Previous / Rome E-Prix: Evans does the double after clinching Race 2 victory Next / Dennis frustrated by lack of Rome E-Prix pace, di Grassi "divebomb"
Formula E / Rome ePrix II News

Evans "owes" second Rome E-Prix win to Jaguar Formula E team-mate Bird

Double Rome E-Prix winner Mitch Evans paid tribute to Jaguar Formula E team-mate Sam Bird for helping him find a gap to snatch a last-ditch attack mode before time elapsed.

Jake Boxall-Legge
By:
Evans "owes" second Rome E-Prix win to Jaguar Formula E team-mate Bird

Evans was due to take his attack mode - a solitary allotted activation of eight minutes in the second Rome race - on the 18th lap, but the stranded Mahindra of Alexander Sims prompted the emergence of the race's second safety car, which stopped Evans from being able to arm it.

With 12 minutes left on the clock at that point, Evans was at risk of not being able to see out the full attack mode runtime - which would result in a penalty.

But with the addition of more added time, with the safety car periods resulting in a total of five minutes and 15 seconds being added to the end of the normal 45 minutes, Evans had enough in hand to collect and serve his full attack mode.

At the restart, Evans benefitted from Bird keeping the bulk of the pack at bay to ensure he only lost a single position to Jean-Eric Vergne when taking the 250kW power level boost.

The Kiwi quickly dispatched Vergne on the following lap, and then scythed his way past Frijns and Lotterer successively to move into the lead - which he ultimately did not relinquish.

Bird declared to Autosport that Evans was the new "emperor of Rome", for which Evans was grateful.

"He really helped me today," Evans explained.

"I owe this one to him because he held off JEV a little bit, and not really intentionally, just sort of did what he had to do just to make sure I had a nice little gap.

"It feels good to hear that from your team-mate and he's been great. It's a shame, I'm not really sure what happened to him in the end [when he crashed with Nick Cassidy].

"I thought we'd be able to move to the front together so we need to analyse that, but I'm sure he'll be back."

Mitch Evans, Jaguar Racing, Jaguar I-TYPE 5, Sam Bird, Jaguar Racing, Jaguar I-TYPE 5, Robin Frijns, Envision Racing, Audi e-tron FE07

Mitch Evans, Jaguar Racing, Jaguar I-TYPE 5, Sam Bird, Jaguar Racing, Jaguar I-TYPE 5, Robin Frijns, Envision Racing, Audi e-tron FE07

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

Evans told Autosport on Saturday that he wanted to eliminate the risk from his first win of the season by choosing not to extend the race by an extra lap, but felt that the extra risk involved in his second was "a little bit unwanted".

"I was about to attack that lap [lap 18] and it was just bad timing obviously with Sims having his accident. But I saw him moving so I thought 'okay, it won't be a long one, and we're in the phase of extension, so it should be okay.'

"But still, you feel like you're a little up against it. In the second phase, once we restarted [we tried to] find a gap to do the attack and come out without losing too many places, as obviously everyone bunches up.

"Fortunately, Sam did a good job and helped me a lot, so I only lost a position to Jean-Eric.

"I was trying to be smart with my energy and not burn it up with the attack. We managed it quite well.

"With the guys [ahead] it was quite fair racing and I think they realised my pace and my energy advantage.

"So they just sort of didn't make it too difficult. It's been a dream weekend." 

Rome E-Prix: Evans does the double after clinching Race 2 victory
Previous article

Rome E-Prix: Evans does the double after clinching Race 2 victory
Next article

Dennis frustrated by lack of Rome E-Prix pace, di Grassi "divebomb"

Dennis frustrated by lack of Rome E-Prix pace, di Grassi "divebomb"
Jake Boxall-Legge
Jake Boxall-Legge
NIO 333's Rome E-Prix points "a small victory" - Turvey Rome ePrix II
Formula E

NIO 333's Rome E-Prix points "a small victory" - Turvey

Vergne aggrieved at "confusing" Rome E-Prix strategy "mess" Rome ePrix II
Formula E

Vergne aggrieved at "confusing" Rome E-Prix strategy "mess"

How a Formula E mainstay's new home is helping it prepare for Gen3 Plus
Formula E

How a Formula E mainstay's new home is helping it prepare for Gen3

Sam Bird
Sam Bird
Bird hopes Jaguar pace gives him "enough" for good Mexico FE result Mexico City ePrix
Formula E

Bird hopes Jaguar pace gives him "enough" for good Mexico FE result

How Bird's crash recovery became Formula E's fairytale of New York New York City E-Prix II Plus
Formula E

How Bird's crash recovery became Formula E's fairytale of New York

Bird: New York FE win aided by Grealish-like Evans New York City E-Prix II
Formula E

Bird: New York FE win aided by Grealish-like Evans

Jaguar Racing
Jaguar Racing
Why Jaguar's tie-up with Envision goes beyond the Formula E arena Plus
Formula E

Why Jaguar's tie-up with Envision goes beyond the Formula E arena

Nato joins Dillmann as Jaguar Formula E reserve driver
Formula E

Nato joins Dillmann as Jaguar Formula E reserve driver

Evans "hurts in every aspect emotionally" after Berlin Formula E crash Berlin E-Prix II
Formula E

Evans "hurts in every aspect emotionally" after Berlin Formula E crash

