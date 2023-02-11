Subscribe
Formula E / Hyderabad ePrix Practice report

Hyderabad E-Prix: Bird sets the pace for Jaguar in FE practice

Sam Bird headed practice at the Hyderabad E-Prix, after the first session was disrupted by a track invasion and a major incident for Formula E points leader Pascal Wehrlein.

Rachit Thukral
By:
Jaguar driver Bird set a time of 1m13.631s with just five minutes remaining in the second practice on Saturday morning, heading a closely-contested contest that saw 18 of the 22 drivers finish within a second of each other.

The laptimes tumbled as the track rubbered in during the 30-minute session, with Bird’s teammate Mitch Evans the first to beat the FP1 benchmark 10 minutes into the running with a 1m14.926s.

But there was a lot more time to be found in the remaining two-thirds of practice, with Nick Cassidy proving just that by breaking the 1m14s barrier just past the halfway mark.

But Cassidy’s time of 1m13.811s in the Envision would only be good enough for third at the end, with both Bird and DS Penske’s Jean-Eric Vergne usurping him in the final part of the session.

Bird finished 0.113s clear of Vergne and a further 0.067s clear of Cassidy, as Jaguar appeared to be the powertrain to beat heading into the inaugural Hyderabad E-Prix qualifying later on Saturday.

Fourth place went to Edoardo Mortara in the Maserati MSG, with Nissan’s Sacha Fenestraz and McLaren driver Rene Rast separated by just 0.001s in fifth and sixth respectively.

Wehrlein recovered from Friday drama to finish seventh, 0.405s down on Bird, with Lucas di Grassi leading the way for home favourite Mahindra Racing in eighth.

The top 10 was rounded off by Sebastien Buemi in the Envision and the NIO 333 entry of Dan Ticktum.

A marshal assists Pascal Wehrlein, Porsche, Porsche 99X Electric Gen3, after a heavy crash

Photo by: Andrew Ferraro / Motorsport Images

The opening practice on Friday was repeatedly delayed due to a track invasion, with the session not getting underway until 5:15pm local time after having originally been scheduled for 4:30pm. The police were understood to have erroneously opened up a barrier and allowed several road cars onto the circuit, causing a major disruption.

Subsequent delays, according to one source, were caused when marshals at key posts reported a lack of charge on their walkie talkie devices, forcing organisers to rush for replacement batteries.

When the track action did get underway, Wehrlein lost control of the Porsche heading into the final corner, the front-right section of his car smashing heavily into the barriers at the exit of the turn.

The German driver was able to walk out of the crash but had to visit the Apollo Hospital in Hyderabad after practice for precautionary checks, having initially been attended to by the FIA’s medical team.

The incident prompted Porsche to withdraw all remaining cars from practice as a precaution, including the two Andretti-run entries of Jake Dennis and Andre Lotterer.

A thorough examination revealed that the crash was caused because of a Vehicle Control Unit (VCU) dysfunction, the root cause of which is still being investigated.

When the session resumed after a lengthy red flag, the laptimes dropped rapidly as the dusty track slowly rubbered in, with all of the best times set right towards the end of the 30-minute session.

Buemi led the way for Envision with a best effort of 1m15.008s, beating the DS Penske of reigning champion Stoffel Vandoorne by 0.181s. 

Sergio Sette Camara was a surprise third in the NIO 333 car, a further 0.183s back, with Bird fourth-quickest for the Jaguar team using the same powertrain as Buemi’s Envision.

Di Grassi ended up fifth on Mahindra’s home turf, 0.559s off the pace in the M9Electro, while Evans made it three-Jaguar powered cars inside the top six.

FP2 results:

Cla # Driver Team Time Gap
1 10 United Kingdom Sam Bird United Kingdom Jaguar Racing 1'13.631  
2 25 France Jean-Eric Vergne United States Dragon Racing 1'13.744 0.113
3 37 New Zealand Nick Cassidy United Kingdom Virgin Racing 1'13.811 0.180
4 48 Switzerland Edoardo Mortara Monaco Maserati Racing 1'14.006 0.375
5 23 France Sacha Fenestraz Japan Nissan e.Dams 1'14.028 0.397
6 58 Germany René Rast United Kingdom McLaren 1'14.029 0.398
7 94 Germany Pascal Wehrlein Germany Porsche Team 1'14.036 0.405
8 11 Brazil Lucas di Grassi India Mahindra Racing 1'14.118 0.487
9 16 Switzerland Sébastien Buemi United Kingdom Virgin Racing 1'14.118 0.487
10 33 United Kingdom Dan Ticktum United Kingdom NIO Formula E Team 1'14.145 0.514
11 7 Germany Maximilian Gunther Monaco Maserati Racing 1'14.160 0.529
12 5 United Kingdom Jake Hughes United Kingdom McLaren 1'14.179 0.548
13 27 United Kingdom Jake Dennis United States Andretti Autosport 1'14.261 0.630
14 1 Belgium Stoffel Vandoorne United States Dragon Racing 1'14.271 0.640
15 3 Brazil Sergio Sette Camara United Kingdom NIO Formula E Team 1'14.294 0.663
16 17 France Norman Nato Japan Nissan e.Dams 1'14.436 0.805
17 51 Switzerland Nico Müller Germany Team Abt 1'14.461 0.830
18 9 New Zealand Mitch Evans United Kingdom Jaguar Racing 1'14.599 0.968
19 13 Portugal Antonio Felix da Costa Germany Porsche Team 1'15.002 1.371
20 36 Germany Andre Lotterer United States Andretti Autosport 1'15.059 1.428
21 8 United Kingdom Oliver Rowland India Mahindra Racing 1'15.072 1.441
22 4 South Africa Kelvin van der Linde Germany Team Abt 1'15.832 2.201
View full results

 

FP1 results:

Cla # Driver Team Time Gap
1 16 Switzerland Sébastien Buemi United Kingdom Virgin Racing 1'15.088  
2 1 Belgium Stoffel Vandoorne United States Dragon Racing 1'15.269 0.181
3 3 Brazil Sergio Sette Camara United Kingdom NIO Formula E Team 1'15.452 0.364
4 10 United Kingdom Sam Bird United Kingdom Jaguar Racing 1'15.612 0.524
5 11 Brazil Lucas di Grassi India Mahindra Racing 1'15.647 0.559
6 9 New Zealand Mitch Evans United Kingdom Jaguar Racing 1'15.719 0.631
7 48 Switzerland Edoardo Mortara Monaco Maserati Racing 1'15.734 0.646
8 25 France Jean-Eric Vergne United States Dragon Racing 1'15.810 0.722
9 7 Germany Maximilian Gunther Monaco Maserati Racing 1'15.905 0.817
10 37 New Zealand Nick Cassidy United Kingdom Virgin Racing 1'16.036 0.948
11 33 United Kingdom Dan Ticktum United Kingdom NIO Formula E Team 1'16.044 0.956
12 17 France Norman Nato Japan Nissan e.Dams 1'16.142 1.054
13 5 United Kingdom Jake Hughes United Kingdom McLaren 1'16.522 1.434
14 51 Switzerland Nico Müller Germany Team Abt 1'16.625 1.537
15 23 France Sacha Fenestraz Japan Nissan e.Dams 1'16.656 1.568
16 58 Germany René Rast United Kingdom McLaren 1'16.697 1.609
17 4 South Africa Kelvin van der Linde Germany Team Abt 1'16.748 1.660
18 8 United Kingdom Oliver Rowland India Mahindra Racing 1'17.476 2.388
19 13 Portugal Antonio Felix da Costa Germany Porsche Team    
20 27 United Kingdom Jake Dennis United States Andretti Autosport    
21 36 Germany Andre Lotterer United States Andretti Autosport    
22 94 Germany Pascal Wehrlein Germany Porsche Team    
View full results
