Skip to main content

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Recommended for you

DS Penske at the heart of eventful Formula E Jeddah opener

Formula E
Formula E
Jeddah ePrix I
DS Penske at the heart of eventful Formula E Jeddah opener

Formula E Jeddah: Wehrlein takes dominant victory to grab points lead

Formula E
Formula E
Jeddah ePrix I
Formula E Jeddah: Wehrlein takes dominant victory to grab points lead

McLaren pleas for "imperative" safety changes before start of F1 2026

Formula 1
Formula 1
Bahrain Pre-Season Testing
McLaren pleas for "imperative" safety changes before start of F1 2026

LIVE: F1 Bahrain pre-season testing - Antonelli heads Mercedes 1-2 in closing stages

Formula 1
Formula 1
Bahrain Pre-Season Testing
LIVE: F1 Bahrain pre-season testing - Antonelli heads Mercedes 1-2 in closing stages

F1 Bahrain pre-season test: Antonelli leads Russell in Mercedes 1-2 on day three

Formula 1
Formula 1
Bahrain Pre-Season Testing
F1 Bahrain pre-season test: Antonelli leads Russell in Mercedes 1-2 on day three

Red Bull fears it’s slower than F1’s top three: “Ferrari, Mercedes and McLaren are faster”

Formula 1
Formula 1
Bahrain Pre-Season Testing
Red Bull fears it’s slower than F1’s top three: “Ferrari, Mercedes and McLaren are faster”

Why Russell won't judge F1’s new rules just yet: “We've got to give it time”

Formula 1
Formula 1
Bahrain Pre-Season Testing
Why Russell won't judge F1’s new rules just yet: “We've got to give it time”

WRC Sweden: Evans leads as Solberg drops to P5 after lucky escape

WRC
WRC
Rally Sweden
WRC Sweden: Evans leads as Solberg drops to P5 after lucky escape
Race report
Formula E Jeddah ePrix I

Formula E Jeddah: Wehrlein takes dominant victory to grab points lead

Porsche's impressive start to the 2025-26 season continues as Pascal Wehrlein wins in Jeddah

Rachit Thukral
Rachit Thukral
Published:
Pascal Wehrlein, Porsche Formula E Team

Porsche driver Pascal Wehrlein has moved into the lead of the Formula E standings with a dominant drive in the first race of the Jeddah E-Prix.

Although Wehrlein was already in a strong position in the first-third of the race, it was ultimately the timing of his Pit Boost Stop and his impressive speed in Attack Mode that ultimately decided the race in his favour.

The German driver pulled out a lead of 7.5s before he ran out of the 600kW mode, allowing him to cruise to the chequered flag and score a comfortable win in Saudi Arabia. Polesitter Edoardo Mortara (Mahindra) and Mitch Evans (Jaguar) rounded out the podium spots.

There was drama on the starting grid when Nyck de Vries struggled to engage drive in his Mahindra and had to be wheeled back to the pitlane.

When the race eventually got under way, de Vries’ team-mate Mortara suffered a major tyre lock-up, allowing fellow front-row-starter Maximilian Guenther to grab the lead into Turn 1.

Nissan’s Norman Nato slotted into second ahead of the other DS Penske of Taylor Barnard, with Wehrlein  and a recovering Mortara completing the top five.

The virtual safety car was deployed before there was further shuffling at the front, as Pepe Marti pushed Zane Maloney into the wall at Turn 7, leaving the Lola Yamaha Abt stranded on track.

Maximilian Gunther, DS Penske

Maximilian Gunther, DS Penske

Photo by: Oscar Lumley / LAT Images via Getty Images

Guenther perfected the restart when the race resumed on lap 4, but Nato managed to find a way past the DS Penske driver two tours later to put Nissan at the front for the first time in the race.

Further back, Wehrlein was on the move in the factory Porsche, passing Barnard at the restart before snatching second from Guenther on lap 14.

On the next lap, Nato willingly moved out of Wehrlein’s way, but it was Guenther who was in the lead - courtesy of an early Attack Mode - when the field headed into the pitlane for their mandatory Pit Boost recharge.

Among the leading group, Wehrlein was the first to head into the pits on lap 18, with the likes of Guenther, Nato and Mortara following him a lap later.

Guenther initially held on to the lead after the pitstop phase, but Wehrlein had no trouble passing his countryman, using the Attack Mode to blast past him on lap 20.

Thereafter, the Porsche driver pulled away from the rest of the field, building a lead of over seven seconds with 10 laps to run.

That meant when Mortara was on the move after arming his Attack Mode late in the race, Wehrlein had a comfortable buffer at the front of the field.

Mitch Evans, Jaguar TCS Racing

Mitch Evans, Jaguar TCS Racing

Photo by: Simon Galloway / LAT Images via Getty Images

Although the German had to aggressively save energy to make it to the finish line, he was still able to take the chequered flag with a comfortable margin of 2.6s, securing Porsche’s first win in Formula E since the 2025 Miami E-Prix.

Mortara crossed the finish line in second to put Mahindra back on the podium, while Evans leapt from 12th on the grid to finish a solid third for Jaguar.

Nico Mueller rounded out a strong day for Porsche in fourth, while Jaguar’s Antonio Felix da Costa and Citroen star Nick Cassidy took advantage of late Attack Modes to finish fifth and sixth respectively.

Sebastien Buemi put Envision in seventh ahead of Jean-Eric Vergne (Citroen), while Jake Dennis (Andretti) and Barnard (Andretti) completed the top 10.

Guenther’s decision to take the Attack Mode prior to his Pit Boost stop backfired, leaving him outside the points in 11th.

Dan Ticktum (Cupra Kiro) and Nato also dropped down the order late in the race, while reigning Formula E champion Oliver Rowland endured a disastrous race en route to 17th.

Read Also:

Formula E Jeddah E-Prix - Race 1 results

RACE

All Stats
 
Cla Driver # Laps Time Interval km/h Points Retirement
1 Germany P. Wehrlein Porsche Team 94 32

47'18.506

     25  
2 Switzerland E. Mortara Mahindra Racing 48 32

+2.677

47'21.183

 2.677   18  
3 New Zealand M. Evans Jaguar Racing 9 32

+7.097

47'25.603

 4.420   15  
4 Switzerland N. Müller Porsche Team 51 32

+8.735

47'27.241

 1.638   12  
5 Portugal A. Felix da Costa Jaguar Racing 13 32

+9.153

47'27.659

 0.418   10  
6 New Zealand N. Cassidy Citroën Racing 37 32

+11.381

47'29.887

 2.228   8  
7 Switzerland S. Buemi Envision Racing 16 32

+11.836

47'30.342

 0.455   6  
8 France J. Vergne Citroën Racing 25 32

+12.305

47'30.811

 0.469   4  
9 United Kingdom J. Dennis Andretti Formula E 27 32

+12.726

47'31.232

 0.421   2  
10 United Kingdom T. Barnard DS Penske 77 32

+13.125

47'31.631

 0.399   1  
11 Germany M. Gunther DS Penske 7 32

+16.048

47'34.554

 2.923      
12 United Kingdom D. Ticktum Cupra Kiro 33 32

+16.283

47'34.789

 0.235      
13 France N. Nato Nissan e.Dams 23 32

+16.718

47'35.224

 0.435      
14
P. Martí Cupra Kiro
 3 32

+17.048

47'35.554

 0.330      
15 Brazil F. Drugovich Andretti Formula E 28 32

+19.871

47'38.377

 2.823      
16 Brazil L. di Grassi LOLA YAMAHA ABT FORMULA E TEAM 11 32

+20.280

47'38.786

 0.409      
17 United Kingdom O. Rowland Nissan e.Dams 1 32

+22.257

47'40.763

 1.977      
18 Sweden J. Eriksson Envision Racing 14 32

+43.191

48'01.697

 20.934      
dnf Barbados Z. Maloney LOLA YAMAHA ABT FORMULA E TEAM 22 0

 

       Retirement
dns Netherlands N. de Vries Mahindra Racing 21 0

 

        
View full results

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article Formula E chief sends "naughty" Jeddah invite to Verstappen after F1 2026 criticism

Top Comments

More from
Rachit Thukral

Formula E chief sends "naughty" Jeddah invite to Verstappen after F1 2026 criticism

Formula E
Formula E
Jeddah ePrix I
Formula E chief sends "naughty" Jeddah invite to Verstappen after F1 2026 criticism

Aldeguer to miss MotoGP Thai GP as Gresini names replacement

MotoGP
MotoGP
MotoGP Launch
Aldeguer to miss MotoGP Thai GP as Gresini names replacement

Who is going well and who is in trouble after MotoGP Sepang test

MotoGP
MotoGP
Sepang Official Testing
Who is going well and who is in trouble after MotoGP Sepang test

Latest news

DS Penske at the heart of eventful Formula E Jeddah opener

Formula E
FE Formula E
Jeddah ePrix I
DS Penske at the heart of eventful Formula E Jeddah opener

Formula E Jeddah: Wehrlein takes dominant victory to grab points lead

Formula E
FE Formula E
Jeddah ePrix I
Formula E Jeddah: Wehrlein takes dominant victory to grab points lead

McLaren pleas for "imperative" safety changes before start of F1 2026

Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
Bahrain Pre-Season Testing
McLaren pleas for "imperative" safety changes before start of F1 2026

F1 Bahrain pre-season test: Antonelli leads Russell in Mercedes 1-2 on day three

Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
Bahrain Pre-Season Testing
F1 Bahrain pre-season test: Antonelli leads Russell in Mercedes 1-2 on day three