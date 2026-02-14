Skip to main content

Race report
Formula E Jeddah ePrix II

Formula E Jeddah: da Costa ends victory drought as Porsche struggles

Da Costa puts Jaguar on top as championship leader Wehrlein struggles with Porsche

Rachit Thukral
Rachit Thukral
Edited:
Antonio Felix Da Costa, Jaguar TCS Eacing

Antonio Felix Da Costa, Jaguar TCS Eacing

Photo by: Simon Galloway / LAT Images via Getty Images

Jaguar Formula E driver Antonio Felix da Costa pulled off a strategic masterclass to win the second leg of the Jeddah E-Prix, as Porsche endured a tough end to the weekend.

Having qualified third, da Costa bided his time in the opening phases of the race and timed his first Attack Mode to absolute perfection, ending a victory drought stretching back to the 2024 Portland E-Prix.

Envision’s Sebastien Buemi completed a 1-2 for Jaguar powered-cars, while Nissan’s Oliver Rowland performed an impressive comeback from a disastrous Friday to round up the podium.

With no Pit Boost stop allowed in Saturday’s race, the frontrunners deliberately controlled the pace in the first eight laps, with the likes of Mortara, Sebastien Buemi and Rowland all trading top spot - da Costa was also in the lead battle.

It was around lap nine of 30 when Mortara dropped the hammer, climbing rapidly from fifth to take the lead around the outside of Rowland. However, other drivers quickly responded, with Rowland and Buemi all going on to enjoy stints at the front as they continued to squabble for positions with Mortara.

Although da Costa had dropped off about halfway through, he had the most energy of his direct rivals, which would come to benefit him when he took his first Attack Mode on lap 18 - several laps after Rowland.

Oliver Rowland, Nissan Formula E Team

Oliver Rowland, Nissan Formula E Team

Photo by: Simon Galloway / LAT Images via Getty Images

With the additional 50kW of power, da Costa stormed to the front, snatching the lead on lap 21. Mimicking Pascal Wehrlein’s winning strategy from Friday, the Portuguese built a buffer of 3.5s by the time he ran out of the extra energy boost.

The likes of Buemi and Mortara waited longer before taking their Attack Mode, and initially opted for just two minutes of extra power out of their eight-minute allocation.

Although both drivers rapidly charged their way to the front in the final stages after taking their second Attack Mode, with Buemi recovering to second, da Costa had enough in hand to secure his 13th series win. Buemi, who was the most aggressive with his energy usage early on, came under pressure from Rowland on the final lap, but hung on to second to secure his first podium of the 2025/26 season. 

Reigning champion Rowland boosted his title prospects with a measured drive to third, while pre-race favourite Mortara could only manage fourth with Mahindra - the decision to take a two-minute Attack Mode at first leaving him with too much ground to cover later in the race.

Dan Ticktum put together a solid drive to finish fifth, having run as high as second while in Attack Mode. Team-mate Pepe Marti rounded off a strong race for Cupra Kiro in sixth, but it nearly ended poorly for the US-flagged team after Ticktum and Marti clashed on the penultimate lap while fighting for fifth.

Mitch Evans was next up in sixth for Jaguar, while Porsche’s qualifying struggles carried on in the race as Wehrlein only managed eighth. Citroen’s Jean-Eric Vergne and DS Penske’s Taylor Barnard completed the points scorers. 

Vergne’s team-mate Nick Cassidy endured a tough race starting from eighth, the Kiwi enduring his second non-score in five races.

RACE

All Stats
 
Cla Driver # Laps Time Interval km/h Points Retirement
1 Portugal A. Felix da Costa Jaguar Racing 13 30

41'21.590

     25  
2 Switzerland S. Buemi Envision Racing 16 30

+2.574

41'24.164

 2.574   18  
3 United Kingdom O. Rowland Nissan e.Dams 1 30

+3.508

41'25.098

 0.934   15  
4 Switzerland E. Mortara Mahindra Racing 48 30

+3.924

41'25.514

 0.416   12  
5 United Kingdom D. Ticktum Cupra Kiro 33 30

+4.521

41'26.111

 0.597   10  
6
P. Martí Cupra Kiro
 3 30

+5.461

41'27.051

 0.940   8  
7 New Zealand M. Evans Jaguar Racing 9 30

+5.926

41'27.516

 0.465   6  
8 Germany P. Wehrlein Porsche Team 94 30

+6.348

41'27.938

 0.422   4  
9 France J. Vergne Citroën Racing 25 30

+6.887

41'28.477

 0.539   2  
10 United Kingdom T. Barnard DS Penske 77 30

+9.170

41'30.760

 2.283   1  
11 Germany M. Gunther DS Penske 7 30

+9.476

41'31.066

 0.306      
12 Brazil F. Drugovich Andretti Formula E 28 30

+14.206

41'35.796

 4.730      
13 Sweden J. Eriksson Envision Racing 14 30

+14.714

41'36.304

 0.508      
14 New Zealand N. Cassidy Citroën Racing 37 30

+14.769

41'36.359

 0.055      
15 Brazil L. di Grassi LOLA YAMAHA ABT FORMULA E TEAM 11 30

+14.787

41'36.377

 0.018      
16 Switzerland N. Müller Porsche Team 51 30

+15.979

41'37.569

 1.192      
17 France N. Nato Nissan e.Dams 23 30

+17.951

41'39.541

 1.972      
18 Barbados Z. Maloney LOLA YAMAHA ABT FORMULA E TEAM 22 30

+23.342

41'44.932

 5.391      
19 United Kingdom J. Dennis Andretti Formula E 27 30

+1'08.185

42'29.775

 44.843      
20 Netherlands N. de Vries Mahindra Racing 21 30

+1'09.107

42'30.697

 0.922      
View full results

