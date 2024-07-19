DS Penske targets strong Formula E season finish in London

With 16 races (in 10 different countries) scheduled between 13 January and 21 July, the 2024 Formula E world championship season is very dense. To bring it to a close, it will be taking on a relatively short - less than 2.1km for 20 corners - but very special track. This is because the layout of the London ExCel exhibition centre [a venue for the 2012 Summer Olympics] is unique in the season, and indeed in the world of motorsport. Built on the banks of the River Thames, on the site of the former Royal Victoria docks, the circuit comprises around 25% of its course indoors.

Every year since 2021, the championship's electric single-seaters have taken off from the heart of the building, which has a total length of over a kilometre), exited for over a kilometre and then returned inside via an access ramp. This configuration means that if it rains, the cars will be racing on a damp surface outside, and therefore dry, for just over 500 metres. A configuration that adds interest to the race, but also extra work for the engineers and drivers.

"Apart from this particularity, which we always adapt well to, qualifying is particularly important on this circuit, because it's very tight," says Jean-Eric Vergne, who took pole position three weeks ago in Portland. "This season, we have very often reached the final stages after the group stages, and our level in qualifying gives us hope of good results here in London. We have the cars to fight at the front, and we're determined to finish 2024 on a high."

Vandoorne, DS Penske Photo by: Joao Filipe / DPPI

Two races to consolidate strong positions

Ahead of London, DS Penske holds some interesting positions in the three championship rankings. In the teams' category, the Franco-American outfit is third behind the Jaguar and Porsche factory teams, but ahead of Porsche-powered Avalanche Andretti, with Envision (that runs Jaguar powertrains) far enough back not to be a concern. It's the same story in the manufacturers' standings, where the same leading trio can be found. This time DS Automobiles has a serious challenger in Nissan, which also powers McLaren, just five points behind Stellantis Motorsport.

On the drivers' side, the championship is still open. With 129 points, Vergne is sixth, 38 points behind the leader. With each race paying out up to 29 points, anything is still possible from an arithmetical point of view. On the track, as everyone tries to make sure of their place, the gaps should be very close at the end of a championship that will have kept its fans on the edge of their seats right up to the last race weekend. Here too, DS Penske and Vergne are reasonably aiming for a podium finish.

In London, the schedule will be slightly different, with qualifying at lunchtime, followed by a start at 17:00 local time.