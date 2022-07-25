Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Why Sims is quitting Formula E to become the master of his own destiny
Formula E / London ePrix I News

Vandoorne: No room for off-days in Formula E title battle

Formula E championship leader Stoffel Vandoorne says there is no more room for "off-days" as the 2021-22 season approaches its final four races.

Jake Boxall-Legge
By:
Vandoorne: No room for off-days in Formula E title battle

Next weekend's double header at the London ExCeL circuit precedes the season finale in Seoul, which takes place at the Sports Complex in Songpa-gu built for the 1988 Olympics.

Vandoorne currently leads the drivers' championship by 11 points over Edoardo Mortara, as the two have frequently traded the lead of the standings throughout the year.

The Belgian, who is hoping to deliver a second drivers' title for Mercedes in a row following last year's success for Nyck de Vries, says that he needs to be "on it" in every single session from now on to keep control of the title.

"There's four races to go, but it's getting so close between everybody that the moment you just don't get the car together, you can't have any off-days anymore because you're just going to be at the back.

"The racing is getting so intense that every weekend, every qualifying session, every practice even, every race, you just need to be on it in order to deliver a result.

"That's what I'm aiming to continue until the end of the year and then we'll see if it's good or not good enough."

Vandoorne dedicated his New York City E-Prix second place to his Mercedes mechanics for giving him "basically a brand new car" to help reclaim the title lead.

He was caught up in the race one pile-up at Turn 6, following eventual winner Nick Cassidy and runner-up Lucas di Grassi into the wall after aquaplaning in the braking zone amid a sudden downpour.

With extensive damage to his chassis, Vandoorne's mechanics prepared a new car for him - but, unlike Cassidy, the team was able to reuse the same battery components to spare him from the ignominy of a 30-place grid penalty.

"It was good race, and considering what happened yesterday with a big crash, to finish race one and the team having to rebuild a brand new car basically for today," Vandoorne said.

"So today's result goes to them, because they gave me a car that felt completely fine from FP3 this morning.

"And then we could just build on it; we had a decent qualifying with P5, had a very good start with the race, got ourselves into third and then had to make the move on Sims to get P2."

The move on Sims put Vandoorne on Antonio Felix da Costa's tail, but he struggled to find an opportunity to pass around the tight, twisty Brooklyn Street Circuit.

Vandoorne reckoned he had more pace than da Costa, but was content to settle for the haul of points on offer to overturn a five-point deficit to Mortara in the title fight into an 11-point lead.

"It was kind of hard because I maybe had a touch more pace than Antonio, but there was a couple of corners where I couldn't quite hook the car up, and Antonio was very fast.

"I just missed that little bit to get close enough to really attempt an overtake. On a day like today, it was just very important to get P2 on board and a lot of points."

shares
comments
Why Sims is quitting Formula E to become the master of his own destiny
Previous article

Why Sims is quitting Formula E to become the master of his own destiny
Jake Boxall-Legge More
Jake Boxall-Legge
Why Sims is quitting Formula E to become the master of his own destiny Plus
Formula E

Why Sims is quitting Formula E to become the master of his own destiny

Ticktum's New York City Formula E P12 finish "the performance of my life" New York City ePrix II
Formula E

Ticktum's New York City Formula E P12 finish "the performance of my life"

How Formula E's Big Apple crunch led to Cassidy joy and heartache New York City ePrix II Plus
Formula E

How Formula E's Big Apple crunch led to Cassidy joy and heartache

Latest news

Vandoorne: No room for off-days in Formula E title battle
Formula E Formula E

Vandoorne: No room for off-days in Formula E title battle

Formula E championship leader Stoffel Vandoorne says there is no more room for "off-days" as the 2021-22 season approaches its final four races.

Why Sims is quitting Formula E to become the master of his own destiny Plus
Formula E Formula E

Why Sims is quitting Formula E to become the master of his own destiny

Alexander Sims’ call to give up a pukka Formula E spot after four seasons in the series may have surprised some, but after laying out his reasoning and what he hopes comes next, very few onlookers can argue against his plan

Ticktum's New York City Formula E P12 finish "the performance of my life"
Formula E Formula E

Ticktum's New York City Formula E P12 finish "the performance of my life"

Dan Ticktum reckons his New York City E-Prix fortunes exceeded his expectations, as the NIO 333 Formula E driver felt he'd produced "the performance of my life" to claim 12th.

How Formula E's Big Apple crunch led to Cassidy joy and heartache Plus
Formula E Formula E

How Formula E's Big Apple crunch led to Cassidy joy and heartache

Nick Cassidy hadn't enjoyed too many joyful moments in the 2021-22 Formula E campaign, but the Envision Virgin driver was the class of the field in New York - even after a sudden downpour had caused him and several others to shunt heavily out of the first race. Red flags saved his bacon on that occasion, but a 30-place penalty that cost him pole for race two due to a new battery opened the door for Antonio Felix da Costa

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Why Sims is quitting Formula E to become the master of his own destiny Plus

Why Sims is quitting Formula E to become the master of his own destiny

Alexander Sims’ call to give up a pukka Formula E spot after four seasons in the series may have surprised some, but after laying out his reasoning and what he hopes comes next, very few onlookers can argue against his plan

Formula E
Jul 20, 2022
How Formula E's Big Apple crunch led to Cassidy joy and heartache Plus

How Formula E's Big Apple crunch led to Cassidy joy and heartache

Nick Cassidy hadn't enjoyed too many joyful moments in the 2021-22 Formula E campaign, but the Envision Virgin driver was the class of the field in New York - even after a sudden downpour had caused him and several others to shunt heavily out of the first race. Red flags saved his bacon on that occasion, but a 30-place penalty that cost him pole for race two due to a new battery opened the door for Antonio Felix da Costa

Formula E
Jul 18, 2022
Mortara turns up the heat on Formula E title rivals in Marrakech scorcher Plus

Mortara turns up the heat on Formula E title rivals in Marrakech scorcher

Formula E’s unplanned return to Marrakech provided teams with a fresh challenge in old but familiar surroundings, as Edoardo Mortara kept his cool in melting conditions to triumph and retake the championship lead

Formula E
Jul 4, 2022
How Formula E's double-duty drivers influenced their Le Mans teams' fortunes Plus

How Formula E's double-duty drivers influenced their Le Mans teams' fortunes

Eight Formula E drivers made the 7,000-mile sprint from the streets of Jakarta to the fabled Circuit de la Sarthe and every one had a story to share at this year's Le Mans 24 Hours. Despite a range of triumphs and disappointments, each driver doubling up on the day job played a key role in their teams' fortunes

Le Mans
Jun 14, 2022
How Evans kept cool in Jakarta heat to renew his Formula E title push Plus

How Evans kept cool in Jakarta heat to renew his Formula E title push

Jean-Eric Vergne had comfortably taken a landmark pole for Formula E's first visit to Indonesia and looked set to win his first race of a highly consistent campaign. But the DS Techeetah driver couldn't answer a late attack from Jaguar's Mitch Evans, who profited from the Frenchman's change in battery management tactics to seize a third win of the campaign

Formula E
Jun 6, 2022
Why de Vries' F1 practice debut could add a new path to his current crossroads Plus

Why de Vries' F1 practice debut could add a new path to his current crossroads

A Formula 2 and Formula E champion, Nyck de Vries is currently considering where his future in motorsport lies. Continuing in WEC and Formula E is possible and he's also courted glances Stateside after impressing in an IndyCar test. But ahead of his Formula 1 FP1 debut with Williams, he could have another option if he impresses...

Formula 1
May 18, 2022
How Jake Dennis’ struggles turned him into a Formula E front-runner Plus

How Jake Dennis’ struggles turned him into a Formula E front-runner

Having emerged as one of Formula E’s strongest drivers in his one-and-a-half seasons in the championship, Jake Dennis cemented his place in the series with a breakout maiden season. But it's not always been smooth sailing for the Brit

Formula E
May 10, 2022
How Vandoorne recaptured Mercedes' winning feeling in Monaco Plus

How Vandoorne recaptured Mercedes' winning feeling in Monaco

The Mercedes Formula 1 team is struggling, but its Formula E arm is in fine form at the moment and once again leads the drivers' standings courtesy of Stoffel Vandoorne. Here's how the Belgian took a well-judged Monaco victory to emerge at the head of the brewing four-way championship tussle

Formula E
May 2, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.