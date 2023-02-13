Photo gallery: The best of Porsche AG at the Hyderabad E-Prix
Porsche takes the lead in the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship with a podium result in India.
Photo by: Andrew Ferraro / Motorsport Images
Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images
Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images
Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images
Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images
Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images
Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images
Photo by: Sam Bagnall / Motorsport Images
Photo by: Alastair Staley / Motorsport Images
Photo by: Porsche AG
Photo by: Porsche AG
Photo by: Porsche AG
Photo by: Porsche AG
Photo by: Porsche AG
Photo by: Porsche AG
Latest news
How McLaren has optimised MCL60 F1 design cues from Red Bull
Sainz: Ferrari was "brave" to run 2023 F1 car at public launch event
Iwasa "has the talent" to win 2023 F2 title says DAMS owner Pic
Ferrari focused on car-balance weaknesses with SF-23 F1 car
How Vergne kept his cool to triumph in spicy Indian Formula E encounter
Why the Hyderabad E-Prix is only a first step in India's motorsport emergence
The key factors behind Porsche's strong start to Formula E's new era
How Wehrlein's Diriyah double reveals Formula E's form book shake-up
The first impressions of Formula E's brave new era
How Dennis dominated Formula E's new generation opener
Is this a Formula E 'nearly man's' best chance yet at title glory?
Can McLaren make a success of its foray into Formula E?
