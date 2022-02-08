Tickets Subscribe
Alejandro Agag wins Autosport's 2021 Pioneering and Innovation Award
Formula E / Mexico City ePrix News

Envision to run Jaguar Formula E powertrains in Gen3 rules cycle

Envision Racing will run Jaguar powertrains ahead of the introduction of Formula E’s Gen3 regulations for the 2022-23 season.

Jake Boxall-Legge
By:

The British team has been an Audi customer team ever since the beginning of Formula E’s Gen2 regulations were enforced for the 2018-19 season, after losing its DS partnership to the Cheetah team.

But with Audi’s departure prior to the start of the current season, this left Envision needing to find a new supplier ahead of the Gen3 switch to a 350kW drive motor at the rear.

This will be the first time that Jaguar will supply a customer Formula E team since its entry to the championship in 2016, as it seeks to expand upon its development of the new powertrain layout with two sets of data.

“I am absolutely delighted to confirm and announce that Envision Racing are committing to the Gen3 cycle of Formula E,” said Envision team principal Sylvain Filippi.

“We have secured a fantastic partnership with Jaguar, which is really exciting for us.

“For me, the most important thing was to make sure that once we commit to the sport, we also find ways to stay at the sharp end of the grid, and then be extremely competitive.

“Long story short, Jaguar Is an absolute perfect partner for us for many reasons; it's no surprise that in the last few years, Jaguar have developed super-competitive powertrain technology, we can see that from our data.

“We are really like-minded companies work in very similar ways, very nearby geographically, we get along really well as people, it all makes sense.”

Jaguar principal James Barclay added that the landscape of Formula E, with fewer manufacturers signing up for the Gen3 rules cycle, meant that it was a good time for the British marque to begin supplying another team on the grid.

He added that Envision was the perfect choice for his own team to align with, stating that Jaguar only had interest in supplying a competitive team and one that shares its values with regards to sustainability.

“It became apparent that the blend of manufacturer to customer teams is going to be far closer than it has been in the past,” said Barclay.

“And our strategy previously had been not to have a customer team. But we felt the timing made sense, it was most likely that we would be approached and secondly from a strategic point of view to really work with the right customer team to strengthen both parties.

“Sylvain and I started discussions actually quite early, I think in the process and actually that really kind of quite quickly started to look like it was going to be the ideal partnership together.

“For us it's about fundamentally having a competitive customer team as well, and Envision have absolutely proven themselves to be just that that was really, really important element to us.

“It’s a team that has been incredibly professional in the way they go racing, have a really good ownership structure that has clearly committed to the future, with very strong sustainability goals.

“I'm really pleased to say that together we have a really strong pairing, and we're really pleased that we'll have four Jaguar-powered cars on the grid in Generation 3.”

