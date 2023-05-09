DS Penske comes back from the brink

The scenario is not perfect, but one should look positively at the facts of a fast-paced Monaco E-Prix, which could have ended even better for the Franco-American team.

If the two safety cars at the end of the race, including the one which saw the field cross the finish line, had not muddied the waters, the result might have been different.

To understand what happened, it's worth remembering that the championship leaders had a strong showing in both free practice sessions.

Jaguar driver Mitch Evans, 2021-22 champion Vandoorne (DS Penske) and Maserati MSG’s Max Gunther, galvanised by his podium in Berlin, were at the forefront of the first session, which saw ideal conditions.

The second session confirmed the first impressions, with Gunther setting the fastest time, ahead of Evans and Jake Dennis (Avalanche Andretti).

The two DS Penske cars were in the top 10 and it was expected that the main leaders of the practice sessions would be back in the final qualifying session.

Qualifying is a struggle...

Stoffel Vandoorne, DS Penske, Jean-Eric-Vergne, DS Penske Photo by: DPPI

In group A, the four best times were set by Nissan driver Norman Nato, team-mate Sacha Fenestraz, Dan Ticktum (NIO 333) and Evans.

While the two Nissans had been discreet in practice, they came out of the woodwork and set two reference times.

The two DS Penske cars were well placed, but their times were invalidated because of incorrect tyre pressure. In Formula E, there is a minimum pressure to respect and each team establishes it according to the estimated temperature of the tyre on the track.

Everything came down to nothing or almost nothing, but there was a little bit missing... As a result, Vergne and Vandoorne were relegated to the last row.

...But a race that restores morale

Stoffel Vandoorne, DS Penske DS E-Tense FE23 Photo by: DPPI

In Monaco, the phenomenon of aerodynamic drag, which was strongly felt in Sao Paulo and Berlin, was a little less pronounced. Also, the drivers were less reluctant to attack, which favoured the recoveries.

Though winner Nick Cassidy jumped from 10th to take victory, we should note the 15 places gained by Vergne to move from 22nd to seventh position.

"I did the best race I could have done, I have no regrets about that", said the DS Penske driver. "I had a good car, I managed to overtake a lot... I'm just a little bit frustrated with the effect of the first safety car because with the pace and energy I had I think I could have entered the top 5.

“But I'm happy to take the points for 7th place and I'm very happy to have limited the damage.”

A double header now awaits the drivers in Jakarta, Indonesia.

Last year, the only E-Prix of the weekend was won by Evans, ahead of Vergne and Edoardo Mortara.

In the drivers' championship, the top five - Cassidy, Pascal Wehrlein, Dennis, Evans and Vergne, five different teams - are all within 37 points of each other, which bodes well for a busy end to the season.

With nine races having taken place since January, Formula E is bucking all the statistics with seven different polemen, none of whom have managed to win the race they started in the lead. Will Jakarta break this streak?