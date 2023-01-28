Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs MULTIVERSE
Download your apps
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs MULTIVERSE
Previous / Van der Linde pleased by Diriyah FE qualifying despite "uphill battle" debut Next / Bird's Diriyah FE podium a "reward" for Jaguar team's hard work
Formula E / Diriyah ePrix II News

Buemi: Diriyah FE pole pace just the beginning, "sad" at how Nissan spell ended

Sebastien Buemi says his pole position pace at the Diriyah E-Prix is "just the beginning", but conceded it left him "sad" at how his time with Nissan ended.

Jake Boxall-Legge
By:
Buemi: Diriyah FE pole pace just the beginning, "sad" at how Nissan spell ended

The 2015-16 Formula E champion joined the Envision team for this season after leaving Nissan, as the British team began a partnership with Jaguar for the Gen3 era.

Buemi had been with Nissan through its various incarnations since the beginning of Formula E in 2014, joining the then-e.dams Renault team for the all-electric championship's inaugural season.

After a disappointing past two seasons at Nissan as the Japanese manufacturer struggled with its powertrain, Buemi has kicked off life with Envision in strong form, making the duels in the Mexico and Diriyah openers - and scoring pole in the latter.

He felt that his results so far in 2022-23 were more representative of his skills behind the wheel, but that it was bittersweet given his struggles at Nissan over the past two years.

"It's just the beginning, I have to say. It's just one race but, if you look at Mexico, I was in the duels," Buemi told Autosport.

"Here again, with pole, it just shows that if I have the car, I can do well.

"It just makes me a bit sad with what happened last year, as we won so much together.

"And then how it ended, it was not nice because I deserved a bit more respect, I guess. But, it's motorsport, huh? It's like that."

Sebastien Buemi, Envision Racing, Jaguar I-TYPE 6, Jake Hughes, McLaren, e-4ORCE 04, Sam Bird, Jaguar Racing, Jaguar I-TYPE 6

Sebastien Buemi, Envision Racing, Jaguar I-TYPE 6, Jake Hughes, McLaren, e-4ORCE 04, Sam Bird, Jaguar Racing, Jaguar I-TYPE 6

Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

Buemi reckoned that he could have beaten Sam Bird to third in the first race of the Saudi Arabia double header, but conceded that his lack of knowledge of the Jaguar's systems counted against him.

The Swiss driver's pre-season testing programme in Valencia was hit by mechanical and braking issues, causing Buemi to lose out on seat time.

He added that he will "do something similar" in qualifying for the second race in an effort to secure back-to-back poles, and has an inkling of what setup changes he may need to secure a podium finish.

Read Also:

"I guess I lacked a bit of practice with the car and that steering wheel and those systems compared to Sam. I don't necessarily think he was faster than me, but I just don't know the system well enough yet," he explained.

"He did a bit of a better job. I think P3 could have been possible if I would've had more experience with the car. But at the end I'm happy with qualifying. We have the speed in quali, but then in the race we're not there.

"I'll try to go with something similar for qualifying because it looks like it's been okay. If you look at my pace in the shakedown, FP1, FP2, and quality, I was there.

"If I can replicate the strong qualifying, then I'll try something quite different for the race. I have a few ideas on the setup to try to improve, so I'll try something."

shares
comments
Van der Linde pleased by Diriyah FE qualifying despite "uphill battle" debut
Previous article

Van der Linde pleased by Diriyah FE qualifying despite "uphill battle" debut
Next article

Bird's Diriyah FE podium a "reward" for Jaguar team's hard work

Bird's Diriyah FE podium a "reward" for Jaguar team's hard work
Jake Boxall-Legge More
Jake Boxall-Legge
Hughes "happy to feel a nudge" over the line from Evans after Diriyah FE energy shortage Diriyah ePrix II
Formula E

Hughes "happy to feel a nudge" over the line from Evans after Diriyah FE energy shortage

Diriyah E-Prix: Wehrlein claims Saudi double from Dennis Diriyah ePrix II
Formula E

Diriyah E-Prix: Wehrlein claims Saudi double from Dennis

How Dennis dominated Formula E's new generation opener Mexico City ePrix Plus
Formula E

How Dennis dominated Formula E's new generation opener

Latest news

Daytona 24, Hour 3: Cadillac leads Acura and Porsche
IMSA IMSA

Daytona 24, Hour 3: Cadillac leads Acura and Porsche

The #01 Chip Ganassi Racing Cadillac leads the Acuras of Meyer Shank Racing and Wayne Taylor Racing after three hours of action in the 61st Daytona 24 Hours.

Hughes "happy to feel a nudge" over the line from Evans after Diriyah FE energy shortage
Formula E Formula E

Hughes "happy to feel a nudge" over the line from Evans after Diriyah FE energy shortage

McLaren Formula E driver Jake Hughes says he was "happy to feel a nudge" from Mitch Evans in the Diriyah E-Prix, which pushed him over the finish line for fifth.

Daytona 24, Hour 1: Acura leads, BMW in trouble early
IMSA IMSA

Daytona 24, Hour 1: Acura leads, BMW in trouble early

Tom Blomqvist lead the opening hour of the Daytona 24 Hours aboard the Meyer Shank Racing Acura, as BMW became the first of the GTP manufacturers to hit trouble.

F1 champion Button "definitely interested" in NASCAR road course outings
NASCAR NASCAR

F1 champion Button "definitely interested" in NASCAR road course outings

The 2009 Formula 1 World Champion Jenson Button says competing in NASCAR Cup races on road courses is something he is "definitely interested in".

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The first impressions of Formula E's brave new era Plus

The first impressions of Formula E's brave new era

OPINION: Formula E kicked off its Gen3 era at Mexico City with keen anticipation - and anxiety - surrounding its new, more powerful cars. Here's how the new machinery got on in its first race, and what could be open to improvement later down the line

Formula E
Jan 17, 2023
How Dennis dominated Formula E's new generation opener Plus

How Dennis dominated Formula E's new generation opener

Formula E’s Gen3 era kicked off with more unpredictability as Andretti’s Jake Dennis recovered from poor pre-season testing to dominate in Mexico. Here's how it played out and what the opener hints at what is to come in the new generation of the electric series

Formula E
Jan 16, 2023
Is this a Formula E 'nearly man's' best chance yet at title glory? Plus

Is this a Formula E 'nearly man's' best chance yet at title glory?

With braking issues scuppering his championship hopes at a crucial moment in the 2021-22 Formula E season, Mitch Evans is more determined than ever heading into this year. He explains how he plans to make it third time lucky after two title near-misses

Formula E
Jan 12, 2023
Can McLaren make a success of its foray into Formula E? Plus

Can McLaren make a success of its foray into Formula E?

McLaren kept a two-time title-winning Formula E team alive after purchasing the Mercedes entry. But with new drivers and a switch to customer status, can it continue to succeed in its new orange era?

Formula E
Jan 11, 2023
10 things we learned from Valencia Formula E testing Plus

10 things we learned from Valencia Formula E testing

The prologue to the 2022/2023 Formula E season has concluded as the series gets set for the new Gen3 era. After almost four days of testing in Valencia this week, Autosport takes a look at the 10 major talking points that will dominate the build-up to the new campaign getting underway in January.

Formula E
Dec 17, 2022
How Jaguar got its teeth into Formula E's Gen3 development race Plus

How Jaguar got its teeth into Formula E's Gen3 development race

With Mercedes gone and DS moving teams, Jaguar has a big opportunity at the start of Formula E's Gen3 era. The technical challenges in understanding the new car have been vast, with senior figures James Barclay and Phil Charles outlining to Autosport the pitfalls along the way

Formula E
Dec 1, 2022
The top 10 Formula E drivers of 2021-22 Plus

The top 10 Formula E drivers of 2021-22

After a wild 2020-21 season, this year's Formula E campaign had a much stronger narrative to it, but ended with the same result as a driver from the Silver Arrows squad triumphed. Here's our guide to those who shone brightest during the campaign

Formula E
Oct 1, 2022
The trait Vandoorne rediscovered to claim Formula E's era-ending title Plus

The trait Vandoorne rediscovered to claim Formula E's era-ending title

After Nyck de Vries was crowned Formula E champion in 2021, his Mercedes team-mate Stoffel Vandoorne stepped forward this season as the Gen2 era and his team bowed out. As he did on the way to the GP2 crown in 2015, the Belgian achieved a peerless level of consistency and was only outside the points once, with his sole win in Monaco sufficient to head off a chasing pack headed by Mitch Evans

Formula E
Sep 19, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.