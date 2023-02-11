Subscribe
Previous / Hyderabad E-Prix: Evans shades Vergne by 0.021s for Formula E pole Next / Hyderabad E-Prix: Vergne holds off Cassidy siege to win wild race, Jaguars self-destruct
Formula E / Hyderabad ePrix News

Electric series positioned as Formula E feeder category set for 2024

ACE Championship, a two-step junior electric racing series touted as a feeder series to Formula E, is set to begin next year with ex-Mahindra boss Dilbagh Gill in charge.

Jake Boxall-Legge
By:
Electric series positioned as Formula E feeder category set for 2024

The series, unveiled at the Hyderabad E-Prix, has pledged to provide an affordable championship for junior drivers, while also providing opportunities for new talent to get into motorsport.

There will be two levels in the ACE Championship - a top-tier "Championship" and a lower-level "Challenger Series", although one of the quirks of the series is that the same cars will be used in both.

The specification of the cars is currently not known, although the images provided with the ACE release appear to show a Gen2 Formula E car with a revised bodywork package.

It is expected that the ACE car will have similar performance points to Formula E's Gen2 machinery. The release states that the series will run on "a regional format and on regional circuits across continents", which effectively renders the cast of circuits to be used as a complete unknown, or if it will run on the Formula E undercard.

Alongside Gill, the series is being supported by the India-based ACE Group, which is linked to Hyderabad E-Prix sponsor Greenko.

“The ACE Championship is about innovation in motorsport and about opportunity," said Gill.

"We are looking at the ACE Championship to provide representation to people who are interested in driving, and engineers, around the world who have not had the opportunity to date and giving them a chance to level up.

ACE Championship car

ACE Championship car

Photo by: LAT

“The bedrock of ACE Championship is to provide technology, opportunity and a platform to excel. This is going to be the first championship in the world where one single race car can compete in two different championships – each team can have two different drivers in the ACE Championship and ACE Challenger series, driving the same car, but with two different power levels.

"We are providing a pathway for our drivers in the ACE Championship, at a low cost, but with high performance.

“ACE Championship is going to be focused around the three ‘Ds’ – we are going to be daring, we are going to be different and we are going to be digital."

Formula E and Extreme E founder Alejandro Agag will join the advisory board, while former Mahindra Formula E driver Nick Heidfeid will reunite with Gill to serve as the series' development driver and advisor.

“When Dilbagh talked to me about this programme I was interested straight away – an electric junior racing championship has not been done before," said Heidfeld.

“We want ACE Championship to be fair and affordable, and attract youngsters into the series from all regions of the world to make the step into motorsport.

"In ACE Championship, we are trying to create something which gives young drivers the possibility to get in into the sport on good circuits and move forward in their careers."

shares
comments

Hyderabad E-Prix: Evans shades Vergne by 0.021s for Formula E pole

Hyderabad E-Prix: Vergne holds off Cassidy siege to win wild race, Jaguars self-destruct
Jake Boxall-Legge More
Jake Boxall-Legge
Dennis singles out Jaguar as Porsche's biggest Formula E threat

Dennis singles out Jaguar as Porsche's biggest Formula E threat

Formula E
Hyderabad ePrix

Dennis singles out Jaguar as Porsche's biggest Formula E threat Dennis singles out Jaguar as Porsche's biggest Formula E threat

Fenestraz risked 'finishing on three wheels' with Diriyah FE pass on Mortara

Fenestraz risked 'finishing on three wheels' with Diriyah FE pass on Mortara

Formula E

Fenestraz risked 'finishing on three wheels' with Diriyah FE pass on Mortara Fenestraz risked 'finishing on three wheels' with Diriyah FE pass on Mortara

How Dennis dominated Formula E's new generation opener

How Dennis dominated Formula E's new generation opener

Plus
Plus
Formula E
Mexico City ePrix

How Dennis dominated Formula E's new generation opener How Dennis dominated Formula E's new generation opener

Latest news

Hybrid issue contributed to Breen losing Rally Sweden lead

Hybrid issue contributed to Breen losing Rally Sweden lead

WRC WRC

Hybrid issue contributed to Breen losing Rally Sweden lead Hybrid issue contributed to Breen losing Rally Sweden lead

WRC Sweden: Tanak reclaims lead from Breen despite tyre failure

WRC Sweden: Tanak reclaims lead from Breen despite tyre failure

WRC WRC

WRC Sweden: Tanak reclaims lead from Breen despite tyre failure WRC Sweden: Tanak reclaims lead from Breen despite tyre failure

Haas will have "stronger" upgrade push in F1 2023

Haas will have "stronger" upgrade push in F1 2023

F1 Formula 1

Haas will have "stronger" upgrade push in F1 2023 Haas will have "stronger" upgrade push in F1 2023

Bagnaia: Ducati has "learned from our mistakes" with 2023 MotoGP bike

Bagnaia: Ducati has "learned from our mistakes" with 2023 MotoGP bike

MGP MotoGP

Bagnaia: Ducati has "learned from our mistakes" with 2023 MotoGP bike Bagnaia: Ducati has "learned from our mistakes" with 2023 MotoGP bike

Why the Hyderabad E-Prix is only a first step in India's motorsport emergence

Why the Hyderabad E-Prix is only a first step in India's motorsport emergence

Plus
Plus
Formula E
Hyderabad ePrix
Rachit Thukral

Why the Hyderabad E-Prix is only a first step in India's motorsport emergence Why the Hyderabad E-Prix is only a first step in India's motorsport emergence

The key factors behind Porsche's strong start to Formula E's new era

The key factors behind Porsche's strong start to Formula E's new era

Plus
Plus
Formula E
Jake Boxall-Legge

The key factors behind Porsche's strong start to Formula E's new era The key factors behind Porsche's strong start to Formula E's new era

How Wehrlein's Diriyah double reveals Formula E's form book shake-up

How Wehrlein's Diriyah double reveals Formula E's form book shake-up

Plus
Plus
Formula E
Diriyah ePrix II
Jake Boxall-Legge

How Wehrlein's Diriyah double reveals Formula E's form book shake-up How Wehrlein's Diriyah double reveals Formula E's form book shake-up

The first impressions of Formula E's brave new era

The first impressions of Formula E's brave new era

Plus
Plus
Formula E
Mexico City ePrix
Jake Boxall-Legge

The first impressions of Formula E's brave new era The first impressions of Formula E's brave new era

How Dennis dominated Formula E's new generation opener

How Dennis dominated Formula E's new generation opener

Plus
Plus
Formula E
Mexico City ePrix
Jake Boxall-Legge

How Dennis dominated Formula E's new generation opener How Dennis dominated Formula E's new generation opener

Is this a Formula E 'nearly man's' best chance yet at title glory?

Is this a Formula E 'nearly man's' best chance yet at title glory?

Plus
Plus
Formula E
Mexico City ePrix
Jake Boxall-Legge

Is this a Formula E 'nearly man's' best chance yet at title glory? Is this a Formula E 'nearly man's' best chance yet at title glory?

Can McLaren make a success of its foray into Formula E?

Can McLaren make a success of its foray into Formula E?

Plus
Plus
Formula E
Mexico City ePrix
Jake Boxall-Legge

Can McLaren make a success of its foray into Formula E? Can McLaren make a success of its foray into Formula E?

10 things we learned from Valencia Formula E testing

10 things we learned from Valencia Formula E testing

Plus
Plus
Formula E
Jake Boxall-Legge

10 things we learned from Valencia Formula E testing 10 things we learned from Valencia Formula E testing

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.