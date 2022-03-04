Drugovich tops sandstorm-truncated final day of F2 Bahrain test

Dust and sand on track also affected the earlier FIA Formula 3 testing session, which ended at 5pm local time, with drivers told to switch on their rear lights due to the conditions.

It left F2 with just 2.5 hours of running on the final day of testing, which took place earlier in the day.

Drugovich topped the timesheets with a 1m44.911s as the only driver to dip below 1m45s, going quickest by almost a second.

The Brazilian is taking part in his third full campaign in the series, having returned to MP Motorsport for 2022 after departing for Virtuosi in 2021.

Team-mate Clement Novalak finished second with a 1m45.883s, taking part in his rookie F2 season having finished third in F3 last year, with Hitech Grand Prix’s Juri Vips just over a tenth behind him.

Liam Lawson finished fourth for Carlin, setting a 1m46.114s, with team-mate Logan Sargeant six-tenths behind him in fifth place.

Roy Nissany (DAMS) came in sixth, with 2021 F3 champion Dennis Hauger coming in seventh place with a 1m46.979s for Prema Racing.

The Red Bull junior makes his step after taking last year’s F3 title with four wins and nine podiums.

2021 F3 runner-up Jack Doohan, who has also moved up to F2 with Virtuosi, finished ninth on Friday.

Mercedes junior Frederik Vesti, who stays with ART Grand Prix for his rookie F2 season, came 12th on Friday.

Lawson led Thursday’s running, with the Kiwi sophomore, who switches to the British outfit from Hitech Grand Prix after finishing ninth in last year’s standings, setting a 1m41.623s to top the timesheet.

Jehan Daruvala topped the opening day of testing on Wednesday for Prema Racing, setting a 1m42.074s to go quickest.

A red flag with 12 minutes remaining of the morning session briefly paused running after Ayumu Iwasa came to a stop at Turn 8 in his DAMS-run car.

F2 begins its 2022 season in Bahrain from 18-20 March in a season which will see its longest ever calendar, with 14 rounds taking place this year in support of Formula 1.