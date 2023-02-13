Subscribe
Photo gallery: The best of Porsche AG at the Hyderabad E-Prix

Porsche takes the lead in the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship with a podium result in India.

Antonio Felix da Costa, Porsche, 3rd position, arrives on the podium
Antonio Felix da Costa, Porsche, 3rd position, arrives on the podium
1/15

Photo by: Andrew Ferraro / Motorsport Images

Pascal Wehrlein, Porsche
Pascal Wehrlein, Porsche
2/15

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

Antonio Felix da Costa, Porsche
Antonio Felix da Costa, Porsche
3/15

Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

Pascal Wehrlein, Porsche
Pascal Wehrlein, Porsche
4/15

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

Antonio Felix da Costa, Porsche
Antonio Felix da Costa, Porsche
5/15

Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

Antonio Felix da Costa, Porsche, signs autographs for fans
Antonio Felix da Costa, Porsche, signs autographs for fans
6/15

Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

Jean-Eric Vergne, DS Penske, Antonio Felix da Costa, Porsche, 3rd position, Jean-Eric Vergne, DS Penske, 1st position
Jean-Eric Vergne, DS Penske, Antonio Felix da Costa, Porsche, 3rd position, Jean-Eric Vergne, DS Penske, 1st position
7/15

Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

Antonio Felix da Costa, Porsche, Porsche 99X Electric Gen3
Antonio Felix da Costa, Porsche, Porsche 99X Electric Gen3
8/15

Photo by: Sam Bagnall / Motorsport Images

Pascal Wehrlein, Porsche, Porsche 99X Electric Gen3
Pascal Wehrlein, Porsche, Porsche 99X Electric Gen3
9/15

Photo by: Alastair Staley / Motorsport Images

Pascal Wehrlein, Formula E works driver, Porsche 99X Electric Gen3, Hyderabad E-Prix, Hyderabad, India, 2023, Porsche AG © 2023 Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche AG
Pascal Wehrlein, Formula E works driver, Porsche 99X Electric Gen3, Hyderabad E-Prix, Hyderabad, India, 2023, Porsche AG © 2023 Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche AG
10/15

Photo by: Porsche AG

Antonio Felix da Costa, Formula E works driver, Porsche 99X Electric Gen3, Hyderabad E-Prix, Hyderabad, India, 2023, Porsche AG © 2023 Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche AG
Antonio Felix da Costa, Formula E works driver, Porsche 99X Electric Gen3, Hyderabad E-Prix, Hyderabad, India, 2023, Porsche AG © 2023 Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche AG
11/15

Photo by: Porsche AG

Pascal Wehrlein, Formula E works driver, Porsche 99X Electric Gen3, Hyderabad E-Prix, Hyderabad, India, 2023, Porsche AG © 2023 Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche AG
Pascal Wehrlein, Formula E works driver, Porsche 99X Electric Gen3, Hyderabad E-Prix, Hyderabad, India, 2023, Porsche AG © 2023 Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche AG
12/15

Photo by: Porsche AG

Porsche Taycan Turbo S, Safety Car of Formula E, Hyderabad E-Prix, Hyderabad, India, 2023, Porsche AG © 2023 Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche AG
Porsche Taycan Turbo S, Safety Car of Formula E, Hyderabad E-Prix, Hyderabad, India, 2023, Porsche AG © 2023 Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche AG
13/15

Photo by: Porsche AG

Antonio Felix da Costa, Formula E works driver, Porsche 99X Electric Gen3, Hyderabad E-Prix, Hyderabad, India, 2023, Porsche AG © 2023 Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche AG
Antonio Felix da Costa, Formula E works driver, Porsche 99X Electric Gen3, Hyderabad E-Prix, Hyderabad, India, 2023, Porsche AG © 2023 Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche AG
14/15

Photo by: Porsche AG

Antonio Felix da Costa, Formula E works driver, Porsche 99X Electric Gen3, Hyderabad E-Prix, Hyderabad, India, 2023, Porsche AG © 2023 Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche AG
Antonio Felix da Costa, Formula E works driver, Porsche 99X Electric Gen3, Hyderabad E-Prix, Hyderabad, India, 2023, Porsche AG © 2023 Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche AG
15/15

Photo by: Porsche AG

