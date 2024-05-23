All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe
Formula E Shanghai E-Prix

DS Penske ready for a new Formula E challenge

DS Automobiles and the DS Penske team have prepared to play one of their favourite roles: taking their rivals by surprise with their refined preparations on a circuit where no electric race has ever taken place.

Didier Laurent
Jean-Eric Vergne, DS Penske

Photo by: DPPI

New track, new ambitions. Particularly since DS Penske likes to go to places where no one has ever driven a Formula E car. Usually, circuits that have never seen an electric single-seater, where the success of the weekend depends on preparation - and therefore on experience - work well for Jean-Eric Vergne and Stoffel Vandoorne.

Last year's top points scorers in this configuration and good leaders in the first races of this type of race this season, these two drivers also have a third of the titles that have been awarded since the start of the championship. They therefore arrive in China with strong - and legitimate - ambitions. Strong ambitions and also fond memories in China, where motorsport is gaining in notoriety.

Indeed, the last time Formula E raced there - it was in 2019 on the ephemeral Sanya circuit - it was Vergne who won. That was in March, and it was the first victory of the season for the then reigning champion, and his single-seater, prepared by DS Performance, the competition department of DS Automobiles, had surprised the competition with its above-average pace and efficiency.

Stoffel Vandoorne, DS Penske, DS E-Tense FE23

Stoffel Vandoorne, DS Penske, DS E-Tense FE23

Photo by: DPPI

Energy management will once again be key

The Shanghai circuit, which is 3.05 km long and has 12 bends, presents a challenge for electric single-seaters. As it is a permanent track, admittedly somewhat adapted for the discipline, it does not require the same energy consumption calculations as a city-centre track. The start is particularly interesting, with the first few bends forming a snail's pace before freeing up for a long straight that ends in a hairpin. The rest is pretty fast, with some big corners, then the lap finishes with a chicane before the pitstraight.

"Since the start of the season, we've seen that our work in the simulator has had a positive impact on the track," says Vergne. "We're often well placed in practice as well as in qualifying, where for the last few races we've regularly been above the quarter-final stage. We still don't know anything about the level of each driver on the Shanghai track, but I hope that the plans we have drawn up will enable us to fight at the front."

Earlier this week, the DS Penske team arrived in Shanghai after celebrating its 50th podium (from 115 starts) in Berlin just a fortnight ago. If you add that to their tally of victories (16) and titles (four, including two constructors' titles), it's worth pointing out that this is the team with the most awards in Formula E.

Will these figures increase at the two races in Shanghai? Let's find out on Saturday evening, after the finish of the first race.

Stoffel Vandoorne, DS Penske, DS E-Tense FE23

Stoffel Vandoorne, DS Penske, DS E-Tense FE23

Photo by: DPPI

Be part of the Autosport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

comments
Previous article Porsche commits to Formula E until 2030

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
More from
Didier Laurent
A good result for DS Penske in Berlin

A good result for DS Penske in Berlin

Formula E
Berlin ePrix II
A good result for DS Penske in Berlin
Vergne on the podium, Vandoorne in the points in Berlin Formula E opener

Vergne on the podium, Vandoorne in the points in Berlin Formula E opener

Formula E
Berlin ePrix I
Vergne on the podium, Vandoorne in the points in Berlin Formula E opener
DS Penske drivers in the thick of the action

DS Penske drivers in the thick of the action

Formula E
Berlin ePrix I
DS Penske drivers in the thick of the action

Latest news

Grosjean on Ferrucci IndyCar feud: “I don’t think we play in the same field”

Grosjean on Ferrucci IndyCar feud: “I don’t think we play in the same field”

INDY IndyCar
Indianapolis 500
Grosjean on Ferrucci IndyCar feud: “I don’t think we play in the same field”
F1 says Thailand, South Korea and Indonesia eyeing races

F1 says Thailand, South Korea and Indonesia eyeing races

F1 Formula 1
Monaco GP
F1 says Thailand, South Korea and Indonesia eyeing races
Verstappen: Red Bull now needs to be at 100% in F1, and hasn't been

Verstappen: Red Bull now needs to be at 100% in F1, and hasn't been

F1 Formula 1
Monaco GP
Verstappen: Red Bull now needs to be at 100% in F1, and hasn't been
Williams in advanced talks with Sainz over 2025 F1 deal

Williams in advanced talks with Sainz over 2025 F1 deal

F1 Formula 1
Monaco GP
Williams in advanced talks with Sainz over 2025 F1 deal

Autosport Plus

Discover Plus content
How Cassidy made his claim for the Formula E crown

How Cassidy made his claim for the Formula E crown

Plus
Plus
Formula E
Berlin ePrix II
By Stefan Mackley
How Cassidy made his claim for the Formula E crown
The strategic masterclass that secured Jaguar a Monaco Formula E 1-2

The strategic masterclass that secured Jaguar a Monaco Formula E 1-2

Plus
Plus
Formula E
Monaco ePrix
By Stefan Mackley
The strategic masterclass that secured Jaguar a Monaco Formula E 1-2
How Porsche won, lost and won in Misano Formula E mayhem

How Porsche won, lost and won in Misano Formula E mayhem

Plus
Plus
Formula E
Misano ePrix II
By Stefan Mackley
How Porsche won, lost and won in Misano Formula E mayhem
How Guenther’s patience provided his Tokyo Formula E triumph

How Guenther’s patience provided his Tokyo Formula E triumph

Plus
Plus
Formula E
Tokyo ePrix
By Stefan Mackley
How Guenther’s patience provided his Tokyo Formula E triumph
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe