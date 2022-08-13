Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Seoul E-Prix: Rowland cruises past di Grassi for pole in wet qualifying Next / De Vries "would be even smaller" without halo after Seoul E-Prix crash
Formula E / Seoul ePrix I Race report

Seoul E-Prix: Evans keeps Formula E title hopes alive into final race

Mitch Evans kept his Formula E title hopes alive with victory in the Seoul E-Prix, bookended with a multi-car pile-up at the start and finished under the safety car.

Jake Boxall-Legge
By:
Seoul E-Prix: Evans keeps Formula E title hopes alive into final race

Evans was in imperious form after picking up the lead on the opening lap, and although his early momentum was halted by the first-lap crash that caused a lengthy delay in proceedings, the Jaguar driver was able to break-build over polesitter Oliver Rowland throughout the race.

The win was cemented as Rowland's Mahindra team-mate Alexander Sims hit the wall in the stadium, eventually resulting in the introduction of the Porsche Taycan safety car that froze the order to allow Evans to collect his win.

The Kiwi heads into Sunday's finale 21 points behind championship leader Stoffel Vandoorne, the Mercedes driver finishing fifth.

Starting third, Evans got a good launch off the line to immediately battle for the lead with Venturi's front-row man Lucas di Grassi as Rowland's start was poor and he dropped to fourth.

Di Grassi initially claimed the lead by keeping the inside line for the first corner, but it ultimately lasted a mere seconds. Evans spied an opportunity to dive down the inside of his Brazilian rival at the very next corner to collect the lead, in a bid to charge off into the distance.

But the race was then red-flagged after a multi-car pile-up at Turn 21, as Jaguar stand-in Norman Nato slipped into the barriers, and was followed in by Sebastien Buemi and Dan Ticktum.

Nyck de Vries joined them and submarined underneath Buemi's car; the Dutchman's halo fortunately keeping him out of harm's way, as Oliver Askew, Andre Lotterer, Nick Cassidy and Oliver Turvey were also swallowed up in the incident.

After a half-hour clean-up operation to extricate the cars and rebuild the barrier, the race resumed. By this point, the circuit was beginning to dry up as the rain that had peppered the Sports Complex over the afternoon had abated.

Evans stormed away from Rowland at the restart and was never seriously troubled

Evans stormed away from Rowland at the restart and was never seriously troubled

Photo by: Alastair Staley / Motorsport Images

Evans batted away Rowland - who had cleared di Grassi in the stadium before the race was stopped - at the restart with consummate ease, and began to forge a lead in his efforts to try and keep his hand in the championship.

By the halfway point of the race, Evans was two seconds to the good over Rowland, and the gap continued to steadily grow as he had enough energy to invest into building his lead.

But Evans was then unsettled by a slight moment four laps from home as he locked up into Turn 22, admitting after the race that he was slightly distracted by the pitting Antonio Giovinazzi ahead of him - essentially halving a nearly three-second gap over Rowland to give the Mahindra driver a chance.

If Rowland had a glimmer of hope, it was immediately wiped out by Sims who endured his third trip into the wall of the weekend, losing grip in the stadium complex and fatally wounding his Mahindra machinery.

It brought out an initial full course yellow period in the dying stages of the race, but that was followed up by a safety car to conclude the race and grant Evans his fourth win of the season.

Rowland was untroubled by di Grassi after the first lap, claiming Mahindra's first podium of the season to help the team leap above Nissan e.dams in the teams' championship.

Di Grassi thus collected third and became the first Formula E driver to break beyond the 1000 point marker, on the brink of his 100th race in the championship.

Mortara was ruled out of title contention after a scrappy race, earning a penalty for blocking Vergne before retiring with a puncture

Mortara was ruled out of title contention after a scrappy race, earning a penalty for blocking Vergne before retiring with a puncture

Photo by: Carl Bingham / Motorsport Images

Avalanche Andretti driver Jake Dennis collected the fastest lap of the race en route to fourth ahead of Vandoorne, who manoeuvred his way past Jean-Eric Vergne to minimise any damage to his championship lead.

The DS Techeetah driver had earlier been in the wars with di Grassi's team-mate Edoardo Mortara, hitting his rear as the Venturi driver moved twice to keep the Frenchman at bay. This earned Mortara a penalty as Vergne was left with nowhere to go, but that proved a moot point as the Swiss ace retired later on with a puncture.

This put Mortara officially out of the championship running, and makes Venturi's life harder in the teams' championship as it lessened the hit that Mercedes took following de Vries' retirement.

Pascal Wehrlein (Porsche) was seventh ahead of Envision's Robin Frijns, who did well to avoid the pile-up and benefitted by moving up eight places from his starting berth.

Antonio Felix da Costa ended the race in ninth place, as Nick Cassidy employed a late attack mode strategy to move past Maximilian Guenther for the final point of the race.

Sergio Sette Camara fell back after impressing in qualifying, with Dragon Penske's energy saving once again lacking compared to the other teams, as Nato was last of the 13 classified runners.

Seoul E-Prix Race Results (30 laps)

Cla Driver Team Time Gap
1 New Zealand Mitch Evans United Kingdom Jaguar Racing 1:29'55.478  
2 United Kingdom Oliver Rowland India Mahindra Racing 1:29'56.298 0.820
3 Brazil Lucas di Grassi Monaco Venturi 1:29'56.871 1.393
4 United Kingdom Jake Dennis United States Andretti Autosport 1:29'57.380 1.902
5 Belgium Stoffel Vandoorne Germany Mercedes 1:29'57.948 2.470
6 France Jean-Eric Vergne France Techeetah 1:29'59.435 3.957
7 Germany Pascal Wehrlein Germany Porsche Team 1:29'59.627 4.149
8 Netherlands Robin Frijns United Kingdom Virgin Racing 1:29'59.986 4.508
9 Portugal Antonio Felix da Costa France Techeetah 1:30'00.448 4.970
10 New Zealand Nick Cassidy United Kingdom Virgin Racing 1:30'00.803 5.325
11 Germany Maximilian Gunther France DAMS 1:30'01.088 5.610
12 Brazil Sergio Sette Camara United States Dragon Racing 1:30'01.599 6.121
13 France Norman Nato United Kingdom Jaguar Racing 1:30'53.023 57.545
  United Kingdom Alexander Sims India Mahindra Racing 1:22'07.830 4 Laps
  Italy Antonio Giovinazzi United States Dragon Racing 1:20'16.103 6 Laps
  Switzerland Edoardo Mortara Monaco Venturi 1:13'24.923 10 Laps
  United Kingdom Dan Ticktum United Kingdom NIO Formula E Team 19.471 30 Laps
  Switzerland Sébastien Buemi France DAMS 19.795 30 Laps
  Netherlands Nyck de Vries Germany Mercedes 20.505 30 Laps
  United Kingdom Oliver Turvey United Kingdom NIO Formula E Team 21.298 30 Laps
  Germany Andre Lotterer Germany Porsche Team 21.921 30 Laps
  United States Oliver Askew United States Andretti Autosport 22.281 30 Laps
View full results
shares
comments
Seoul E-Prix: Rowland cruises past di Grassi for pole in wet qualifying
Previous article

Seoul E-Prix: Rowland cruises past di Grassi for pole in wet qualifying
Next article

De Vries "would be even smaller" without halo after Seoul E-Prix crash

De Vries "would be even smaller" without halo after Seoul E-Prix crash
Jake Boxall-Legge More
Jake Boxall-Legge
Seoul E-Prix: Mortara top in FP3, Evans and Vandoorne fourth and sixth Seoul ePrix II
Formula E

Seoul E-Prix: Mortara top in FP3, Evans and Vandoorne fourth and sixth

Evans needs Seoul "copy-paste" to snatch Formula E title from Vandoorne Seoul ePrix I
Formula E

Evans needs Seoul "copy-paste" to snatch Formula E title from Vandoorne

Can anyone beat Stoffel Vandoorne to the Formula E title? Seoul ePrix I Plus
Formula E

Can anyone beat Stoffel Vandoorne to the Formula E title?

Latest news

Seoul E-Prix: Mortara top in FP3, Evans and Vandoorne fourth and sixth
Formula E Formula E

Seoul E-Prix: Mortara top in FP3, Evans and Vandoorne fourth and sixth

Edoardo Mortara headed the final Formula E practice session of 2021-22, as title contenders Mitch Evans and Stoffel Vandoorne were fourth and sixth ahead of the Seoul E-Prix finale.

Di Grassi hails 1000th Formula E point an "emotional" landmark
Formula E Formula E

Di Grassi hails 1000th Formula E point an "emotional" landmark

Lucas di Grassi says the difficulty of passing on a drying Seoul E-Prix circuit encouraged him to "settle" for third, and labelled reaching his 1000th Formula E point "emotional".

Evans needs Seoul "copy-paste" to snatch Formula E title from Vandoorne
Formula E Formula E

Evans needs Seoul "copy-paste" to snatch Formula E title from Vandoorne

Mitch Evans felt that his Seoul E-Prix win was "all under control", and knows he needs a "copy-paste" result to beat Stoffel Vandoorne to the 2022 Formula E title.

De Vries "would be even smaller" without halo after Seoul E-Prix crash
Formula E Formula E

De Vries "would be even smaller" without halo after Seoul E-Prix crash

Nyck de Vries has praised Formula E's halo after submarining under Sebastien Buemi's Nissan in the Seoul E-Prix's opening lap pile-up, suggesting "I would be even smaller" without it.

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Can anyone beat Stoffel Vandoorne to the Formula E title? Plus

Can anyone beat Stoffel Vandoorne to the Formula E title?

Stoffel Vandoorne is on the brink of the Formula E title with a commanding lead ahead of the Seoul finale, but both rivals and unknowns still stand in his way. Here’s a run through of what Vandoorne must overcome to clinch the championship and how his competition will look to pull off the biggest of shocks

Formula E
Aug 10, 2022
How Formula E's most underrated driver is taming his Dragon Plus

How Formula E's most underrated driver is taming his Dragon

It might not look like the most glittering of Formula E campaigns, but Dragon Penske’s youngster has caught the eye of those who count despite his future remaining unclear. Regardless of the distortion, Sergio Sette Camara has a clear vision of what he’s focused on and how to get there

Formula E
Aug 4, 2022
How Formula E's title fight gave way to Dennis and Di Grassi in the dockyards Plus

How Formula E's title fight gave way to Dennis and Di Grassi in the dockyards

The penultimate stop on Formula E's world tour took in London's ExCeL, where the championship contenders were upstaged by two first-time winners in 2022. Andretti’s Jake Dennis kept the home fires burning in the first race as Venturi’s Lucas di Grassi claimed the second, but two consistent finishes mean its advantage Stoffel Vandoorne heading to the Seoul finale

Formula E
Aug 1, 2022
The ex-F1 racer turned Venturi team boss adapting to a Formula E title fight Plus

The ex-F1 racer turned Venturi team boss adapting to a Formula E title fight

For the second year in a row, the Venturi team is in the thick of the fight for Formula E title glory with Edoardo Mortara. That's despite a change to a more meritocratic qualifying system, which was expected to give the works Mercedes team an edge, and ex-Formula 1 racer Jerome d'Ambrosio being new in the team principal hot seat. As he tells Autosport, it's a challenge he's revelling in

Formula E
Jul 26, 2022
Why Sims is quitting Formula E to become the master of his own destiny Plus

Why Sims is quitting Formula E to become the master of his own destiny

Alexander Sims’ call to give up a pukka Formula E spot after four seasons in the series may have surprised some, but after laying out his reasoning and what he hopes comes next, very few onlookers can argue against his plan

Formula E
Jul 20, 2022
How Formula E's Big Apple crunch led to Cassidy joy and heartache Plus

How Formula E's Big Apple crunch led to Cassidy joy and heartache

Nick Cassidy hadn't enjoyed too many joyful moments in the 2021-22 Formula E campaign, but the Envision Virgin driver was the class of the field in New York - even after a sudden downpour had caused him and several others to shunt heavily out of the first race. Red flags saved his bacon on that occasion, but a 30-place penalty that cost him pole for race two due to a new battery opened the door for Antonio Felix da Costa

Formula E
Jul 18, 2022
Mortara turns up the heat on Formula E title rivals in Marrakech scorcher Plus

Mortara turns up the heat on Formula E title rivals in Marrakech scorcher

Formula E’s unplanned return to Marrakech provided teams with a fresh challenge in old but familiar surroundings, as Edoardo Mortara kept his cool in melting conditions to triumph and retake the championship lead

Formula E
Jul 4, 2022
How Formula E's double-duty drivers influenced their Le Mans teams' fortunes Plus

How Formula E's double-duty drivers influenced their Le Mans teams' fortunes

Eight Formula E drivers made the 7,000-mile sprint from the streets of Jakarta to the fabled Circuit de la Sarthe and every one had a story to share at this year's Le Mans 24 Hours. Despite a range of triumphs and disappointments, each driver doubling up on the day job played a key role in their teams' fortunes

Le Mans
Jun 14, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.