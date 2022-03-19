Formula E to reveal Gen3 car to the public in Monaco

The Gen3 machinery will be pressed into service for the 2022-23 season, complete with a 350kW rear powertrain and a standard supply 250kW motor at the front to regenerate energy from the front brakes - producing a combined 600kW of regenerative capacity.

Promotional shots of the car released during the Valencia pre-season test last year show that the Gen3 car's styling will be deltoid in shape, with two fins at the rear.

Lighter than the Gen2 car currently used, the Gen3 car will also feature no hydraulic rear brakes - with Michelin ceding its supply of all-weather tyres to South Korean manufacturer Hankook.

Although many of the points of development between each manufacturer remain the same from Gen2 to Gen3, some components - such as dampers - will now be standardised to limit costs.

“Formula E’s Gen3 race car represents a leap forward for motorsport and electric mobility," said Formula E CEO Jamie Reigle.

"Designed to demonstrate that high performance, efficiency and sustainability can be packaged together without compromise, the Gen3 car is our most powerful, lightest, and fastest race car to date.

"We look forward to finally taking the covers off the Gen3 in Monaco, a location steeped in motor racing history, and seeing the car light up city streets around the world next season.”

Mitch Evans, Jaguar Racing, Jaguar I-TYPE 5 Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

The launch of the Gen3 car will also be available to fans to view on Formula E's digital channels.

Formula E and the FIA will also host a roundtable at Monaco involving multiple players in the automotive industry to consider how the championship progresses with its plans for a Gen4 car as the EV sector develops.

In the meantime, Gen3's cars will also be designed to have any perishable components recycled and reused - including tyres and batteries - and intends to fit into Formula E's net-zero carbon ethos.

“The arrival of the Gen3 is the latest momentous step of an incredible journey for the championship," said Formula E co-founder and chairman Alejandro Agag.

"We have come a long way – as electric vehicles have – in less than a decade. And we are not stopping as we bring together industry leaders to imagine the possibilities of the future of all-electric single-seater motorsport.”

Currently, seven manufacturers are signed up for the advent of the Gen3 regulations: DS, Jaguar, Mahindra, Nissan, NIO 333, Porsche, along with the incoming Maserati.

Jaguar will supply Envision with customer powertrains during the Gen3 era, while Mahindra and Nissan have previously divulged that they have been in talks with other teams over supplying their powertrains.

The status of DS's partnership with Techeetah is currently unknown for Gen3, with sources indicating to Autosport that the French manufacturer may throw its lot in with Dragon Penske Autosport if it does not renew with its current partner team.