Formula E Miami: Evans charges to victory in wet
Mitch Evans has ignited his Formula E campaign with an impressive victory in the wet in Miami
Mitch Evans, Jaguar TCS Racing
Photo by: Simon Galloway / LAT Images via Getty Images
Mitch Evans has kickstarted his Formula E campaign with a stunning charge through the field to take victory in the wet in the Miami E-Prix.
The Jaguar driver, who had failed to score a point in the opening two rounds, surged from ninth on the grid with a smart energy conservation strategy before using his Attack Modes to pick off his rivals to move into the lead.
Evans’ overtake for the lead was arguably his best, with a switchback effort on Nico Mueller at Turn 13 seeing him at the front of the pack at the start of lap 28. The Kiwi then measured his battery life and pace over the rest of the race to clinch victory by 3.151s.
Mueller, who was entangled in an early fight for the lead with Felipe Drugovich, had to settle for second ahead of Porsche team-mate Pascal Wehrlein who made it a double podium for the German manufacturer.
Wehrlein’s rostrum, coupled with no points for Nick Cassidy, sees the German trim the Citroen driver’s championship lead to two points heading to the Saudi Arabian double-header in two weeks.
Joel Eriksson secured a career-best fourth place in an impressive drive for Envision Racing, partly aided by a clash between Drugovich and Antonio Felix da Costa. On lap 26 Andretti’s Drugovich misjudged his braking into Turn 13 and rear-ended the Portuguese driver, which saw the Brazilian pit for a broken front wing, while Jaguar driver was able to continue with light damage.
Nico Muller, Porsche Formula E Team Porsche 99X Electric
Photo by: Mitsuaki Futori / Getty Images
Nyck de Vries headed Mahindra team-mate Edoardo Mortara for fifth and sixth respectively, with Envision’s Sebastien Buemi also getting by Da Costa in seventh, as Cupra Kiro’s Pepe Marti picked up his second points finish of the season in ninth.
2022-23 Formula E world champion Jake Dennis took the final point in 10th for Andretti, with defending champion Oliver Rowland down in 12th for Nissan. Cassidy also endured a low-key race, ending up 16th for Citroen.
Formula E heads to Jeddah for a double-header on 13-14 February.
Formula E - Miami E-Prix results
RACE
|Cla
|Driver
|#
|Laps
|Time
|Interval
|km/h
|Points
|Retirement
|1
|M. Evans Jaguar Racing
|9
|41
|
48'43.266
|25
|2
|N. Müller Porsche Team
|51
|41
|
+3.151
48'46.417
|3.151
|18
|3
|P. Wehrlein Porsche Team
|94
|41
|
+8.827
48'52.093
|5.676
|15
|4
|J. Eriksson Envision Racing
|14
|41
|
+12.394
48'55.660
|3.567
|12
|5
|N. de Vries Mahindra Racing
|21
|41
|
+16.561
48'59.827
|4.167
|10
|6
|E. Mortara Mahindra Racing
|48
|41
|
+17.525
49'00.791
|0.964
|8
|7
|S. Buemi Envision Racing
|16
|41
|
+17.718
49'00.984
|0.193
|6
|8
|A. Felix da Costa Jaguar Racing
|13
|41
|
+18.903
49'02.169
|1.185
|4
|9
|
P. Martí Cupra Kiro
|3
|41
|
+20.576
49'03.842
|1.673
|2
|10
|J. Dennis Andretti Formula E
|27
|41
|
+21.102
49'04.368
|0.526
|1
|11
|Z. Maloney LOLA YAMAHA ABT FORMULA E TEAM
|22
|41
|
+21.817
49'05.083
|0.715
|12
|O. Rowland Nissan e.Dams
|1
|41
|
+31.075
49'14.341
|9.258
|13
|L. di Grassi LOLA YAMAHA ABT FORMULA E TEAM
|11
|41
|
+33.315
49'16.581
|2.240
|14
|T. Barnard DS Penske
|77
|41
|
+36.131
49'19.397
|2.816
|15
|J. Vergne Citroën Racing
|25
|41
|
+47.066
49'30.332
|10.935
|16
|N. Cassidy Citroën Racing
|37
|40
|
+1 Lap
48'47.876
|1 Lap
|17
|N. Nato Nissan e.Dams
|23
|40
|
+1 Lap
49'19.817
|31.941
|18
|F. Drugovich Andretti Formula E
|28
|40
|
+1 Lap
49'29.160
|9.343
|19
|M. Gunther DS Penske
|7
|39
|
+2 Laps
49'39.706
|1 Lap
|dnf
|D. Ticktum Cupra Kiro
|33
|25
|
+16 Laps
34'02.983
|14 Laps
|Retirement
|View full results
Share Or Save This Story
Latest news
The challenges facing Williams ahead of F1 2026
What Mercedes is wary of despite starting F1 2026 on the front foot
Button switches from Williams to Aston Martin in F1 team ambassador role
How fears on F1's new rules have been soothed despite downshifting on straights and lift and coast
How 'junior racing hardship' is key for Barnard's Formula E success
The dilemma facing Formula E as it prepares for Gen4
Why a Mexico Formula E stat and superstition isn't a guide to the title race
What we're most looking forward to in 2026
Subscribe and access Autosport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments