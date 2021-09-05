F3 Zandvoort: Hauger extends championship lead with lights-to-flag win
Dennis Hauger took his fourth FIA Formula 3 win of the year in Zandvoort, leading from lights to flag to boost his championship lead with just one round remaining.
