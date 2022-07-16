Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Andretti considering 2022-23 options to partner Dennis in Formula E Next / New York City E-Prix: Cassidy pips Vandoorne for first Formula E pole of the season
Formula E / New York City ePrix I Practice report

New York City E-Prix: Da Costa headlines Formula E practice

Antonio Felix da Costa set the fastest time in practice for the New York City E-Prix, beating Formula E title contender Mitch Evans to top spot with a 1m08.684s.

Jake Boxall-Legge
By:
New York City E-Prix: Da Costa headlines Formula E practice

In cooler conditions compared to Friday afternoon's FP1 session, owing to the 7am start to proceedings in Brooklyn's Red Hook district, the drivers aimed to start running early to try to clear up some of the dust pervading the circuit.

Nyck de Vries was first to get within a second of the Friday times, setting a 1m10.693s, before countryman Robin Frijns punched in a 1m10.157s to get his Envision machinery to top.

He was accosted by team-mate Nick Cassidy, who displaced de Vries for second - before the Mercedes driver returned to the top with a 1m10.121s.

Andre Lotterer was then first to surpass the Friday times on a full 250kW power lap, posting a 1m09.353s - as Porsche team-mate Pascal Wehrlein popped up into second with a lap 0.8s behind.

Frijns returned to headline the session for mere seconds, shading Lotterer by 0.03s, before de Vries displaced him with a 1m09.306s.

Jean-Eric Vergne then grabbed a 1m09.281s to pick up control of the session, before Stoffel Vandoorne went a tenth and a half faster - but both were surpassed by Lotterer with a 1m09.073s.

The times were then brought into the 1m08s by Wehrlein, but he was brushed aside by Mitch Evans, who held the best time of the session until the final few minutes - before da Costa displaced him with a 1m08.684s which ultimately proved to be the headliner of the session.

Mitch Evans, Jaguar Racing, Jaguar I-TYPE 5

Mitch Evans, Jaguar Racing, Jaguar I-TYPE 5

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

Evans' time was good enough for second overall, as Avalanche Andretti's Jake Dennis claimed the third-fastest time in the American squad's home round.

Wehrlein ended the session in fourth ahead of Frijns, who led Envision's charge as team-mate Cassidy struggled with traffic on one of his fliers.

Vergne dropped to sixth, but ahead of former team-mate Andre Lotterer on the timing board, as Vandoorne and championship leader Edoardo Mortara were eighth and ninth quickest. Antonio Giovinazzi made his way into the top 10, 0.008s off of Mortara's best.

Vandoorne had headed FP1 with a late effort to depose Sergio Sette Camara from the top of the times.

The Dragon driver had beaten the more established frontrunners with a 1m10.135s, but Vandoorne fired in his best time before the chequered flag fell - clocking a 1m09.836s to hold the overnight bragging rights.

Formula E New York E-Prix I - Practice Results

FP2

Cla Driver Team Laps Time Gap Interval
1 Portugal Antonio Felix da Costa France Techeetah 18 1'08.684    
2 New Zealand Mitch Evans United Kingdom Jaguar Racing 21 1'08.886 0.202 0.202
3 United Kingdom Jake Dennis United States Andretti Autosport 19 1'08.900 0.216 0.014
4 Germany Pascal Wehrlein Germany Porsche Team 19 1'08.907 0.223 0.007
5 Netherlands Robin Frijns United Kingdom Virgin Racing 18 1'08.942 0.258 0.035
6 France Jean-Eric Vergne France Techeetah 20 1'08.973 0.289 0.031
7 Germany Andre Lotterer Germany Porsche Team 18 1'09.073 0.389 0.100
8 Belgium Stoffel Vandoorne Germany Mercedes 19 1'09.116 0.432 0.043
9 Switzerland Edoardo Mortara Monaco Venturi 21 1'09.164 0.480 0.048
10 Italy Antonio Giovinazzi United States Dragon Racing 21 1'09.172 0.488 0.008
11 United Kingdom Oliver Rowland India Mahindra Racing 17 1'09.192 0.508 0.020
12 Netherlands Nyck de Vries Germany Mercedes 18 1'09.241 0.557 0.049
13 Switzerland Sébastien Buemi France DAMS 19 1'09.274 0.590 0.033
14 Germany Maximilian Gunther France DAMS 18 1'09.308 0.624 0.034
15 Brazil Sergio Sette Camara United States Dragon Racing 18 1'09.343 0.659 0.035
16 United States Oliver Askew United States Andretti Autosport 18 1'09.374 0.690 0.031
17 United Kingdom Sam Bird United Kingdom Jaguar Racing 20 1'09.412 0.728 0.038
18 Brazil Lucas di Grassi Monaco Venturi 20 1'09.514 0.830 0.102
19 United Kingdom Oliver Turvey United Kingdom NIO Formula E Team 20 1'09.577 0.893 0.063
20 United Kingdom Dan Ticktum United Kingdom NIO Formula E Team 21 1'09.638 0.954 0.061
21 New Zealand Nick Cassidy United Kingdom Virgin Racing 21 1'09.980 1.296 0.342
22 United Kingdom Alexander Sims India Mahindra Racing 17 1'10.856 2.172 0.876
View full results

FP1

Cla Driver Team Laps Time Gap Interval
1 Belgium Stoffel Vandoorne Germany Mercedes 20 1'09.836    
2 Brazil Sergio Sette Camara United States Dragon Racing 19 1'10.135 0.299 0.299
3 United Kingdom Oliver Rowland India Mahindra Racing 20 1'10.143 0.307 0.008
4 United Kingdom Sam Bird United Kingdom Jaguar Racing 20 1'10.171 0.335 0.028
5 Switzerland Edoardo Mortara Monaco Venturi 21 1'10.316 0.480 0.145
6 Germany Pascal Wehrlein Germany Porsche Team 20 1'10.319 0.483 0.003
7 Portugal Antonio Felix da Costa France Techeetah 19 1'10.350 0.514 0.031
8 Netherlands Nyck de Vries Germany Mercedes 20 1'10.397 0.561 0.047
9 Germany Maximilian Gunther France DAMS 18 1'10.400 0.564 0.003
10 United Kingdom Jake Dennis United States Andretti Autosport 20 1'10.419 0.583 0.019
11 Brazil Lucas di Grassi Monaco Venturi 19 1'10.449 0.613 0.030
12 Italy Antonio Giovinazzi United States Dragon Racing 20 1'10.488 0.652 0.039
13 United Kingdom Alexander Sims India Mahindra Racing 20 1'10.498 0.662 0.010
14 New Zealand Nick Cassidy United Kingdom Virgin Racing 19 1'10.599 0.763 0.101
15 New Zealand Mitch Evans United Kingdom Jaguar Racing 21 1'10.613 0.777 0.014
16 United Kingdom Dan Ticktum United Kingdom NIO Formula E Team 19 1'10.621 0.785 0.008
17 United Kingdom Oliver Turvey United Kingdom NIO Formula E Team 20 1'10.732 0.896 0.111
18 Switzerland Sébastien Buemi France DAMS 19 1'10.739 0.903 0.007
19 Netherlands Robin Frijns United Kingdom Virgin Racing 17 1'10.763 0.927 0.024
20 France Jean-Eric Vergne France Techeetah 20 1'10.788 0.952 0.025
21 Germany Andre Lotterer Germany Porsche Team 20 1'11.389 1.553 0.601
22 United States Oliver Askew United States Andretti Autosport 19 1'11.480 1.644 0.091
View full results
shares
comments
Andretti considering 2022-23 options to partner Dennis in Formula E
Previous article

Andretti considering 2022-23 options to partner Dennis in Formula E
Next article

New York City E-Prix: Cassidy pips Vandoorne for first Formula E pole of the season

New York City E-Prix: Cassidy pips Vandoorne for first Formula E pole of the season
Jake Boxall-Legge More
Jake Boxall-Legge
Di Grassi: New York City E-Prix crash "biggest of my Formula E career" New York City ePrix I
Formula E

Di Grassi: New York City E-Prix crash "biggest of my Formula E career"

Jaguar drivers upset with decision not to restart New York City Formula E race New York City ePrix I
Formula E

Jaguar drivers upset with decision not to restart New York City Formula E race

The strengths and weakness of the F1 field halfway through 2022 - and what's next Austrian GP Plus
Formula 1

The strengths and weakness of the F1 field halfway through 2022 - and what's next

Latest news

Di Grassi: New York City E-Prix crash "biggest of my Formula E career"
Formula E Formula E

Di Grassi: New York City E-Prix crash "biggest of my Formula E career"

Lucas di Grassi reckons the New York City E-Prix race-ending crash was "the biggest of my Formula E career" and praised the cars' safety equipment for ensuring nobody was hurt.

Jaguar drivers upset with decision not to restart New York City Formula E race
Formula E Formula E

Jaguar drivers upset with decision not to restart New York City Formula E race

Jaguar duo Sam Bird and Mitch Evans questioned Formula E's decision not to restart the red-flagged New York City E-Prix, feeling that conditions would improve enough to resume.

Cassidy pace "strong enough" to keep New York City Formula E lead despite crash
Formula E Formula E

Cassidy pace "strong enough" to keep New York City Formula E lead despite crash

New York City E-Prix winner Nick Cassidy's pace was "strong enough" to keep the lead, after his maiden Formula E victory came after crashing and creating a red flag.

New York City E-Prix: Cassidy wins red-flagged race after crash
Formula E Formula E

New York City E-Prix: Cassidy wins red-flagged race after crash

Nick Cassidy claimed a memorable maiden Formula E victory at a red-flagged New York City E-Prix opener, despite crashing into the wall in a race-ending sudden downpour.

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Mortara turns up the heat on Formula E title rivals in Marrakech scorcher Plus

Mortara turns up the heat on Formula E title rivals in Marrakech scorcher

Formula E’s unplanned return to Marrakech provided teams with a fresh challenge in old but familiar surroundings, as Edoardo Mortara kept his cool in melting conditions to triumph and retake the championship lead

Formula E
Jul 4, 2022
How Formula E's double-duty drivers influenced their Le Mans teams' fortunes Plus

How Formula E's double-duty drivers influenced their Le Mans teams' fortunes

Eight Formula E drivers made the 7,000-mile sprint from the streets of Jakarta to the fabled Circuit de la Sarthe and every one had a story to share at this year's Le Mans 24 Hours. Despite a range of triumphs and disappointments, each driver doubling up on the day job played a key role in their teams' fortunes

Le Mans
Jun 14, 2022
How Evans kept cool in Jakarta heat to renew his Formula E title push Plus

How Evans kept cool in Jakarta heat to renew his Formula E title push

Jean-Eric Vergne had comfortably taken a landmark pole for Formula E's first visit to Indonesia and looked set to win his first race of a highly consistent campaign. But the DS Techeetah driver couldn't answer a late attack from Jaguar's Mitch Evans, who profited from the Frenchman's change in battery management tactics to seize a third win of the campaign

Formula E
Jun 6, 2022
Why de Vries' F1 practice debut could add a new path to his current crossroads Plus

Why de Vries' F1 practice debut could add a new path to his current crossroads

A Formula 2 and Formula E champion, Nyck de Vries is currently considering where his future in motorsport lies. Continuing in WEC and Formula E is possible and he's also courted glances Stateside after impressing in an IndyCar test. But ahead of his Formula 1 FP1 debut with Williams, he could have another option if he impresses...

Formula 1
May 18, 2022
How Jake Dennis’ struggles turned him into a Formula E front-runner Plus

How Jake Dennis’ struggles turned him into a Formula E front-runner

Having emerged as one of Formula E’s strongest drivers in his one-and-a-half seasons in the championship, Jake Dennis cemented his place in the series with a breakout maiden season. But it's not always been smooth sailing for the Brit

Formula E
May 10, 2022
How Vandoorne recaptured Mercedes' winning feeling in Monaco Plus

How Vandoorne recaptured Mercedes' winning feeling in Monaco

The Mercedes Formula 1 team is struggling, but its Formula E arm is in fine form at the moment and once again leads the drivers' standings courtesy of Stoffel Vandoorne. Here's how the Belgian took a well-judged Monaco victory to emerge at the head of the brewing four-way championship tussle

Formula E
May 2, 2022
Will lighter, greener, faster Gen3 deliver on Formula E's many promises? Plus

Will lighter, greener, faster Gen3 deliver on Formula E's many promises?

With a fighter-jet inspired design, revamped technical specifications and a new tyre supplier, Formula E's Gen3 car is set to shake up the series. But can it deliver on all of the promises that Formula E has set out to ensure that manufacturers consider the outlay on going racing in an all-electric arena worthwhile?

Formula E
Apr 29, 2022
Why spanning different genres has lent Lotterer's career longevity Plus

Why spanning different genres has lent Lotterer's career longevity

Although now well into his 24th consecutive season in racing, Andre Lotterer has no intention of winding his career down. Here he talks to Autosport about his and Porsche's continued progress in Formula E, his love for racing in Japan, and recalls his sole Formula 1 outing - and considers what's next in his lengthy career

Formula E
Apr 27, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.