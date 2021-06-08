Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / BMW considering LMDh, Electric GT as post-Formula E motorsport options
Formula E / Santiago E-Prix II News

Porsche: Lotterer "a little too hungry" for first Formula E win

By:

Porsche’s Formula E boss is “not worried” by the drawn-out wait for the marque’s maiden series win but admits driver Andre Lotterer has been “too hungry” amid several crashes.

Porsche: Lotterer "a little too hungry" for first Formula E win

The manufacturer currently lies seventh in the standings at the halfway stage of the 2021 season with fewer than half the points of table leaders Mercedes and Jaguar Racing.

Drivers Lotterer and new recruit Pascal Wehrlein are yet to score a double-points finish from seven races so far this term but have earned a podium apiece from three top-three starts.

While Mercedes gained an effective preparation season from the HWA Racelab entry, it has scored four wins in two full campaigns while Porsche is yet to hit the top step in that time.

But Amiel Lindesay, Porsche’s head of Formula E Operations, defended the team’s performance saying: “We’ve shown that we can drive at the front.”

“There are a few things that we need to do better in the second half of the season and we’re working hard to make that happen.

“We started the season well-prepared and very confident.

“Our expectations have not yet been fully met.

“The two [cars] are fast, the processes within the team are good, and yet, due to a few unfortunate incidents on the track, we didn’t get the results we’d hoped for.

“Basically, everything is there to be successful, but we haven’t been able to put it all together for the first seven races.”

Lotterer earned Porsche a first pole position in Mexico City last season, only its fourth event in the series, but a lack of race pace has carried over into 2021.

André Lotterer, TAG Heuer Porsche, Porsche 99X Electric

André Lotterer, TAG Heuer Porsche, Porsche 99X Electric

Photo by: Andreas Beil

Even with three non-finishes not included, both drivers have only climbed a net gain of two positions so far this term.

However, Lindesay reckoned that “a clean weekend” for the team would pave the way for a first victory.

He added: “We’ve started from the front row; we’ve shown strong qualifying performances and we’ve also underlined that we can be at the front in the race.

“What we need is a clean weekend where everything comes together perfectly, from the shakedown to the race.

“Then the anticipated top results will come, I’m not worried about that.”

But the Kiwi accepted that notable incidents for Lotterer - colliding with Stoffel Vandoorne in a battle for the lead in the opening Rome race and tagging 2015-16 champion Sebastien Buemi off the road in Valencia - came as a result of being overeager to secure his and Porsche’s first win in the series.

Lindesay said: “As a team, we’re constantly working with the drivers to give them a perfect car.

“In the race, however, they make their own decisions, for example, how to make optimal use of the available energy.

“We can’t simulate things like that, so we rely on the experience and skills of our drivers.

“Andre is very quick and has a wealth of experience, however, I have the feeling he’s sometimes a little too hungry to get that first win.”

shares
comments

Related video

BMW considering LMDh, Electric GT as post-Formula E motorsport options

Previous article

BMW considering LMDh, Electric GT as post-Formula E motorsport options
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula E
Event Santiago E-Prix II
Author Matt Kew

Trending

1
Formula 1

Horner disagrees with way Wolff "roasts" own F1 team

3h
2
MotoGP

Quartararo: I should have been black-flagged from Catalunya MotoGP

20h
3
Formula 1

First images revealed of planned Saudi F1 track pit building

13min
4
MotoGP

Why Quartararo’s Catalunya suit penalty highlights a wider issue in MotoGP

1h
5
Formula 1

Masi disagrees with Rosberg over "dangerous" Baku F1 pit entry

4h
Latest news
Porsche: Lotterer "a little too hungry" for first Formula E win
FE

Porsche: Lotterer "a little too hungry" for first Formula E win

2h
BMW considering LMDh, Electric GT as post-Formula E motorsport options
FE

BMW considering LMDh, Electric GT as post-Formula E motorsport options

Jun 4, 2021
Mercedes signs option to begin development for Gen3 FE rules
FE

Mercedes signs option to begin development for Gen3 FE rules

Jun 2, 2021
Eriksson to make Formula E debut as Muller misses Puebla
FE

Eriksson to make Formula E debut as Muller misses Puebla

May 28, 2021
Dillmann returns to Formula E in Jaguar sim and reserve role
FE

Dillmann returns to Formula E in Jaguar sim and reserve role

May 27, 2021
More
Matt Kew
Concept revealed for Agag-backed E1 Series for electric powerboats
General

Concept revealed for Agag-backed E1 Series for electric powerboats

Have a go hero: A future McLaren F1 racer's Baku GT frustration
GT

Have a go hero: A future McLaren F1 racer's Baku GT frustration

Why Extreme E's Senegal round hints at the series' true potential Ocean X-Prix Plus
Extreme E

Why Extreme E's Senegal round hints at the series' true potential

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The half-term report cards of each Formula E team in 2020-21 Plus

The half-term report cards of each Formula E team in 2020-21

In an eventful Formula E season, punctuated by rain and energy-conservation controversy, the 12 teams contesting the championship have endured many challenges in the opening seven races. Here's how they've got on across the first half of the season.

Formula E
May 26, 2021
How Formula E stood up to F1 comparisons in Monaco Plus

How Formula E stood up to F1 comparisons in Monaco

OPINION: It was no surprise to anybody that the laptimes achieved by Formula E cars on the full Monaco circuit were much slower than Formula 1. But perhaps the more relevant comparison was in the racing spectacle, where FE delivered in spades

Formula E
May 12, 2021
How Monaco dealt Formula E a winning hand to cure its hangover Plus

How Monaco dealt Formula E a winning hand to cure its hangover

Formula E faced much criticism in the wake of its maligned Valencia event. In need of a turnaround, the series' first use of Monaco's iconic Formula 1 layout provided it with the injection of thrills required to clear the fog that had enveloped the paddock

Formula E
May 10, 2021
How Valencia E-Prix farce left Formula E with an image problem Plus

How Valencia E-Prix farce left Formula E with an image problem

Formula E was under the microscope at Valencia, on its first visit to a permanent circuit. But after a mere nine drivers were left classified following Saturday's Valencia E-Prix, the electric championship once more faced criticism after rising energy deductions and miscalculations produced a farcical affair

Formula E
Apr 25, 2021
The silver bullet signing that has launched Jaguar into title contention Plus

The silver bullet signing that has launched Jaguar into title contention

It's taken a long time for Jaguar to reach the cusp of contending for championships in Formula E. But, after last season's challenge crumbled in Berlin, the team has been bolstered by a top-line arrival who has helped to end an unwanted 30-year wait

Formula E
Apr 22, 2021
How Vergne and Vandoorne found redemption in Rome Plus

How Vergne and Vandoorne found redemption in Rome

Another Formula E double-header, another double dose of frantic action. While the form guide remains unpredictable following fightback wins for Jean-Eric Vergne and Stoffel Vandoorne in Rome, the speed and consistency of Mercedes – both on and off the track – could have its rivals worried for what is to follow

Formula E
Apr 12, 2021
What Nissan's commitment to Gen3 reveals about Formula E's future Plus

What Nissan's commitment to Gen3 reveals about Formula E's future

Formula E's Gen3 era grid continues to take shape, after Nissan opted to commit to the series for another four years. Nissan's global chief operating officer explains why it has thrown its lot in with FE while other high-profile marques have decided to call it quits

Formula E
Mar 24, 2021
Why the new Formula E season got off to such a controversial start Plus

Why the new Formula E season got off to such a controversial start

With the new Formula E season belatedly getting underway in Saudi Arabia, the championship appeared to try to make up for lost time with an overspill of action and controversy on and off the track. While some talking points could have serious repercussions, it was an explosive opener for many reasons

Formula E
Mar 1, 2021

Trending Today

Horner disagrees with way Wolff "roasts" own F1 team
Formula 1 Formula 1

Horner disagrees with way Wolff "roasts" own F1 team

Quartararo: I should have been black-flagged from Catalunya MotoGP
MotoGP MotoGP

Quartararo: I should have been black-flagged from Catalunya MotoGP

First images revealed of planned Saudi F1 track pit building
Formula 1 Formula 1

First images revealed of planned Saudi F1 track pit building

Why Quartararo’s Catalunya suit penalty highlights a wider issue in MotoGP Plus
MotoGP MotoGP

Why Quartararo’s Catalunya suit penalty highlights a wider issue in MotoGP

Masi disagrees with Rosberg over "dangerous" Baku F1 pit entry
Formula 1 Formula 1

Masi disagrees with Rosberg over "dangerous" Baku F1 pit entry

Why Verstappen's scepticism puts pressure on Pirelli
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why Verstappen's scepticism puts pressure on Pirelli

10 things we learned from F1's 2021 Azerbaijan GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

10 things we learned from F1's 2021 Azerbaijan GP

Quartararo race suit in "normal working order" after Catalan GP controversy
MotoGP MotoGP

Quartararo race suit in "normal working order" after Catalan GP controversy

Latest news

Porsche: Lotterer "a little too hungry" for first Formula E win
Formula E Formula E

Porsche: Lotterer "a little too hungry" for first Formula E win

BMW considering LMDh, Electric GT as post-Formula E motorsport options
Formula E Formula E

BMW considering LMDh, Electric GT as post-Formula E motorsport options

Mercedes signs option to begin development for Gen3 FE rules
Formula E Formula E

Mercedes signs option to begin development for Gen3 FE rules

Eriksson to make Formula E debut as Muller misses Puebla
Formula E Formula E

Eriksson to make Formula E debut as Muller misses Puebla

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.