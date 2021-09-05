Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / F3 drivers "really surprised" by Zandvoort passing opportunities
FIA F3 / Zandvoort Race report

F3 Zandvoort: Hauger extends championship lead with lights-to-flag win

By:

Dennis Hauger took his fourth FIA Formula 3 win of the year in Zandvoort, leading from lights to flag to boost his championship lead with just one round remaining.

F3 Zandvoort: Hauger extends championship lead with lights-to-flag win

The Prema Racing ace extended his championship lead by 31 points after taking pole position, victory and the two bonus points for fastest lap, having comfortably led the whole race.

David Schumacher had looked sure to finish second for Trident, but an incident with MP Motorsport’s Victor Martins on lap 22 ended his race, and left the Frenchman with a 10-second penalty, dropping him out of the podium places.

The incident left Clement Novalak (Trident) in second, with Alexander Smolyar completing the podium for ART Grand Prix, having started eighth.

Championship contender Jack Doohan finished in fourth for Trident, having made up the two places he lost on the first lap, with Caio Collet in fifth for MP Motorsport.

Hauger now heads into the last round in Sochi with 193 points - a 43 point lead from second-placed Doohan – with Novalak in third with 122 points.

The Prema polesitter kept his lead from the start after a great getaway, with the top four also remaining as they were into the first turn.

Doohan lost one position to Novalak off the line before dropping another to Smolyar at Turn 3 after running wide, moving him down from P4 to P6.

Collet passed Charouz’s Logan Sargeant for eighth on lap two, while there was contact between Jak Crawford of Hitech and Doohan after the American caught the Australian’s rear-left tyre in Turn 3, almost causing a spin.

 

Collet had a lot of momentum into lap four and was on the back of Crawford, but was unable to pass him, while his team-mate Martins was in a similar situation with Schumacher coming out of the start-finish straight the following lap.

By lap seven, Hauger had built up over 1.3s to Schumacher, which he increased to 2.5s by the halfway point, when Collet finally passed Crawford into seventh.

Martins continued to apply pressure to Schumacher into the second half of the race, while Sargeant passed compatriot Crawford for eighth on lap 18.

The yellow flag was waved in sector one on lap 19 after ART’s Juan Manuel Correa locked up at Turn 1, causing a huge flat spot on his front-right, forcing Matteo Nannini (HWA Racelab) into the gravel. Correa received a 10-second penalty for causing the incident.

With just four laps to go, Hauger held a 4.5s lead ahead of Schumacher, who ran just half-a-second in front of Martins.

The virtual safety car was introduced on lap 22 after Martins and Schumacher collided, with Martins nudging the Trident driver into the wall in Turn 3 while trying to move up the inside into the banking.

The incident ended Schumacher’s race, dropped the Frenchman down to third and allowed Novalak to move into second, with Martins receiving a 10-second penalty for causing the collision.

With just a couple of sectors of the final lap remaining, the green flag was waved, leaving Hauger to cruise home in first.

MP Motorsport’s Tijmen van der Helm was knocked out of his home race on the final lap after contact with Correa left him in the barriers at Turn 10.

F3 Zandvoort race 3 - 24 laps

Cla Driver Team Time Gap
1 Norway Dennis Hauger Italy Prema Powerteam -  
2 United Kingdom Clement Novalak Italy Trident 5.300 5.300
3 Russian Federation Alexander Smolyar France ART Grand Prix 6.900 6.900
4 Australia Jack Doohan Italy Trident 7.100 7.100
5 Caio Collet Netherlands MP Motorsport 8.700 8.700
6 United States Logan Sargeant Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 12.000 12.000
7 Jak Crawford United Kingdom HitechGP 13.000 13.000
8 Denmark Frederik Vesti France ART Grand Prix 14.000 14.000
9 Arthur Leclerc Italy Prema Powerteam 14.600 14.600
10 France Victor Martins Netherlands MP Motorsport 15.800 15.800
11 Ayumu Iwasa United Kingdom HitechGP 21.700 21.700
12 Amaury Cordeel Spain Campos Racing 22.800 22.800
13 Czech Republic Roman Staněk United Kingdom HitechGP 27.200 27.200
14 United Kingdom Olli Caldwell Italy Prema Powerteam 27.300 27.300
15 United Kingdom Jonny Edgar United Kingdom Carlin 28.300 28.300
16 Ido Cohen United Kingdom Carlin 29.800 29.800
17 Italy Lorenzo Colombo Spain Campos Racing 30.400 30.400
18 Australia Calan Williams Switzerland Jenzer Motorsport 36.900 36.900
19 Filip Ugran Switzerland Jenzer Motorsport 39.700 39.700
20 United Kingdom Johnathan Hoggard Switzerland Jenzer Motorsport 39.800 39.800
21 United States Juan Manuel Correa France ART Grand Prix 48.300 48.300
22 United States Kaylen Frederick United Kingdom Carlin 48.500 48.500
23 Hunter Yeany Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 49.000 49.000
24 Zdenek Chovanec Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 50.600 50.600
25 László Tóth Spain Campos Racing 52.700 52.700
26 Rafael Villagómez Germany HWA AG 53.000 53.000
27 Oliver Rasmussen Germany HWA AG 58.000 58.000
28 Italy Matteo Nannini Germany HWA AG 1'25.800 1'25.800
  Tijmen van Netherlands MP Motorsport 1 lap  
  Germany David Schumacher Italy Trident 3 laps  
View full results
shares
comments
F3 drivers "really surprised" by Zandvoort passing opportunities

Previous article

F3 drivers "really surprised" by Zandvoort passing opportunities
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Why Williams now holds the power in Formula 1 silly season

1 h
2
Formula 1

Tight Zandvoort F1 pitlane raises safety concerns for Dutch GP

2 h
3
Formula 1

F1 Dutch Grand Prix – Start time, how to watch & more

18 h
4
Formula 1

Mercedes happy to work with Albon at Williams if Red Bull releases him

1 h
5
MotoGP

Rossi "happy" Dovizioso will be his final MotoGP team-mate

1 d
Latest news
F3 Zandvoort: Hauger extends championship lead with lights-to-flag win
F3

F3 Zandvoort: Hauger extends championship lead with lights-to-flag win

36m
F3 drivers "really surprised" by Zandvoort passing opportunities
F3

F3 drivers "really surprised" by Zandvoort passing opportunities

14 h
F3 Zandvoort: Martins takes maiden win as title rivals non-score
F3

F3 Zandvoort: Martins takes maiden win as title rivals non-score

16 h
FIA F3 season finale moved from Austin to Sochi
F3

FIA F3 season finale moved from Austin to Sochi

21 h
F3 Zandvoort: Leclerc holds off Sargeant for second win of the season
F3

F3 Zandvoort: Leclerc holds off Sargeant for second win of the season

Sep 4, 2021
More
Megan White
F3 drivers "really surprised" by Zandvoort passing opportunities Zandvoort
FIA F3

F3 drivers "really surprised" by Zandvoort passing opportunities

F3 Zandvoort: Martins takes maiden win as title rivals non-score Zandvoort
FIA F3

F3 Zandvoort: Martins takes maiden win as title rivals non-score

The rational brain of W Series' outside title bet Zandvoort Plus
W Series

The rational brain of W Series' outside title bet

Prema Powerteam More
Prema Powerteam
F2 Silverstone: Piastri takes first pole position ahead of Zhou Silverstone
FIA F2

F2 Silverstone: Piastri takes first pole position ahead of Zhou

Austria F3: Hauger wins dramatic sprint race from 12th Spielberg
FIA F3

Austria F3: Hauger wins dramatic sprint race from 12th

Leclerc marked maiden F3 win with "emotional" moment with brother Paul Ricard
FIA F3

Leclerc marked maiden F3 win with "emotional" moment with brother

Trending Today

Why Williams now holds the power in Formula 1 silly season Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why Williams now holds the power in Formula 1 silly season

Tight Zandvoort F1 pitlane raises safety concerns for Dutch GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

Tight Zandvoort F1 pitlane raises safety concerns for Dutch GP

F1 Dutch Grand Prix – Start time, how to watch & more
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Dutch Grand Prix – Start time, how to watch & more

Mercedes happy to work with Albon at Williams if Red Bull releases him
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes happy to work with Albon at Williams if Red Bull releases him

Rossi "happy" Dovizioso will be his final MotoGP team-mate
MotoGP MotoGP

Rossi "happy" Dovizioso will be his final MotoGP team-mate

Archive: The decade-long wait for a Dutch hero's F1 comeback
Formula 1 Formula 1

Archive: The decade-long wait for a Dutch hero's F1 comeback

Verstappen unaware of DRS failure on Dutch GP pole lap
Formula 1 Formula 1

Verstappen unaware of DRS failure on Dutch GP pole lap

Kubica thought he had tested positive for COVID-19 when Alfa called to replace Raikkonen
Formula 1 Formula 1

Kubica thought he had tested positive for COVID-19 when Alfa called to replace Raikkonen

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
How the latest 'son of' youngster found his feet in F3 Plus

How the latest 'son of' youngster found his feet in F3

After a promising start to his single-seater racing career, life in the Formula 1 feeder series gave Jack Doohan a reality check. But, following a year of learning and toiling, the driver with one of the most famous surnames on the Formula 3 grid isn’t feeling the weight of expectation pushing down too hard on him any longer

FIA F3
Jun 30, 2021
The Monaco win that started another triple crown Plus

The Monaco win that started another triple crown

30 years ago, victory in the Monaco Grand Prix-supporting Formula 3 race – then a showpiece invitational event – began a young Jorg Muller’s pursuit of a unique set of street circuit wins that he’d later complete at Macau and Pau

FIA F3
May 21, 2021
How two F3 stars face new challenges from very different perspectives Plus

How two F3 stars face new challenges from very different perspectives

ART Grand Prix team-mates Frederik Vesti and Juan Manuel Correa's paths to the 2021 FIA Formula 3 Championship grid couldn’t have been further apart, but both are using the same focus for different goals

FIA F3
May 5, 2021
Why Correa's return is the feelgood story racing needed Plus

Why Correa's return is the feelgood story racing needed

Juan Manuel Correa has had a long road to recovery from that horrific day at Spa in 2019. ART's decision to give him his race return in FIA Formula 3 in 2021 is a victory in itself, but his determination will surely - in time - have him fighting for bigger things

FIA F3
Feb 2, 2021
Why Piastri's F3 title was better than results suggested Plus

Why Piastri's F3 title was better than results suggested

F3 rookie Oscar Piastri only just snatched the 2020 title with Prema Racing, but the setbacks he overcame to do so suggest that Renault's next Australian talent is one destined for the top

FIA F3
Jan 12, 2021
The ground-effect wonder behind a generation of F1 stars Plus

The ground-effect wonder behind a generation of F1 stars

Recently named as Autosport's greatest single-seater, Ralt's RT3 launched a plethora of superstar drivers through the early 1980s, and established the constructor as the go-to place for your single-seater weapon

FIA F3
Dec 8, 2020
The Macau GP's greatest moments Plus

The Macau GP's greatest moments

Coronavirus restrictions mean this weekend's Macau GP will have a very different feel, with the usual F3 jamboree replaced by Chinese F4. But in past years, the event has provided some seminal moments in the careers of future world champions

FIA F3
Nov 20, 2020
Rating the prospects of the 2020 F3 title contenders Plus

Rating the prospects of the 2020 F3 title contenders

With the title race finely poised ahead of the final triple-header, a category returnee who raced George Russell in his F3 days lends Autosport his thoughts on the ones to watch

FIA F3
Aug 25, 2020

Latest news

F3 Zandvoort: Hauger extends championship lead with lights-to-flag win
FIA F3 FIA F3

F3 Zandvoort: Hauger extends championship lead with lights-to-flag win

F3 drivers "really surprised" by Zandvoort passing opportunities
FIA F3 FIA F3

F3 drivers "really surprised" by Zandvoort passing opportunities

F3 Zandvoort: Martins takes maiden win as title rivals non-score
FIA F3 FIA F3

F3 Zandvoort: Martins takes maiden win as title rivals non-score

FIA F3 season finale moved from Austin to Sochi
FIA F3 FIA F3

FIA F3 season finale moved from Austin to Sochi

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.