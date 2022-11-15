Boschung to return to Campos for 2023 F2 season

The Swiss driver competed in his first full F2 season in 2021, but was forced to sit out much of the 2022 season after suffering from injury.

He managed one podium in Imola, finishing third in the feature race, before he began suffering with facet syndrome this year, causing him neck pain.

He missed three rounds before returning at Spa, finishing third in the sprint race, and currently sits 15th in the standings ahead of this weekend’s Abu Dhabi season finale.

Boschung said: "I am grateful to have the opportunity to continue with Campos Racing in FIA F2 next year.

“With 2021 being my only full F2 season, this year started so well but with the neck injury my whole season was compromised. I have an unfinished business and will want to prove that together with Campos racing we can achieve consistently very good results."

Boschung’s injury forced him to withdraw from the Barcelona round in May after practice.

He attempted to drive in Monaco and took part in both practice and qualifying before withdrawing from the event.

Despite returning in Baku, finishing ninth in the feature race, he withdrew from the Silverstone round after qualifying before sitting out the Red Bull Ring, Paul Ricard and Hungaroring meetings.

The team announced ahead of the Spa round that he would return to racing in place of former Formula 1 driver Roberto Merhi, who had taken over while Boschung was injured.

Team principal Adrian Campos said: ”We are delighted to continue working with Ralph (Boschung), because after the health issues encountered, all we have a pending matter.

“Our goals together are still to be fulfilled and it will be our mission for next year, in which we expect to fight for top honours on a regular basis.”

Boschung made his F2 debut in 2017 with Campos, before making appearances for MP Motorsport and Trident in subsequent seasons.

He returned to Campos in 2020 for the final round in Bahrain before completing his first full season last year, where he finished 10th with two podiums.