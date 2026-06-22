The DS N°7 hits the road - and Formula E comes on board

At first glance, the link between an SUV and a Formula E electric single-seater isn’t obvious. However, behind the comfort, silence and refinement we’ve come to expect from DS Automobiles lies another reality. Some of the technologies now fitted to this new model stem from the French brand’s nearly 11 seasons in Formula E. Since joining the electric championship in 2015, DS has turned its involvement into a breeding ground for innovation, and its racing cars into veritable rolling laboratories. And while the brand boasts an impressive track record with four world titles in Formula E, the transfer of technology to production cars is also considered one of its successes.

Beyond the visibility it offers, motorsport also allows manufacturers to test, develop and refine certain technologies that are subsequently transferred to their production cars. This is how DS Automobiles has capitalised on its long-standing presence in the discipline to develop its expertise in the energy optimisation of electrified powertrains.

Energy recovery: a key issue

Contrary to popular belief, the main lesson learned from Formula E is not the pursuit of power. The various electric motors available on the market, while certainly more or less energy-intensive, represent a less critical challenge than that of energy management. And more specifically, the recovery of kinetic energy released during deceleration and braking. It is at this moment that the batteries recharge the cells, and this is what allows the car to travel further on the same battery capacity. During a Formula E race, where drivers only use the car’s full power during Attack Mode phases – a maximum of eight minutes – the challenge lies elsewhere. The difference lies more in the cars’ ability to intelligently feed energy back into the battery, before being able to use it effectively and finish the race at the front of the field.

Today’s third-generation single-seaters can recover up to 600kW during deceleration, far more than any production car. In certain phases of the race, over 45% of the energy used comes from regeneration, without which the single-seaters would never reach the finish line! The lessons learnt from these situations now enhance the driving experience for DS Automobiles customers.

Formula E and the DS No. 7: technological convergence

To achieve top performance in races, engineers at DS Performance, the brand’s motorsport division, have developed highly sophisticated algorithms capable of managing, in real time, the level of energy recovery,

Maximilian Gunther, DS Penske Photo by: Julien Delfosse / DPPI

The balance between mechanical and regenerative braking, as well as vehicle stability during deceleration, battery temperature and the optimal state of charge to maximise efficiency. This expertise is now directly incorporated into the energy management software of the DS N°7, which offers a range of up to 740km in its FWD Long Range version. Behind the wheel, this translates into a particularly advanced, smooth and pleasant energy recovery system, as the system adapts its behaviour to driving conditions. Whether in city traffic or on a mountain road, the vehicle recovers energy smoothly without causing the sometimes abrupt transitions encountered in certain first-generation electric models. On board the DS N°7, the electronics also help to ensure a progressive acceleration, limiting the ‘maximum torque on start-up’ effect, which is often unpleasant for passengers.

Software as a driver of performance

When we look back, we see that technology transfers between racing and production cars mainly concerned mechanical or safety components. Examples include disc brakes, which were tested under real-world conditions at the 24 Hours of Le Mans in the 1950s, or the turbocharger, used very early on in competition and developed thanks to Formula 1 in the 1980s, as well as automatic gearboxes with steering wheel paddles. Now, as the era of the electric car is rapidly evolving, Formula E enables DS Automobiles to test and develop technologies on a real-world scale that will benefit motorists in their daily lives.

In a Formula E single-seater, several thousand parameters are constantly analysed, enabling the team to make use of various data such as cell temperature, energy flows, energy recovery performance, the condition of the inverter (the component that converts the battery’s direct current into alternating current to power the motor) and the efficiency of the electric motors. The aim is to utilise every electron with minimal loss, which translates into improved range. The system selects the most efficient strategy based on the road profile, charge level or driver input. In other words, the car continuously optimises its operation and uses its battery more intelligently without the driver needing to intervene. Without the engineers and drivers who have worked on the three generations of DS single-seaters, the brand’s customers would not be enjoying such performance today.

Aerodynamic efficiency: another lesson learned from the track

Formula E has also taught engineers to view every aesthetic detail – which is, in fact, aerodynamic – as a potential source of energy savings. In Formula E, the bodywork is dictated by the regulations, but while the speeds reached on the track are very different from those of a vehicle on the road, the physical principles remain the same. Each development has helped to understand the impact on energy consumption, reduce aerodynamic drag and increase range.

On the DS No.7, these lessons have been put into practice through the use of flush door handles, streamlined underbody panels, and specific work carried out on the airflow around the wheels and the front end to reduce turbulence. Here too, every detail can translate into several kilometres of extra range.

DS Automobiles Photo by: Julien Delfosse / DPPI