drivers from F1's junior series in 2022

Ranking the 10 best drivers from F1's junior series in 2022

Plus
Plus
FIA F2

Ranking the 10 best drivers from F1's junior series in 2022 Ranking the 10 best drivers from F1's junior series in 2022

The next steps for France's latest F1 hopeful after an F2 title miss

The next steps for France's latest F1 hopeful after an F2 title miss

Plus
Plus
FIA F2
Abu Dhabi

The next steps for France's latest F1 hopeful after an F2 title miss The next steps for France's latest F1 hopeful after an F2 title miss

The remarkable career turnaround of an ever-improving F2 talent

The remarkable career turnaround of an ever-improving F2 talent

Plus
Plus
FIA F2
Abu Dhabi

The remarkable career turnaround of an ever-improving F2 talent The remarkable career turnaround of an ever-improving F2 talent

What the future holds for two Red Bull juniors fighting in the F2 battleground

What the future holds for two Red Bull juniors fighting in the F2 battleground

Plus
Plus
FIA F2
Spa

What the future holds for two Red Bull juniors fighting in the F2 battleground What the future holds for two Red Bull juniors fighting in the F2 battleground

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe