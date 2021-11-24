Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Download your apps
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Boschung extends F2 deal with Campos for 2022
FIA F2 / Jeddah News

Caldwell to make F2 debut for Campos Racing in final two rounds

By:

Olli Caldwell will make his Formula 2 debut with Campos Racing in the final two rounds of the season, replacing David Beckmann.

Caldwell to make F2 debut for Campos Racing in final two rounds

The 19-year-old F3 driver will join the team at Jeddah and Yas Marina alongside Ralph Boschung.

Caldwell did not take part in the recent F3 post-season test in Valencia and says he is targeting a seat on the F2 grid in 2022.

In 2021, he took one F3 win and three further podiums with Prema Racing, finishing eighth overall.

It was his second season in the third tier, following a rookie campaign with Trident where he scored four top 10 finishes.

Caldwell said: “I’m excited to join Campos for the last two rounds.

“They’ve made good progression throughout the year so I’m really looking forward to working with them.

“I want to thank the team for the opportunity, I can’t wait to see what the car can do and gain experience ahead of my goal of a full season in Formula 2 next year.”

Sporting director Adrian Campos Jr added: "I would like to extend a warm welcome to Olli from Campos Racing. Olli is a driver who always awakened our interest and very recently he has played a key role in the FIA Formula 3 in which he performed excellently."

Olli Caldwell, Prema Racing

Olli Caldwell, Prema Racing

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

The news came the day after the team confirmed Boschung had extended his contract, continuing with the Spanish outfit for a second full campaign.

The Swiss driver is the second to confirm their plans for next year, after MP Motorsport announced the signing of F3 driver Clement Novalak to its 2022 line-up.

Continuing with Campos, which was rocked by the death of owner and founder Adrian Campos Sr at the start of the year, Boschung has enjoyed a strong return to the category, particularly in a stellar Monaco weekend in which he finished among the top six in all three races.

He is set to complete his first full year in F2 as a result, five seasons after joining the category for the first time, as sponsorship worries have dogged his junior career.

F2 returns in Saudi Arabia from 3-5 December, having had a two month break since the last race in Sochi in September.

The season finale takes place in Abu Dhabi from 10-12 December.

shares
comments

Related video

Boschung extends F2 deal with Campos for 2022
Previous article

Boschung extends F2 deal with Campos for 2022
Load comments
More
Megan White
Future W Series champions could get FIA F3 seat, says Mouton COTA
W Series

Future W Series champions could get FIA F3 seat, says Mouton

How W Series can confront its biggest enduring issue Plus
W Series

How W Series can confront its biggest enduring issue

Saucy tops final day of FIA Formula 3 post-season testing Valencia October testing
FIA F3

Saucy tops final day of FIA Formula 3 post-season testing

Latest news

Caldwell to make F2 debut for Campos Racing in final two rounds
FIA F2 FIA F2

Caldwell to make F2 debut for Campos Racing in final two rounds

Boschung extends F2 deal with Campos for 2022
FIA F2 FIA F2

Boschung extends F2 deal with Campos for 2022

F2 points leader Piastri named Alpine F1 reserve driver for 2022
Formula 1 Formula 1

F2 points leader Piastri named Alpine F1 reserve driver for 2022

Trident F2 test for F3 podium finisher Williams
FIA F2 FIA F2

Trident F2 test for F3 podium finisher Williams

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
What next for the enigma "too politically incorrect" for F1? Plus

What next for the enigma "too politically incorrect" for F1?

Having by his own admission "blown my chances" of reaching Formula 1, Dan Ticktum is facing an uncertain future. A driver of unquestioned ability who has at times been his own worst enemy, can he apply his lessons and rebuild his career hopes?

FIA F2
Sep 30, 2021
How F2's biggest talent could be forced to spend 2022 on the bench Plus

How F2's biggest talent could be forced to spend 2022 on the bench

Tipped as the next big thing after winning the FIA Formula 3 championship in his rookie season, Oscar Piastri has taken Formula 2 by storm and looks set to clinch that title too. But with no Formula 1 seat available to him for next year, the Alpine junior may have to wait for his time in the spotlight…

FIA F2
Sep 24, 2021
How Campos Racing has bounced back from its devastating loss Plus

How Campos Racing has bounced back from its devastating loss

After the sudden death of its founder in January, Formula 2 stalwart Campos Racing was left facing its hardest season to date. But new team boss Adrian Jr is determined to honour his father’s legacy and has returned the team to its winning ways

FIA F2
Sep 20, 2021
How F2 and F3's flawed format changes could prove shortlived Plus

How F2 and F3's flawed format changes could prove shortlived

After a chaotic 2020, marred by the coronavirus pandemic, the FIA brought in radical changes to Formula 2 and 3. But less than 12 months later, there are talks of them being reversed after all did not go to plan…

FIA F2
Sep 9, 2021
The Red Bull F1 junior aiming to defy geographical odds Plus

The Red Bull F1 junior aiming to defy geographical odds

It's a long way from Pukekohe New Zealand to Milton Keynes, but Red Bull's Kiwi protege Liam Lawson has defied plenty of odds to reach the rung below F1. He's endured disappointment since winning on his F2 debut in Bahrain, but is determined to turn his season around and prove himself worthy of a place in F1

FIA F2
Jul 27, 2021
How Red Bull's next F1 hopeful turned around his season Plus

How Red Bull's next F1 hopeful turned around his season

Having impressed in Formula 3, Juri Vips looked to be next cab off the rank in Red Bull's prestigious Junior Team before his 2020 schedule was dealt a heavy blow by the COVID-19 pandemic. After a tough start to life in Formula 2, Vips is showing signs of a recovery - could he be the first Estonian to reach Formula 1?

FIA F2
Jun 14, 2021
The making of an F1 hopeful re-writing the F2 record books Plus

The making of an F1 hopeful re-writing the F2 record books

He'd marked himself out as a star of the future in last year's FIA Formula 3 championship, but 17-year-old Theo Pourchaire underlined his credentials by winning his first Formula 2 race in the Monaco feature. Sauber junior status gives him a clear route to the top, but with wisdom beyond his years, he's not getting caught up in his own hype

FIA F2
Jun 3, 2021
The 10 greatest F2 races contested by F1 drivers Plus

The 10 greatest F2 races contested by F1 drivers

Formula 2 used to be about more than providing a stepping stone to F1. For three decades it often provided another setting for the world’s best to fight it out. Autosport picks out the very best races

FIA F2
May 16, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.